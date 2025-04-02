James Gunn Discusses How SUPERMAN Sets The Tone For The DCU: "This Is 100% A James Gunn Movie..."

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer and director James Gunn has explained how the upcoming reboot sets the tone for what comes next in the DCU. You can find the filmmaker's comments in full here...

Apr 02, 2025
Creature Commandos offered fans a glimpse of the new DCU, and for the most part, it wasn't that different - tonally, at least - from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. The main thing those films and TV shows have in common is that they were all helmed by James Gunn.

Does that mean Superman will boast the same look and feel? While there are recurring themes through the filmmaker's Marvel and DC work, Guardians of the Galaxy isn't The Suicide Squad, and this reboot is bound to feel vastly different give who the lead character is.

Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to Gunn and asked how Superman sets the tone for DC Studios' DCU. The movie will be followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and then vastly different stories like Clayface and Sgt. Rock

"I think it's only setting the tone so far as that this is 100 percent a James Gunn movie," he explained, "and what I want with the future films is for them to be the same - not James Gunn movies, but when I talked to Craig Gillespie who's doing Supergirl, I said, 'I don't want all of these movies to be the same.'"

"What I love about DC Comics is that you can read a story like The Dark Knight, which is tonally very different because of its artist and writer than Superman for All Seasons, than All-Star Superman, than [Batman:] The Long Halloween. They're all these beautiful stories within the same world, but completely different. And that's what I think is exciting."

"I think that I learned from my time at Marvel," Gunn continued, "When Guardians of the Galaxy came out, people were like, 'Well, how is this raccoon going to interact with this God of Thunder who's been set up in a totally different type of movie?' And that was the thing that people liked the most about [Avengers:] Infinity War."

"So it's about really letting the artists create these unique visions that allow us to get to know these characters in different ways."

"I look forward to the time when these characters - one of them does show up pretty soon...two of them actually - so anyway, when they get to see them in a totally different light," he teased, "in a totally different genre and a film that isn't the big spectacle, action-adventure, maybe something more dramatic, maybe something more comedic, whatever, and see those characters in a slightly different light portrayed by the same actors."

The DC Studios co-CEO seems to have a great handle on Superman as a character. Plus, when he's citing comics like All-Star Superman as a main source of inspiration, this movie is unlikely to be as eccentric and weird as his previous comic book movies.

Despite a few reports about negative internal test screenings for Superman, the narrative has changed in recent weeks. Several insiders have shared the glowing feedback they've heard from those lucky enough to have seen an early cut, meaning the DCU is likely off to a good start. 

As for what comes next, it's going to be very interesting seeing how these movies and TV shows link up, particularly if Gunn is pushing for them all to be different from one another. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/2/2025, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/2/2025, 11:20 AM
You reckon Gunn visits this site?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/2/2025, 11:23 AM
@CyberNigerian - nope, because he knows this is a marvel shill site, lolz
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 11:46 AM
@CyberNigerian - he used a review written by josh to promote CC. So he probably skims the comments.

If you're reading this James, Superman's suit is arse cheeks

😌😌😌😌
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/2/2025, 11:22 AM
100% awesome news!

I hope someone posts the footage already!
RedFury
RedFury - 4/2/2025, 11:23 AM
Seems like a smart approach that will create a longevity to the DCU. One of the big complaints when it comes to Marvel films is a lot of them seem very much the same. It's all geared towards a wide audience, and because of that the creators have to sacrifice certain things so that it can appeal to everyone.

If the DCU does get off the ground (fingers crossed) this approach allows the writers and directors to make films that are more in line with the actual character, rather than the universe they inhabit.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/2/2025, 11:54 AM
@RedFury -

They started to all become paint by numbers.

Iron man, cap 1, GOTG, winter soldier, black panther, and maybe Incredible Hulk felt pretty different from each other but others felt very samey
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/2/2025, 11:25 AM
The DCU will be great with Gunn being a great creative.

On the other side, we have a businessman (Feige) who overstayed his welcome and gives the same slop over and over again the past few years
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/2/2025, 11:57 AM
@vectorsigma - hopefully. The DCU is so rich and has some of the most iconic heroes in history. There's no reason why the DCU shouldn't be great.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/2/2025, 11:55 AM
Infinity War did have one of the best blends of humor and action. The stakes were high and it felt like that even in the lighter moments.

