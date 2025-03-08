Gene Hackman's Cause Of Death Reveals Tragic End For SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Star And His Wife Betsy Arakawa

The news that Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, had been found dead sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Hackman had an extraordinary career, winning Academy Awards for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven.

Of course, many of you will know him best for playing the villainous Lex Luthor in three Superman movies released between 1978 and 1987. He retired from acting in 2004 after Welcome to Mooseport and wrote several novels, including Justice for None.

The unusual circumstances surrounding Hackman and Arakawa's deaths have raised big questions and we finally have some answers. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator held a press conference yesterday. She confirmed that Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

As for Arakawa, she's believed to have died around a week before her husband from hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by mice.

Hackman tested negative for hantavirus but had advanced Alzheimer's disease, severe heart disease, and a history of heart attacks. It's unclear how Arakawa was infected by hantavirus, and only 42% of cases have been fatal over the past five decades.

Arakawa was found dead on the bathroom floor, while Hackman was discovered in a mud room adjacent to the kitchen. It seems both had fallen to the floor and their dog was found dead in a closet near Arakawa's body.

While we're unlikely to ever learn exactly what happened, the insinuation appears to be that Arakawa died, leaving Hackman - who had severe Alzheimer's, remember - to fend for himself for a week before his heart gave out. It's a tragic end for them both.

Tributes poured in for them both last month, including one from Superman director James Gunn. "Gene Hackman was truly one of the greatest screen actors of all time," he wrote on social media. "He almost never hit a false note. Always mesmerizing. Rest in Peace, Gene."

Our thoughts go out to Hackman and Arakawa's friends and family at this difficult time.