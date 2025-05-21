David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Stands Tall In The Fortress Of Solitude In Moody New Official Still

DC Studios' Superman is approaching faster than a speeding bullet, and Fandango has shared a new look at the first DCU movie. In this officially released image, David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow stands tall in the Fortress of Solitude.

It's a surprisingly moody shot of the hero, and we can't help but wonder whether the hero is about to confront Lex Luthor and The Engineer after they invaded his arctic hideout.

We'll see, but is it fair to say now that filmmaker James Gunn made the right decision by giving Superman his trunks? They don't look out of place, and everything about this shot screams "classic Superman."

Earlier this year, the filmmaker said, "Superman is one of the most popular characters, famous characters, in the world. And everyone has their idea of what he should be like. What his costume should look like. What his morals should be. What his power set is. And so, finding something that was as true and as authentic as I could possibly make it."

"David and Rachel [Brosnahan] were incredible individually," Gunn continued. "But when we brought them together, there was an electricity in the room that was palpable. And part of it is, yeah, part of it’s the steaminess, the sexiness of it. But part of it’s just the way they bounce off of each other."

"And the way that, you know, old '40s movie stars do. You know, kind of like how Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert played off each other in It Happened One Night. So it’s a really miraculous energy between the two of them," the DC Studios co-CEO concluded.

Superman stands a chance of being one of this summer's biggest movies, though that won't be easy when it's sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fortunately, unlike the former, it will receive an IMAX release when F1: The Movie vacates those screens.

This new still comes a week after the first full trailer was released. You can check out our breakdown of that by clicking here.

Check out this new look at Superman in the social media post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.