Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Teases "A Superman Story Fueled By Hope, Heroism & Pure Spectacle"

Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Teases &quot;A Superman Story Fueled By Hope, Heroism & Pure Spectacle&quot;

James Gunn has shared an update on Man of Tomorrow's production, teasing "a Superman story fueled by hope, heroism and pure spectacle..."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn has shared a production update on his Superman follow-up via a brief video clip.

The filmmaker says he is now "deep into production" on the Superman Saga movie, which he describes as "a Superman story fueled by hope, heroism and pure spectacle."

We haven't seen any set photos in a while, but as far as we're aware, filming is still underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Previous shots showed an incensed Man of Steel (David Corenswet) laying a beatdown on Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his practical Warsuit, but it looked like the villain managed to hit back with a powerful blast. It'll take more than a non-Kryptonite-powered weapon to harm the hero himself, but his suit took heavy damage.

These photos also revealed that, aside from a slight change to the collar, Corenswet's costume is pretty much identical to the one he wore in Superman. There's always a chance he will upgrade his wardrobe after this scrap with Luthor, however.

We also have some photos from the Supergirl premiere.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/22/2026, 7:10 PM
Hope he [frick]s off out of there
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/22/2026, 7:22 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - see you in 2034...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 7:23 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Looking great.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/22/2026, 7:11 PM
Man of Tomorrow is looking great and I CAN'T WAIT FOR SUPERGIRL this weekend!!!

Superman was fine but I have faith each DC thing will be an upgrade every time. Also can't wait for Clayface. That looks like it is gonna be outstanding.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 7:12 PM
Gunn can't write a heroic or hopeful film because he's a cynical, immoral, degenerate.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 7:29 PM
@FireGunn - Zack Snyder Best Movie Ever Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Superman was about to Die.

Batman asks Superman if Gods Bleed. YES, they do...............
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/22/2026, 7:14 PM
How does the suit look worse (and the trunks BIGGER) in this film? Dammit!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 7:16 PM
@Lisa89 - Because Gunn has horrid taste
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2026, 7:34 PM
@Lisa89 - sequel mentality, Bigger is better.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 7:43 PM
@Lisa89 - From Day One Superman Wore Red Trunks.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/22/2026, 7:45 PM
@Lisa89 - It’s the same basic suit but it’s more form fitting and maybe less foamy the one in Superman. The trunks are just fine.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/22/2026, 7:49 PM
@OneMoreTime - That’s all good with me!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/22/2026, 7:15 PM
Aside from the collar, the suit actually looks 'less baggy', which is an improvement.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/22/2026, 7:53 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - There are a few things that I would tweak to make it ideal for me, although I got most of what I wanted (color, trunks) and one that I didn’t expect (yellow S on cape), but the most important tweak is what you mentioned. It is more form fitting.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/22/2026, 7:15 PM
Can’t wait for this one enjoyed Superman movie Superman movie reading from Superman comics 1970 will go see supergirl as much hate book a lot people like book they may like movie
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/22/2026, 7:17 PM
@dragon316 - De ce nu folosești un traducător? Poți să tastezi comentariul tău în română și să-l lipești aici în engleză perfectă.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/22/2026, 7:23 PM
@Lisa89 - If you read the posts in Cookie Monster’s voice they make total sense.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2026, 7:20 PM
So this will be the third Superman DCU film in 3 years.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/22/2026, 7:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - not exactly. Supergirl is Supergirl. Anyone calling it a "Superman Saga" movie is secretly hoping Gunn is making 2 or 3 Superman movies instead of 4. 5 if you include Kingdom Come.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/22/2026, 7:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - I feel like he’s introducing the Super Family before we get introduced to the Bat Family to create juxtaposition. Although playing the long game may not benefit him, I get why he’s trying to build a universe in a new way instead of the usual bricks of the Trinity.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2026, 7:39 PM
@ElJefe - The problem with that his first film was mixed. So to bank on that one character and actor in the hope of catching lightning in a bottle like Marvel did with RDJ is risky. Because that doesn't happen a lot for franchises.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/22/2026, 7:20 PM
GOD....PLEASE....LET BRAINIAC DESIGN LOOK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 7:32 PM
@BlackStar25 - I hope so too though I hope it’s rather simple and classic tbh.

Lars Eidinger already has kind of a striking look so I think making it too complex would be unnecessary.

User Comment Image
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 6/22/2026, 7:26 PM
Pass
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/22/2026, 7:28 PM
@Slushythrone455 - cool.

See you in 2034.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/22/2026, 7:31 PM
Haha deadline are already spinning supergirl's profit.

At what point did it become the norm to focus on brand deals and media campaign value. 😅

The spinning for Gunn's universe os wold.

https://deadline.com/2026/06/supergirl-brand-partners-ad-campaign-1236950265/
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2026, 7:38 PM
@SenorTwats - It's gonna be released on digital by the end of the week.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2026, 7:50 PM
Just glad we finally got Brainiac as the main villain in a live-action movie this time around. The guy is one of the best Superman villains for a reason.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/22/2026, 7:56 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - You know he just gonna be portrayed as a joke who ends up getting beat by the cartoon dog. 😂

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