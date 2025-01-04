MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams On SUPERMAN's Rachel Brosnahan Taking Over As Lois Lane

Amy Adams made her debut as Lois Lane in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, before going on to reprise the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Though Adams was a popular choice to play the intrepid Daily Planet reporter when her casting was announced, there was a perception among a lot of fans that she was never really given the opportunity to sink her teeth into the character and deliver a truly memorable performance.

Lane has since been played by Elizabeth Tulloch in The CW's Superman and Lois series, but our next big-screen take on Clark Kent's love-interest will arrive in James Gunn's Superman later this year, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel) taking over the role.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Adams reflected on her tenure as Lois Lane, and shared her thoughts on Brosnahan stepping into the part.

"One of the things I like about superhero canons is, for me, it's almost like theater in a way. It's like, different people take on the role, and the role doesn't belong to one person. She's wonderful, and I hope she gets to bring her sense of humor into it. She's got such a great sensibility, such a good actress, but also such great natural comedic timing, and I hope we get to see some more of that."

We got our first glimpse of Brosnahan's take on Lois in the recent first trailer for Superman, but we're still not sure what to expect from her performance.

Here's what Gunn had to say about casting Brosnahan and our new Man of Steel David Corenswet during a recent set visit interview (via Screen Rant).

"A lot of people auditioned, and the weird thing is I was so crazily nervous about getting Superman ready, on very first day of the tapes coming in, I had seen [David] Corenswet in Pearl. So I said, 'Get him on, get him on.' I said, get him on the tape. And then the very first day came in David's tape and Rachel's tape, and I saw both of those and I went, 'Oh my God, we're going to be okay.' Because both of these people are amazing. There were other really good actors for both of those roles, but at the end of the day, it was both of them as individuals.

Then we did something that I didn't do with Guardians, which is I cast the two leads together and they all came in and we had this 15-minute-long scene that they have to act together and talk and discuss and just communicate. And I mixed and matched all the different couples and it was something magic when the two of them came up. I got to say, it's one of my greatest moments in filmmaking."

Do you think Rachel Brosnahan is going to do a good job as Lois Lane? What did you make of Amy Adams' take on the character? Let us know in the comments section.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."