Supergirl Promo Art Reveals New Look At Milly Alcock's Woman Of Tomorrow & Lobo's Logo

A new look at Milly Alcock suited up as the Woman of Tomorrow has been revealed via some promo art for DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl movie.

The images feature two shots of Kara Zor-El, along with a more detailed look at Lobo's (Jason Momoa) "Ruthless and Feared" skull logo.

A new teaser for Supergirl is expected to debut during CCXPMX over the weekend, so be sure to keep an eye on CBM for updates.

In related DCU news, a possible listing for some McFarlane Toys Lanterns action figures is doing the rounds online. If accurate, this could confirm that the likes of Star Sapphire, Indigo, and the Black Hand will appear, but the spelling of Atrocitus as "Atrocious" is a little suspect!

New set of promo posters for the #Supergirl Movie pic.twitter.com/y2q4P4k7Ar — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) April 22, 2026

Heads up #GreenLantern fans! Potential leaks for upcoming McFarlane figures! Quite a bit of Lanterns in the mix if true! pic.twitter.com/0bzbNqnH32 — The LanternCast (@lanterncast) April 25, 2026

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Alcock was asked if she had encountered any backlash since her casting was announced.

“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” she replied. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

Alcock was also asked if she had a response to legendary directors such as Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott's dismissals of the superhero genre.

“I get it. They’ve been around for [frick]ing ever making phenomenal films,” she said. “Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective.”

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”