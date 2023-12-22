DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Wants The DCU To Tackle More Comic Stories From Tom King

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn continues to interact with fans on social media and the latest exchange revealed that Gunn is a big fan of comic book writer Tom King and he wants the studio to cover more of King's work at DC Comics.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on a limited series from King but the ex-CIA operations officer has several other popular series at DC, as well.

King is also part of the writer's room that's helping Gunn shape the DCU, per the official announcement back in April- the group consists of Drew Goddard (The Martian), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christina Hobson (The Flash), Christal Henry (Watchmen) and King.

In Gunn's recent exchange with a fan on Threads, he disclosed that King is an integral part of the DCU and his involvement goes well beyond Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn actually turned to King for feedback on his Superman: Legacy script.

James Gunn says there are other Tom King runs he wants to adapt for the DCU beyond Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/cC0pjCqC4E — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) December 21, 2023

A few of King's most important comic book runs at DC includes working on:

Batman vol. 3

Grayson

Gotham City: Year One

Mister Miracle

The Omega Men

Heroes in Crisis

Strange Adventures vol. 5

and the recent Human Target maxiseries.

In fact, Gunn recently called Human Target his favorite comic book of 2023. Although King's work at DC is definitely diverse, we're willing to bet that there's probably been some behind-the-scenes discussions about bringing Christopher Chance into the DCU.

Could we see Tom King make the leap from comic book writer to film and/or television scribe? Matt Fraction recently made the transition with Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and there's no reason to think that King can't do the same.

Out of the announced DCU's Gods and Monsters: Chapter 1 slate (Gunn previously stated that there are also unannounced projects in Chapter 1) the Lanterns, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost television series do not have creatives announced as leading development.

However, prior social media posts from Gunn have revealed that most of the DCU television projects currently have someone actively developing them, the studio just hasn't made an announcement yet.

We're thinking this is because the studio wants attention focused on Superman: Legacy and that the other Gods and Monsters projects are likely still several years away from being released.

Based on Tom King's work at DC Comics, what other titles besides Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would you want to see DC Studios turn into a television or film project?