MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams On SUPERMAN's Rachel Brosnahan Taking Over As Lois Lane

MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams On SUPERMAN's Rachel Brosnahan Taking Over As Lois Lane

Man of Steel star Amy Adams has shared her thoughts on Rachel Brosnahan taking over as our new big-screen Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 04, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Via Bleeding Cool

Amy Adams made her debut as Lois Lane in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, before going on to reprise the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Though Adams was a popular choice to play the intrepid Daily Planet reporter when her casting was announced, there was a perception among a lot of fans that she was never really given the opportunity to sink her teeth into the character and deliver a truly memorable performance.

Lane has since been played by Elizabeth Tulloch in The CW's Superman and Lois series, but our next big-screen take on Clark Kent's love-interest will arrive in James Gunn's Superman later this year, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel) taking over the role.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Adams reflected on her tenure as Lois Lane, and shared her thoughts on Brosnahan stepping into the part.

"One of the things I like about superhero canons is, for me, it's almost like theater in a way. It's like, different people take on the role, and the role doesn't belong to one person. She's wonderful, and I hope she gets to bring her sense of humor into it. She's got such a great sensibility, such a good actress, but also such great natural comedic timing, and I hope we get to see some more of that."

We got our first glimpse of Brosnahan's take on Lois in the recent first trailer for Superman, but we're still not sure what to expect from her performance.

Here's what Gunn had to say about casting Brosnahan and our new Man of Steel David Corenswet during a recent set visit interview (via Screen Rant).

"A lot of people auditioned, and the weird thing is I was so crazily nervous about getting Superman ready, on very first day of the tapes coming in, I had seen [David] Corenswet in Pearl. So I said, 'Get him on, get him on.' I said, get him on the tape. And then the very first day came in David's tape and Rachel's tape, and I saw both of those and I went, 'Oh my God, we're going to be okay.' Because both of these people are amazing. There were other really good actors for both of those roles, but at the end of the day, it was both of them as individuals.

Then we did something that I didn't do with Guardians, which is I cast the two leads together and they all came in and we had this 15-minute-long scene that they have to act together and talk and discuss and just communicate. And I mixed and matched all the different couples and it was something magic when the two of them came up. I got to say, it's one of my greatest moments in filmmaking."

Do you think Rachel Brosnahan is going to do a good job as Lois Lane? What did you make of Amy Adams' take on the character? Let us know in the comments section.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explaining How He's Setting Out To Meet Fan Expectations For DC Characters
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explaining How He's Setting Out To Meet Fan Expectations For DC Characters
IMDb Reveals The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025 Based On Views From The Site's Users
Recommended For You:

IMDb Reveals The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025 Based On Views From The Site's Users

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/4/2025, 10:56 AM
Brosnahan has the moxy needed for the role that Adams never had
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/4/2025, 10:59 AM
She’s such a better fit for Lois than Adams, no offense. Especially the right gumption that fits Lois.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/4/2025, 11:04 AM
She looks ripped out of a Superman comic to me.

Amy was always a bad fit, even though she is a great actress.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/4/2025, 11:09 AM
Can’t be any worse. Amy was bland AF. Not a knock on her but that interpretation and script.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 1/4/2025, 11:11 AM
I think the new Lois will be great.

Adams is a great actress, she has proved that many times but she never had a chance with Lois. The role was so badly written in the Snyder movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/4/2025, 11:19 AM
@ChrisRed - plus , I feel like she had less to do in each subsequent film aswell
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/4/2025, 11:18 AM
I thought Amy did well with the material she had but I never felt any real chemistry between her and Cavill which was unfortunate…

Thus I’m glad that Gunn did chemistry reads with Corenswet & Brosnahan , even going as far to mix & match the shortlisted actors into various pairs to see which of them had the best chemistry because that’s important imo.

The love story between Clark & Lois is an important part of those characters imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/4/2025, 11:25 AM
She wasn’t even given a fair shake
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/4/2025, 11:35 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - Love thr Daima pic, such a fun fight

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder