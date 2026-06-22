Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Teases "A Superman Story Fueled By Hope, Heroism & Pure Spectacle"

Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn has shared a production update on his Superman follow-up via a brief video clip.

The filmmaker says he is now "deep into production" on the Superman Saga movie, which he describes as "a Superman story fueled by hope, heroism and pure spectacle."

We haven't seen any set photos in a while, but as far as we're aware, filming is still underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Previous shots showed an incensed Man of Steel (David Corenswet) laying a beatdown on Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his practical Warsuit, but it looked like the villain managed to hit back with a powerful blast. It'll take more than a non-Kryptonite-powered weapon to harm the hero himself, but his suit took heavy damage.

These photos also revealed that, aside from a slight change to the collar, Corenswet's costume is pretty much identical to the one he wore in Superman. There's always a chance he will upgrade his wardrobe after this scrap with Luthor, however.

We also have some photos from the Supergirl premiere.

James Gunn says ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’ is a “Superman story fueled by hope, heroism, and pure spectacle.” pic.twitter.com/FOtzVuFhQq — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 22, 2026

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland pose together at the #Supergirl world premiere pic.twitter.com/Pumg5bMhoK — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2026

Milly Alcock poses with James Gunn, Craig Gillespie and Peter Safran at the #Supergirl world premiere pic.twitter.com/b0k8cRdfSt — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2026

Milly Alcock poses with director Craig Gillespie at the #Supergirl world premiere pic.twitter.com/cy08kRSKb0 — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.