DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Wants The DCU To Tackle More Comic Stories From Tom King

DC Studios is basing its Supergirl film on Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow limited series but James Gunn might be looking to adapt more of the writer's work...

By MarkJulian - Dec 22, 2023 10:12 AM EST

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn continues to interact with fans on social media and the latest exchange revealed that Gunn is a big fan of comic book writer Tom King and he wants the studio to cover more of King's work at DC Comics.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on a limited series from King but the ex-CIA operations officer has several other popular series at DC, as well.

King is also part of the writer's room that's helping Gunn shape the DCU, per the official announcement back in April- the group consists of Drew Goddard (The Martian), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christina Hobson (The Flash), Christal Henry (Watchmen) and King.

In Gunn's recent exchange with a fan on Threads, he disclosed that King is an integral part of the DCU and his involvement goes well beyond Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn actually turned to King for feedback on his Superman: Legacy script.

Image

A few of King's most important comic book runs at DC includes working on:

  • Batman vol. 3
  • Grayson
  • Gotham City: Year One
  • Mister Miracle 
  • The Omega Men 
  • Heroes in Crisis
  • Strange Adventures vol. 5
  • and the recent Human Target maxiseries.

In fact, Gunn recently called Human Target his favorite comic book of 2023. Although King's work at DC is definitely diverse, we're willing to bet that there's probably been some behind-the-scenes discussions about bringing Christopher Chance into the DCU.

Image

Could we see Tom King make the leap from comic book writer to film and/or television scribe? Matt Fraction recently made the transition with Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and there's no reason to think that King can't do the same.

Out of the announced DCU's Gods and Monsters: Chapter 1 slate (Gunn previously stated that there are also unannounced projects in Chapter 1) the Lanterns, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost television series do not have creatives announced as leading development.

However, prior social media posts from Gunn have revealed that most of the DCU television projects currently have someone actively developing them, the studio just hasn't made an announcement yet.

We're thinking this is because the studio wants attention focused on Superman: Legacy and that the other Gods and Monsters projects are likely still several years away from being released.

Based on Tom King's work at DC Comics, what other titles besides Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would you want to see DC Studios turn into a television or film project? Let us know in the comment section below.

SUPERGIRL: Rumored Details Revealed About DCU's New Woman Of Tomorrow; White Actress To Replace Sasha Calle
kider2 - 12/22/2023, 10:26 AM
O yes they can adapt the one where he ruins Wally West, or the Batman story where he ruins Booster Gold or even the story where Tom King ruins Adam Strange!
I will admit he has some excellent stories but about half of them are absolutely awful...
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 10:42 AM
@kider2 - he she does have quite a few Bats-related stories .... thank God because we haven't got enough of those yet :/
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 10:43 AM
*sure does have
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 10:57 AM
@kider2 - hope they stay away from the not so good ones then
bobevanz - 12/22/2023, 10:57 AM
Box office preview grosses for recent DC Universe films per Variety:

-"The Flash" ($9.7 million)
-"Black Adam" ($7.6 million)
-"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" ($4.5 million)
-"Shazam: Fury of the Gods" ($3.4 million)
-"Blue Beetle" ($3.3 million)
Th3Batman - 12/22/2023, 10:28 AM
With animation being part of the dcu, I hope they take the opportunity to adapt stories that may not fit on the big screen.
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 10:51 AM
@Th3Batman - that’s not a bad idea at all
Th3Batman - 12/22/2023, 11:07 AM
@worcestershire - This is clearly a universe that's already established (Batman has a son already), so why not use these smaller projects to establish the origins of the universe ? How did Batman recruit the likes of Grayson and Barbra ? How did Superman introduce himself to the world ? How was the green lanterns corps start out ? This will allow DC to have their cake and eat it too. They can hit the ground running in live action, while using animation to fill in the gaps.
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:08 AM
@Th3Batman - and we all know how well DC animation does, so it’s the perfect platform given there’s a huge fan base too!
CerealKiller1 - 12/22/2023, 10:29 AM
Well this is the first time I’ve had hesitation about the direction Gunn is going in. If I wanted edgy, faux intellectual takes on my DC characters, I’d just rewatch the Snyder movies
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 10:50 AM
@CerealKiller1 - Gunn should just keep his mouth shut and let his work speak for himself tbh..
GhostDog - 12/22/2023, 10:29 AM
Mixed bag then…


I do enjoy his Superman stuff though. And Human Target and Mister Miracle are phenomenal. But he’s done some damage elsewhere.
ObserverIO - 12/22/2023, 10:34 AM
@GhostDog - It is a bit of a mixed bag, but hwne he's good, he's good. Some of the best DC comics of recent years have been Tom King. Most of them actually. I always enjoy his work, when he's on form. Sometimes it feels like he's just throwing it away though, like some of his latter Batman issues.
GhostDog - 12/22/2023, 10:43 AM
@ObserverIO - Agreed on batman. I think when he hits it can be good but his misses sting pretty hard. They pack more of a punch than his wins sometimes.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/22/2023, 10:32 AM
that’s a really great idea!
CoHost - 12/22/2023, 10:32 AM
Thanks, I hate it.
DocSpock - 12/22/2023, 10:32 AM

Interesting. Some of these creative people I like. A couple I don't.

I am remaining optimistic, though all the characters in Superman Legacy does throw up a warning flag.

Ultimately the big question will probably be: Can James Gunn navigate the screaming demands for DEI while still making high quality movies that people actually want to see.

He did it with the GotG movies. I hope he can meet that challenge here. The new DCU will sink or swim based on it.
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 10:45 AM
@DocSpock - it's definitely a bi-polar mix of writers for sure
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 10:49 AM
@DocSpock - what’s DEI?
AmazingFILMporg - 12/22/2023, 10:32 AM
This....this is not a great sign.😳




Maybe he will be good king and not bad king when advising Gunn?😬
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 10:47 AM
This guy just reads people’s comments and then writes his comments to reflect the general opinion. He knows f*ck all about anything DC or Marvel smh 🤦‍♂️
AmazingFILMporg - 12/22/2023, 11:03 AM
@worcestershire -


Stalking me again I see.



Enjoy your freedom while you can. I reported your comment from the other thread about threats to Joe Biden to the FBI.👮



If Your unhinged behavior on this site is any indication on how you behave in real life then they are gonna have a field day with you🤠
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:05 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - lmao, so you feel like a big man reporting my comment which was literally just “and?” Man you are some jokester. Or should I call you boy. You need to amend your ways 🤣
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:06 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - and you know you have the option to block me, so go ahead and do it BOY if my truth hurts you so much wah wah
AmazingFILMporg - 12/22/2023, 11:07 AM
@worcestershire -


Rip man.



Since you're soliciting blowjobs on this site maybe you'll get lucky and get trump as your cellmate?



Good luck🤡
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:10 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Trump, Biden I don’t care about either of them. You’re just stupid to realize I was commenting on the need for the article on this site, didn’t even read the article. You know why? Cause I’m not even from the USA

I really worry for you sometimes my guy. But only sometimes. Most times I laugh
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:23 AM
not to realize*
GhostDog - 12/22/2023, 10:41 AM
Every other scene in Brave and the Bold

Catwoman: Bat…

Batman: Cat…

Me in the theater
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 10:48 AM
@GhostDog - lmao 😂
FireandBlood - 12/22/2023, 11:19 AM
@GhostDog -

FireandBlood - 12/22/2023, 11:20 AM
@FireandBlood - God, Oscar Isaac acted tf out of that episode
GhostDog - 12/22/2023, 11:47 AM
@FireandBlood - King got Bruce sounding like Anakin sometimes lol
Doomsday8888 - 12/22/2023, 10:45 AM
Doomsday8888 - 12/22/2023, 10:48 AM
Makese sense tho, seeing how he considers The Flash one of the GOATS of cinecomics, heh.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/22/2023, 11:11 AM
@Doomsday8888 -


Be careful dude. Worcestershire is gonna get triggered and call you a Disney shill🤡


He is also gonna offer blowjobs. No joke. He did that to me yesterday. 😳



Kids are on this site and you have an adult offering oral sex. This site has gone to hell 👿
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:12 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Jesus Christ smh, you need therapy. So do I, but you clearly need it more on an urgent basis.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/22/2023, 11:13 AM
@worcestershire -


I already @natebest about you.


You're a sick individual
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:14 AM
Clearly I’m on good terms with Doomsday8888 because I recognize he’s not a troll. He’s fair and mostly unbiased. Unlike AmazingFILMporg, DrReedRichards and FireandBlood
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:19 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - good ahead. Nate sees all. My comments on this site are very moderate when it comes to DC and Marvel content. I only tease trolls like you. Everyone here knows this. So you can keep @ him. He’s gonna say the same thing. If you don’t like what I write or say, simply block me. So again, PLEASE TO AHEAD AND BLOCK ME
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:35 AM
GO*
