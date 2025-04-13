SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Video Sees Milly Alcock's Maiden Of Might Showing Off Her Fight Moves

We've been treated to quite a few different photos and videos of Milly Alock as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Kara Zor-El this past week. Today, the latest - admittedly blurry - drone footage shows the House of the Dragon alum practising for a fight scene.

Spotted in costume alongside her stunt double, Alcock can be seen pulling off various fight moves ahead of what promises to be an exciting showcase of the hero's powers.

We don't know who she was getting ready to face off with, though many fans are convinced that the Maiden of Might is fighting Jason Momoa's Lobo in these scenes. However, it seems more likely that these are random space goons somehow tied to Krem of the Yellow Hills.

In terms of an official first look, DC Studios would likely rather we see Alcock's Supergirl for the first time when she appears in Superman this summer. We're still well over a year away from her movie's release, so there's no rush for any official images or even a teaser trailer to be shared online.

Momoa has confirmed that he's finished shooting his role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and recently shared his love for the character while promoting A Minecraft Movie.

"[I] have every Lobo comic. He was my favorite," the former Aquaman explained. "I thought I was gonna be playing Lobo when Zack Snyder called me. Because it was Batman v. Superman, they needed to have a villain in there, and that's the only guy that can, you know."

"Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big," Momoa continued. "I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and...I'll say the bike’s really cool."

Asked if he expects to play Lobo for the foreseeable future, the actor added, "I hope so. I hope so. I hope so. It’s her movie, so it's great. I just come in for a little bit."

Check out this new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set video in the player below.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.