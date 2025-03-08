Gene Hackman's Cause Of Death Reveals Tragic End For SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Star And His Wife Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman's Cause Of Death Reveals Tragic End For SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Star And His Wife Betsy Arakawa

Superman: The Movie star Gene Hackman was recently found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their cause of death points to a tragic end for the beloved screen icon. You can find more details here.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 08, 2025 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The news that Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, had been found dead sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Hackman had an extraordinary career, winning Academy Awards for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven.

Of course, many of you will know him best for playing the villainous Lex Luthor in three Superman movies released between 1978 and 1987. He retired from acting in 2004 after Welcome to Mooseport and wrote several novels, including Justice for None

The unusual circumstances surrounding Hackman and Arakawa's deaths have raised big questions and we finally have some answers. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator held a press conference yesterday. She confirmed that Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

As for Arakawa, she's believed to have died around a week before her husband from hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by mice.

Hackman tested negative for hantavirus but had advanced Alzheimer's disease, severe heart disease, and a history of heart attacks. It's unclear how Arakawa was infected by hantavirus, and only 42% of cases have been fatal over the past five decades. 

Arakawa was found dead on the bathroom floor, while Hackman was discovered in a mud room adjacent to the kitchen. It seems both had fallen to the floor and their dog was found dead in a closet near Arakawa's body. 

While we're unlikely to ever learn exactly what happened, the insinuation appears to be that Arakawa died, leaving Hackman - who had severe Alzheimer's, remember - to fend for himself for a week before his heart gave out. It's a tragic end for them both. 

Tributes poured in for them both last month, including one from Superman director James Gunn. "Gene Hackman was truly one of the greatest screen actors of all time," he wrote on social media. "He almost never hit a false note. Always mesmerizing. Rest in Peace, Gene."

Our thoughts go out to Hackman and Arakawa's friends and family at this difficult time. 

SUPERMAN: WB Moves To Dismiss Lawsuit That Could Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories
Related:

SUPERMAN: WB Moves To Dismiss Lawsuit That Could Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories
SUPERMAN Test-Screening Rumors Point To Surprise Villains And A Tone Similar To WONDER WOMAN
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Test-Screening Rumors Point To Surprise Villains And A Tone Similar To WONDER WOMAN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 3/8/2025, 4:55 AM
Jesus. Awful way to go.

R.I.P.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/8/2025, 4:59 AM
Havn't even heard of Hanta since the 90's. There was a bit of a panic for awhile
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/8/2025, 5:16 AM
Damn. I mean, it happens. Some older folks don't want to spend their final days under the thumb of a stranger, so they risk going out like this. Honestly, more people in history die like this than you think. If you make it to that age, you usually just drop.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/8/2025, 5:19 AM
Honestly, I'd probably wish to go like this. I don't want my kids remembering me frail and weak and spending my final days making them sad and miserable, and I also don't want some stranger telling me what I need to do everyday before I die, so I'd wish to just grow old with my wife and pass shortly after or before her too.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/8/2025, 5:32 AM
That's heart-breaking.
I wouldn't wish alzheimers or dementia on anyone.

I rewatched The Royal Tenenbaums and that film, his performance is amazing.
MrReese
MrReese - 3/8/2025, 5:49 AM
"Hackman - who had severe Alzheimer's, remember"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/8/2025, 6:00 AM
All 3 died from different and unrelated diseases in the same week. This is not Occam's Razor at all.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/8/2025, 6:03 AM
Sounds more like Rube Goldberg's Razor.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/8/2025, 6:08 AM
@ObserverIO - i didnt see in the article. How did the dog die?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/8/2025, 6:11 AM
@vectorsigma - It doesn't say but I heard that it was a rescue dog and had some kind of illness confirmed by a vet of some kind. Def wasn't the mouse disease or heart disease that the humans died of.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder