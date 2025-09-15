James Gunn Divides Fan Opinions By Revealing That This DC Character Could Beat SUPERMAN In A Fight

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed the one DC character he believes is more powerful than Superman, agreeing with Howard Stern that they could take the Man of Tomorrow in a fight. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Deadline

Fans frequently disagree about which superheroes would win in a hypothetical fight, though it's usually pretty hard to find anyone capable of beating Superman, a character who is almost God-like in terms of sheer power. 

Many heroes have pushed the Man of Steel to his limits over the years, including Batman and Green Lantern. While the Dark Knight has utilised Kryptonite and technology to weaken his best friend, various members of the Green Lantern Corps have tried, and often failed, to overwhelm Supes with their willpower.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn recently sat down for a conversation with Howard Stern, who told the filmmaker that he believes Green Lantern could beat up the Man of Steel. 

Responding to that, Gunn stated, "Absolutely, he’s pretty powerful."

Not only does this suggest that the Man of Tomorrow helmer has some exciting plans for characters like Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the DCU, but fans on social media have some strong opinions about whether Stern and Gunn were correct in their assessment. 

The filmmaker has made no secret of the fact that he slightly depowered Superman for the DCU, something that helped make Clark Kent a far more relatable character in his recent solo outing. We also got a taste of what a Green Lantern Corps member is capable of in Superman, thanks to Guy Gardner.

Earlier this year, Gunn offered some insights into what fans can expect from Lanterns, the series which will introduce us to Hal and John (and, based on recent online chatter, is set to feature a Superman cameo).

"It's a very grounded, real show. I mean, it's taking this outlandish concept of space cops with magic rings and putting it in as close to reality as it can possibly be. Kyle [Chandler] is incredible in the role. We were really lucky. Damon Lindelof was one of the very first people I met with. I'm a big fan of his stuff. And I love Chris Mundy from 'Ozark.' And so that was kind of a dream team of those three people coming together along with the folks at HBO. And it's kind of just been pretty smooth sailing the whole way. It's a beautiful, beautiful series; eight episodes." 

Do you think Green Lantern could take Superman in a fight?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

Vigor
Vigor - 9/15/2025, 3:13 PM
I prefer a DC where a skilled green lantern can stand up to a superman
Always hated the stories where superman was OP
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2025, 3:16 PM
@Vigor - op- Optimus prime? Superman is most over powered character in dc same with darkseid and doomsday
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/15/2025, 3:17 PM
@Vigor -
And that concept was what made it so hard to make a good Superman movie. Every hero needs flaws.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/15/2025, 3:23 PM
@dragon316 - I'd say Amazo should be up there after he copies everyone's powers.

However, the absolute most powerful DC character is Mr. Myxzptlk, hands down. He literally can do anything...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/15/2025, 3:26 PM
Superboy Prime has also got a be up there.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/15/2025, 3:13 PM
The ring can make kryptonite so... yeah
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/15/2025, 3:24 PM
@InfinitePunches - I've never seen that happen before in the comics
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 9/15/2025, 3:13 PM
All depends on the writer. 🤷‍♂️ User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/15/2025, 3:16 PM
What's controversial here?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2025, 3:25 PM
@Pictilli - A single lantern who isn't parallax Hal Jordan or a yellow ring wearing Superboy Prime somehow being able to beat a man who can move at the speed of sound.
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/15/2025, 3:17 PM
Green Lanterns have done some of craziest feats in the entire DC Universe, and people STILL underestimate them.

Plus, no reason to get up in arms over this where this is also the same universe where Batman as beaten Superman in certain stories.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2025, 3:19 PM
"Damon Lindelof was one of the very first people I met with. I'm a big fan of his stuff."
This right here explains his dog shit writing for the film, His love of that flash film also explains why the film looks soo ugly.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/15/2025, 3:19 PM
THIS is the director that gets Superman!!!!

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/15/2025, 3:24 PM
@Forthas - Supergirl is Stronger than Superman 🙂
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/15/2025, 3:22 PM
Release the 10,000 deleted texts!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/15/2025, 3:22 PM
Supergirl also can Beat Superman in a fight.

Supergirl is Stronger than Superman
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/15/2025, 3:22 PM
So, Superman is not the most Powerful hero as Gunn said in t opening. That kind of devalues Lex’s logic for hating him so much then. GL has a ring given to him by an alien race. Shouldn’t he hate him as much?
Forthas
Forthas - 9/15/2025, 3:25 PM
James Gunn cannot get his story straight....in the opening of Superman 2025 he described Superman as the most powerful Meta-Human of them all.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YjI2Pl1EdCE
ManOfSteele
ManOfSteele - 9/15/2025, 3:25 PM
They got this info from a 5 day year old article lol, slow news day
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/15/2025, 3:25 PM
Why people power scale everything like if comics are like anime. If the writer wants Green Lantern to beat Superman i will happen, if a writer wants Superman to have god like powers and punch a hole in the universe, he will. There is no consistent power scale in DC or Marvel Comics.

Also GL rings works with willpower there is no way to power scale it. Look it Kingdom Come, Alan Scott has unlimited power.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/15/2025, 3:27 PM
Didn’t everybody see Superman? Anyone can kick his ass.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 9/15/2025, 3:28 PM
You know what? In HIS universe, the Gunn universe, he's probably right. Weakest Superman I've ever seen on screen. In other versions, no way. Not in a million years. Superman can be so powerful (depending on the writer) that's it gets ridiculous. His power is limitless as long as he has the yellow sun, but again, depends on thew writer at the time.

