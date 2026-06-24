Supergirl's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Bemoan "Super-Horrendous" DCU Movie

Supergirl's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Bemoan &quot;Super-Horrendous&quot; DCU Movie

The reviews are in for Supergirl, and after initially debuting with a "Rotten" score, the movie has settled a long way back from last summer's Superman. Here's a full breakdown of the early verdicts.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The review embargo for Supergirl has lifted, and after initially debuting with a "Rotten" 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the DC Studios movie has managed to fight its way into "Fresh" territory with 61% on the review aggregator.

That's based on 75 verdicts from critics, but keep checking back here today as we'll be continuing to update this article as more reviews are counted, and that score continues to evolve.

To compare this to the rest of the still-very-young DCU, Supergirl sits a long way behind Creature Commandos (95%), Peacemaker Season 2 (94%), and Superman (83%). Notably, this is the first project that James Gunn has neither written nor directed.

As for the reviews themselves, they range from outright negative to somewhere in the range of mostly positive. Similar to The Mandalorian and Grogu last month, there are no outright glowing verdicts, and even its biggest fans seem to feel Supergirl is deeply flawed. 

Deadline explains that, "despite some good moments and sharp dialogue in places (Ana Nogueria is the screenwriter),  something feels a bit off" with Supergirl, calling it a movie, which "seems to [be]  borrowing from others rather than staying in its own lane." 

 The Hollywood Reporter was also unimpressed, telling readers, "Anyone invested in the DCU would be best to hold out for Gunn’s return to the director’s chair on next year’s Superman continuation, Man of Tomorrow."

"So Flat It’s Super-Horrendous" is Variety's headline, while its review concludes, "I was shocked to see that the director, Craig Gillespie, who made the arresting 'I, Tonya' and the fabulous 'Cruella,' could churn out a piece of product this generic in its action and its attitudinizing. It’s all so desperate to be 'punk rock.' But 'Supergirl' is a punk crock."

Over to The Wrap, and the trade states, "A lot of the frustration stems from potential that it just can’t seem to reach in its action sequences, and the casual and unanswered sexism that has no business existing in a film centering on the Girl of Steel."

Entertainment websites are being a little kinder, as GamesRadar+ concludes, "Superman's messier younger cousin in every way, Supergirl earns its Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max comparisons with a surprisingly dark (and sometimes downright gross) space adventure about revenge and finding your home."

Adds Empire, "Milly Alcock’s hungover hero is delightful, even if the film never truly cuts loose. Here’s hoping she gets a weirder, wilder showcase."

io9 also liked it, explaining, "Supergirl isn’t quite as great as Superman, but it’s a super solid follow-up nevertheless. Alcock is perfect in the role, Ridley is a wonderful sidekick, and together, they help teach us a bunch more about the overall DC universe. It’s a delightful, albeit flawed, ride."

IGN's review is a little more middle of the road, noting, "Supergirl borrows from the best, but Milly Alcock’s great take on Kara Zor-El gets lost in the spare parts from other movies used to assemble her story." The Hollywood Handle concurs, saying that "a very generic plot, weak action sequences, and bland visuals make this just an 'okay' superhero adventure."

"Supergirl isn’t a perfect movie by any means," writes The Guardian, "but there are moments when you’ll believe this franchise can fly." Final word goes to AV Club, which promises, "It's not as terrific as its source material, but it's still a worthwhile companion piece to DC's big guy."

This isn't an ideal start for the second DCU movie, and many will be asking where it all went wrong for Supergirl after such a strong start last year. Ultimately, box office revenue will matter more than reviews, but it seems the days of so-so DC blockbusters aren't fully behind us, even if the DCEU is dead.

Still, while DC Studios may have missed the mark with its Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow adaptation, the future for Kara Zor-El looks bright. Milly Alock, who is receiving praise from even the most negative reviews, will return in next year's Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 12:52 PM
yeah, thats right
User Comment Image
feel the syder's cut
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 12:53 PM
The general vibe of the feedback from this movie
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/24/2026, 12:54 PM
Jenna Anderson
@heyitsjennalynn
·
Jun 23
#Supergirl surprised me in ways that I am so excited to unpack for the foreseeable future. It’s such a fascinating sister story to Woman of Tomorrow, echoing some things while carving its own spunky path with others.
Jenna Anderson
@heyitsjennalynn
·
Jun 23
Milly Alcock is incredible, and captured parts of Kara’s personality that I’d resigned myself to never seeing onscreen. I cried multiple times, and one line in particular completely floored me. I already can’t wait to watch it again. 💖 #Supergirl


User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/24/2026, 12:55 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - That's what happens when James Gunn wears a t-shirt with your podcast's name on it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2026, 12:55 PM
i mean.... does this surprise anyone?

User Comment Image

but seriously, too bad. i like Milly so glad she at least got some good reviews
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/24/2026, 12:59 PM
I guess I'll wait for streaming on this one.

Maybe solo movies just aren't their thing. Maybe they'll have an easier time with Superman/Lex Luthor/Mister Terrific/Green Lantern/Hawkgirl/Another Green Lantern/Engineer/Maxima/Supergirl: Man of Tomorrow.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/24/2026, 1:07 PM
@InfinitePunches - Don't forget Krypto, Metamorpho, Metamorpho's son, Mastermind Tessmacher, Pussy-Magnet Olsen and whatever the [frick] Lex's failed science experiment is called

But most importantly, I hope we see the Daily Planets again
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/24/2026, 1:00 PM
Certified FRESH BAY BAY

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/24/2026, 1:00 PM
This will flop harder than Malatrova15's beef curtains.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 1:03 PM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 1:07 PM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/24/2026, 1:01 PM
Variety's review just sounds like someone trying to say dumb shit so their lines get picked up, lol. I can't help but see it in a SNL skit in my head
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/24/2026, 1:02 PM
Rotten Tomatoes has given ALL Gunns DC content HIGH Scores🧐🧐 BUT they ALL FAILED! Creature Commandos 200 views on YouTube, Peacemaker had 700 thousand Views before getting CANCELED after viewership DROPPED! Superman UNDERPERFORMED in theaters before getting YANKED early said Ted Saranos under OATH & loosing $40 Million dollars as reported by Forbes. I guess Gunn will say Supergirl cost $50 Dollars to make & it was a success😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/24/2026, 1:09 PM
Anyone shocked? The trailers didn't do it for me, and I knew a mile away.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2026, 1:10 PM
Fucķ them. I’ll still be there
Superheroking
Superheroking - 6/24/2026, 1:17 PM
Who is actually interested seeing this film in theaters lmao? Just save your cash and watch Spider-Man instead.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 6/24/2026, 1:18 PM
Okay, so, can anybody pinpoint the exact problem here...?
I mean, Zack Snyder's universe didn't exactly take off to the stars and now, James Gunn's universe isn't blowing up any skirts.
So what could the problem be...?
Anyone care to speculate...?☮️🤷‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 1:18 PM
Lol of course Josh would make the headline more negative then the actual mixed reception (thus far) that the film has gotten…

A mixed-positive reception so far was expected given the social media reactions we got though while certainly not ideal , it’s also not as bad as certain individuals want it to be too.

One big complaint I’m hearing is that the movie needed to be 15-20 mins longer to flesh out certain thing so it will be interesting to see how I feel about that.

Anyway , the movie still looks good to me so can’t wait to check it out!!.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/24/2026, 1:19 PM
"Anyone invested in the DCU would be best to hold out for Gunn’s return to the director’s chair on next year’s Superman continuation, Man of Tomorrow."

Damn....

Honestly if she was going to be in the Superman sequel, then there was really no reason to intro her in her own movie if she was already being reintroduced for the THIRD time.

Superman Ending
Supergirl
Superman MOT

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