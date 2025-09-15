James Gunn Divides Fan Opinions By Revealing That This DC Character Could Beat SUPERMAN In A Fight

Fans frequently disagree about which superheroes would win in a hypothetical fight, though it's usually pretty hard to find anyone capable of beating Superman, a character who is almost God-like in terms of sheer power.

Many heroes have pushed the Man of Steel to his limits over the years, including Batman and Green Lantern. While the Dark Knight has utilised Kryptonite and technology to weaken his best friend, various members of the Green Lantern Corps have tried, and often failed, to overwhelm Supes with their willpower.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn recently sat down for a conversation with Howard Stern, who told the filmmaker that he believes Green Lantern could beat up the Man of Steel.

Responding to that, Gunn stated, "Absolutely, he’s pretty powerful."

Not only does this suggest that the Man of Tomorrow helmer has some exciting plans for characters like Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the DCU, but fans on social media have some strong opinions about whether Stern and Gunn were correct in their assessment.

The filmmaker has made no secret of the fact that he slightly depowered Superman for the DCU, something that helped make Clark Kent a far more relatable character in his recent solo outing. We also got a taste of what a Green Lantern Corps member is capable of in Superman, thanks to Guy Gardner.

Earlier this year, Gunn offered some insights into what fans can expect from Lanterns, the series which will introduce us to Hal and John (and, based on recent online chatter, is set to feature a Superman cameo).

"It's a very grounded, real show. I mean, it's taking this outlandish concept of space cops with magic rings and putting it in as close to reality as it can possibly be. Kyle [Chandler] is incredible in the role. We were really lucky. Damon Lindelof was one of the very first people I met with. I'm a big fan of his stuff. And I love Chris Mundy from 'Ozark.' And so that was kind of a dream team of those three people coming together along with the folks at HBO. And it's kind of just been pretty smooth sailing the whole way. It's a beautiful, beautiful series; eight episodes."

Do you think Green Lantern could take Superman in a fight?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.