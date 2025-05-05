Maria Gabriela de Faria & Isabela Merced Unmask Their SUPERMAN Audition & Action Scenes

James Gunn's Superman figures to be one of the biggest movies of the year and Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced and Engineer actress Maria Gabriela de Faria are reflecting on their experiences at different points of the filming process.

For De Faria who portrays one of DC Comics' most powerful characters, the Engineer, she reflected on the physical nature of her role. It sounds like she'll have some intense fight scenes, although we haven't seen much of the character in any of the previously released footage.

Speaking to Remezcla, de Faria stated, "This experience was super challenging physically, but it was also very challenging emotionally. My character as The Engineer is a very physical character."

"And not only because of the image that the character has in the comic. But because of all the things I had to do on set. here is a lot of fighting and flying there. There are many things that required a lot of strength that I did not have when I started doing this. So it was a very long process that has left me with a gift, a love for movement, let’s say."

Elsewhere, L'officiel caught up with Merced, who remarked about the casting process. It seems that she didn't have to wait long after her audition before learning that she was going to be portraying Hawkgirl.

"I like Superman, but I might be a bigger fan of Batman [Laughs]," said Merced. "I do like DC, because that was my vibe as a kid. But James Gunn was the reason I hopped onto this. He was very kind, which is all you can hope for. On the last day of auditions, I had already taken my makeup off and was about to leave when someone pulled me into a trailer and said, “You got the role. You’re going to be Hawkgirl.” I didn’t know what to do. I was speechless. The first thing that came out of my mouth was, Oh my God, I can’t wait to tell my mom. Then I started crying."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.