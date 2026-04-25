Supergirl Promo Art Reveals New Look At Milly Alcock's Woman Of Tomorrow & Lobo's Logo

Supergirl Promo Art Reveals New Look At Milly Alcock's Woman Of Tomorrow & Lobo's Logo

Some new promotional artwork for the upcoming Supergirl movie has been shared online, giving us another look ar Milly Alcock as the Girl of Steel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

A new look at Milly Alcock suited up as the Woman of Tomorrow has been revealed via some promo art for DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl movie.

The images feature two shots of Kara Zor-El, along with a more detailed look at Lobo's (Jason Momoa) "Ruthless and Feared" skull logo.

A new teaser for Supergirl is expected to debut during CCXPMX over the weekend, so be sure to keep an eye on CBM for updates.

In related DCU news, a possible listing for some McFarlane Toys Lanterns action figures is doing the rounds online. If accurate, this could confirm that the likes of Star Sapphire, Indigo, and the Black Hand will appear, but the spelling of Atrocitus as "Atrocious" is a little suspect!

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Alcock was asked if she had encountered any backlash since her casting was announced.

“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” she replied. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

Alcock was also asked if she had a response to legendary directors such as Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott's dismissals of the superhero genre.

“I get it. They’ve been around for [frick]ing ever making phenomenal films,” she said. “Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective.”

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2026, 10:20 AM
oh come on Mark,

eye no she looks like Will Poulter

butt that is no reason to hide her face for article image

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/25/2026, 10:30 AM

Is this the superhero(?) movie that people will want to take their kids to see?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:45 AM
@DocSpock - Krypto makes everything better lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:47 AM
Neckbeard chuds hate women in power. They think women belong in the kitchen. Those people either have stepford wives or they're perpetually alone.


This movie is going to almost pull a Wonder Woman. If it does, the dorks will riot muahaha
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/25/2026, 12:37 PM
@bobevanz - Because devoting 8 hrs a day to pay 40% of your earnings to taxes is such a dream. Far better than raising your priceless children and teach them the morals and ethics not to turn out like a liability like half the country.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 11:03 AM
Promo art still hitting and people are still acting unsure?

Milly Alcock looks exactly how this version of Kara should, hardened, not polished.

And that Lobo logo? That’s tone right there.

This isn’t safe Supergirl, it’s Woman of Tomorrow done [frick]ing properly.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/25/2026, 2:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -
'Promo art still hitting and people are still acting unsure?'

That means it ain't hitting sir!

#AntiDCUAllianceUnite
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 3:15 PM
@SenorTwats - Is that what she told you last night??😂

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/25/2026, 4:13 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - you win this time yougin!

I'll be back!

#AntiDCUAllianceUnite
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 5:00 PM
@SenorTwats - I knew you will like that one 😂

I'll be waiting 👊🏿

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 11:25 AM
Cool promo artwork!!.

Given that we see Ruthye in one of the promo posters , I’m interested to see how they portray this version of the character since I enjoyed her when I read her in the comics…

I hope they keep her elegant way of speaking especially in regards to this scene from the comics (I know there is a bus scene in the film so I hope we get some version of this speech).

User Comment Image

Anyway , the movie seems good imo so looking forward to it!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/25/2026, 12:43 PM
300m globally at a push
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/25/2026, 4:02 PM
Wow. At this point, I am wondering which will lose more and disappoint harder - Supergirl or Mandalorian?

It's a great time to be alive.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 7:04 PM
Ruthye needs to be more on the front of these promos, it's starting to feel like she's an afterthought here. Lobo is getting more teasers and hype than her who is the companion that tags along with Kara.

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