SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Star Jason Momoa Confirms Iconic Element Of Lobo Will Be Present In The DCU

Jason Momoa's time as the DCEU's Arthur Curry ended when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released at the end of 2023. That movie also marked the end of the DCEU itself, with the shared world's final moment showing Ocean Master eating a cockroach.

Even before the Aquaman sequel was released, there was chatter about Momoa taking on the role of Lobo in DC Studios' DCU. Fans started losing hope as the months went by but James Gunn confirmed last December that the Minecraft star will transform into the Main Man for next summer's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Lobo is only expected to play a small supporting role in the movie but, talking to ComicBook.com, the actor confirmed that one iconic element of the character will remain when he makes the leap from the page to the big screen.

"We’ve been saying fraggin’ and bastich quite a bit," Momoa confirmed, referring to Lobo's unique way of swearing.

In a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Justice League star also admitted he has no issue with being typecast as the Scourge o' the Cosmos.

"If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo," he said. "Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks...loves a fight, funny. I just think I'm the right person to play the role. Born to do it."

Momoa went on to reiterate that he's "halfway" through shooting his scenes and reflected on his experience of suiting up as the iconic anti-hero. "It's the first time I asked everybody to call me by my character's name," he said with a laugh.

In his excitement to discuss the Lobo, Momoa very nearly revealed a first look at his transformation during another recent interview. You can watch that fun viral clip in the Instagram post at the bottom of this page.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.