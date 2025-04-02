SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Lex Luthor Backstory, "Monster Babies," And Writing An Original Story

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Lex Luthor Backstory, &quot;Monster Babies,&quot; And Writing An Original Story

Superman director James Gunn has shared the first details about Lex Luthor's backstory, teased some of the crazy elements from the comics we can expect, and breaks down his approach to these characters.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 02, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Hype for Superman is rapidly building, though Warner Bros.' underwhelming CinemaCon panel hasn't contributed much to it.

Those in attendance have complained that the presentation as a whole was boring, lamenting the fact they were only shown the 5-minute preview set to play in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend.

Entertainment Weekly spoke with James Gunn in Las Vegas and asked the filmmaker whether he based Superman on a specific comic book storyline.

"I would say it's an original story, but the tone and the look of the film, in many ways, is inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman," he shared. "I read that comic book, and it really has this feeling of the big, old-school, science-fiction Silver Age comics. We have robots and monster babies and giant kaiju and all of that stuff."

"But that is also grounded around these incredibly real relationships with a couple that has started dating a few months ago, and now they're really learning the ins and outs of each other," Gunn added, expanding on comments he made for a recent David Corenswet profile. "What's good about them? What's not so good about them? And what are their ideals like?"

"We have Lois Lane, who's a pragmatist, and Superman is an idealist, and how does that work together? My wife and I are like that, actually," he said, referring to Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland. 

So, while we can't look to a specific comic book for clues, Gunn did at least share some insights into what the DCU's version of Lex Luthor wants to achieve when he takes on the Man of Steel. Describing that as Superman's "central conflict," he said the villain wants to "defeat and destroy Superman."

"Here's this guy who's this [incredible] genius scientist who's worked his whole life to become one of the richest, most powerful men in the world, and he does it all to be lauded," he explained. "I mean, he wants to be the greatest, and suddenly this jerk comes in wearing a cape with a lantern jaw and a cocky grin, and he just takes all of the oxygen out of the room, out of the room of Earth, and it creates a burning hatred in the guy."

As for how Lex acquired his fortune, Gunn teased, "I think Lex has invented one of the best forms of battery in the entire world that almost everything runs on. And we don't ever talk about this in the movie, but I think that's where he's made the majority of his money."

Gunn went on to say his goal was to "[bring] a complexity to the relationship between Superman and Lois, and also between Lois and Lex," and broke down what he's looking to achieve with the first DC Studios movie. 

"What I tried to bring to it is something beautiful that is about the goodness of human beings, about kindness in people, because that's what Superman represents to me."

"He almost represents something old-fashioned, and yet I think that's exactly what we need right now: kindness, goodness, the innate moral values that we grew up with, that somehow the internet has drowned out and deemed weak."

The writer and director is saying all the right things and appears to have a great understanding of what makes these characters tick.

Superman is an incredibly important movie for DC Studios. While Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and Sgt. Rock are all on the way, if this reboot fails, it could derail Gunn's ambitious plans for the wider DCU. 

Major plot details for the movie leaked online earlier this week. The CinemaCon presentation appeared to confirm its legitimacy, and you can learn more by clicking here

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

If David Corenswet Wasn't SUPERMAN He Would Be BATMAN
Related:

If David Corenswet Wasn't SUPERMAN He Would Be BATMAN
SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlighting An Injured Man Of Steel Debuts During CinemaCon
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlighting An Injured Man Of Steel Debuts During CinemaCon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 8:02 AM
I hear lex puts a beating on the mutt, that will hit the people who fall for CGI animal abuse in the feels. 👀
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/2/2025, 8:08 AM
@JurassicClunge - Having a dog in a superman film is just plain goofy. Nothing against dogs but this is giving me “the mask” vibes and that’s a great 90s comicbook film with Jim Carrey. Superman doesn’t need a dog in a film. That should be reserved for tv shows, animated features. If they’re gonna do krypto at least do something radical with the character to make it more believable. This reminds me of seasame street or animal from the muppets.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/2/2025, 8:06 AM
Lex:
User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/2/2025, 8:18 AM
Perhaps Lex has a mining company operating in South American and Middle Eastern countries while searching for the element he uses for batteries: Kryptonite.

In a mine, Lex discovers a well-preserved fossil.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 8:36 AM
Interesting that this Lex seems to be a self made man as opposed to other versions who come from wealth…

It honestly imo strengthens his issue with Superman atleast in this it seems given while he has great intellect , he’s still worked his whole life to get to this point while here comes this guy who has superpowers and seems to make everything look easy while being praised thus no wonder it creates this burning hatred in Lex whose ego takes a hit.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I do love Gunn embracing the Silver age elements & such of the comics in this more modern story he’s trying to tell.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/2/2025, 8:36 AM
"We have Lois Lane, who's a pragmatist, and Superman is an idealist, and how does that work together? My wife and I are like that, actually"


User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/2/2025, 8:37 AM
Looking forward to this movie. hoping to go in as spoiler free as possible so won't be reading many Superman articles but Gunn is saying alot of good and i truly hope its a great movie. DC and Superman fans need a big WIN with boy blue
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/2/2025, 8:46 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I’m looking forward to seeing Mr Terrific onscreen. He’s such an interesting character. Hoult as Luther is gonna kill it. Brosnan looks to be the sexiest Lois Lane yet (that’s a thing for me) and I really like the Clark Kent disguise. Unlike previous directors Gunn actually put some thought into it. I don’t know if you are a wrestling fan but if you know who Tony Khan is (CEO OF AEW) David dressed as Clark Kent looks just like khan. It’s the goofy curly hairstyle lol.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder