David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Stands Tall In The Fortress Of Solitude In Moody New Official Still

A new look at Superman has just landed, with David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow looking every bit as moody as Henry Cavill as he enters his Fortress of Solitude. You can check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios' Superman is approaching faster than a speeding bullet, and Fandango has shared a new look at the first DCU movie. In this officially released image, David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow stands tall in the Fortress of Solitude.

It's a surprisingly moody shot of the hero, and we can't help but wonder whether the hero is about to confront Lex Luthor and The Engineer after they invaded his arctic hideout. 

We'll see, but is it fair to say now that filmmaker James Gunn made the right decision by giving Superman his trunks? They don't look out of place, and everything about this shot screams "classic Superman."

Earlier this year, the filmmaker said, "Superman is one of the most popular characters, famous characters, in the world. And everyone has their idea of what he should be like. What his costume should look like. What his morals should be. What his power set is. And so, finding something that was as true and as authentic as I could possibly make it."

"David and Rachel [Brosnahan] were incredible individually," Gunn continued. "But when we brought them together, there was an electricity in the room that was palpable. And part of it is, yeah, part of it’s the steaminess, the sexiness of it. But part of it’s just the way they bounce off of each other."

"And the way that, you know, old '40s movie stars do. You know, kind of like how Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert played off each other in It Happened One Night. So it’s a really miraculous energy between the two of them," the DC Studios co-CEO concluded. 

Superman stands a chance of being one of this summer's biggest movies, though that won't be easy when it's sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fortunately, unlike the former, it will receive an IMAX release when F1: The Movie vacates those screens. 

This new still comes a week after the first full trailer was released. You can check out our breakdown of that by clicking here.

Check out this new look at Superman in the social media post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

archstar
archstar - 5/21/2025, 11:05 AM
first so ez ez ez ez ez
grif
grif - 5/21/2025, 11:07 AM
is it closing or was it pried open and hes there after luthor
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2025, 11:08 AM
Nice shot hood to make wallpaper from
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/21/2025, 11:09 AM
Still can't believe there's grown men on this site bitching about this costume. It looks great. The little collar is different but looks fine.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/21/2025, 11:11 AM
@Shivermetimbers - ikr. The next thing we see, it will be Pa Kent's bald head that they will nitpick on
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 11:10 AM
Shorts so humongous they should be referred to as “longs”. 🩳
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/21/2025, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/21/2025, 11:14 AM
Moody!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 5/21/2025, 11:15 AM
Best looking photo of the suit to be fair..but the trunks still look odd. I wonder if Gunn and Co will give it to the other superheroes too...as you know... it's faithful..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 11:17 AM
He looks really good there!!.

Also while I still don’t vibe with the lines on the suit , I do like how you can barely make them out from afar thus making the costume look better imo.

User Comment Image
Knightstar
Knightstar - 5/21/2025, 11:18 AM
That suit is trash...
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/21/2025, 11:19 AM
I hate to be a whiny fanboy because I have think the new picture is really awesome, but wish the trunks were about an inch shorter and wonder what the suit would look like without the collar but not a low neckline, literally just take the collar part off lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 11:23 AM
@epc1122 - I think I’m the only one that likes the collar haha.

Also I have been kinda mixed on the trunks in this but they look pretty great here imo.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/21/2025, 11:29 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m not as opposed to the collar but not my ideal. The trunks do look good but wish they weren’t quite as big. I love the colors though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 11:46 AM
@epc1122 - I wasn’t a fan of how big the trunks seemed either but they look pretty perfect in that picture

The colors are great indeed!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2025, 11:20 AM
Reeeeee bunch of crybaby Snyder stans can cry all they want. The only thing moody I see is the butthurt dipshits
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 5/21/2025, 11:21 AM
Kirk Alyn......
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 11:25 AM
@Mixedsuperman - he does have that vibe though sometimes reminds me of George Reeves too and obviously Chris Reeve aswell

User Comment Image

So basically , that’s Superman alright lol
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 5/21/2025, 11:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Pretty much lol
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/21/2025, 11:40 AM
@Mixedsuperman - I see a lot of different versions in this Superman. I see Kirk alyn, Lois and Clark, some man of steel, Christopher reeve, Superman returns, kingdom come, all star Superman and new 52. This current one is almost like an amalgamation of it all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 11:45 AM
@epc1122 - yep definitely

I like Gunn picking & choosing the elements he likes design wise atleast for the aesthetic
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/21/2025, 11:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - is this your favorite Superman suit?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2025, 11:22 AM
If the biggest complaint about this movie (which won't matter for the general audience who will actually contribute to the Box Office) is the suit, they'll be just fine
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/21/2025, 11:41 AM
@bobevanz - yeah, I would have to agree with that. Just give us a good movie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 11:25 AM
Our boy is looking [frick]ing good.

For [frick]s Sakes
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/21/2025, 11:27 AM
Absolutely fantastic. More like Superman than anything else we have bad over the past 30 years. Gunn did a phenomenal job.

this should have been the first look at the suit!!!

Thank you, Gunn!!

Blue shirt & pants, red cape, trunks, boots, yellow belt, red & yellow S shield, this is how Superman should look!!
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/21/2025, 11:37 AM
@Pictilli - I think because there was going to be pushback bc the suit is so updated, they purposely did unflattering pictures so when you see these new pictures people get more excited closer to the movie coming out.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2025, 11:36 AM
Looks awesome! Can't wait for this.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/21/2025, 11:37 AM
Aura
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/21/2025, 11:38 AM
The collar is the one part of the suit I don't like. Other than that, it's looking pretty nice.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/21/2025, 11:48 AM
@JacobsLadder - ?si=W6IJSVWmOPQ67WTi
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/21/2025, 11:38 AM
Finally a good photo of Superman from this movie
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/21/2025, 11:42 AM
Moody? Stern would've been a better word imo. I'm really loving this suite. Not perfect and we can nitpick it but when you see it you know that is Superman.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/21/2025, 11:47 AM
This man has no torso LOL
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/21/2025, 11:52 AM
It's ok to not like this suit.

