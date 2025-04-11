Matt Bomer Denounces Victim Mentality Regarding Losing SUPERMAN Over Sexuality

Matt Bomer, in a now deleted Tweet, expressed his disdain for those that paint him as a victim within Hollywood due to his sexuality.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 11, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Source: Deadline

In a now deleted Tweet, Matt Bomer had some strong words for those who paint him as a victim. 

Matt Bomer came out as gay in 2012 and has played several gay characters since then. His most well known role to date is definitely still as Neal Caffrey in White Collar, but he also portrayed Larry Trainor aka Negative Man in DC’s Doom Patrol.

The Tweet in reference was towards a news outlet that implied he lost the role of Superman due to his sexuality. The Tweet, via Deadline, read:

“This conversation had nothing to do with Superman, so please stop painting me into a victim narrative for your own clickbait. I love my career and wouldn’t change a thing about it. The conversation we had was about a lack of journalistic integrity, and now you’ve done the same thing. Please do better. I wish you the best always, Matt.”

Clearly, Matt Bomer does not want to be portrayed as a victim of discrimination of any kind. That being said, he did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2024 in which it did seem as if he was insinuating that he lost the role of Superman at least partially due to his sexuality. 

“I went in on a cattle call for Superman, and then it turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again… It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. This is a very early iteration of Superman written by JJ Abrams called Superman: Flyby. 

He even said he, “...Signed a three picture deal at Warner Brothers.”

When the interviewer asked if Bomer’s sexuality could have been used against him for the role of Superman, Bomer said, “Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you. How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.”

His words are, of course, open to interpretation. Regardless of why he lost the role, Matt Bomer has clearly moved on from Superman, even though he is a common choice when fans are asked who they’d like to see play the character, and he does not want to be painted as a victim. 

Matt Bomer has had a very successful career in both movies and television. He has a new sitcom on Hulu called Mid-Century Modern, and was last seen on screen in 2023’s Maestro

Superman will be portrayed next by David Corenswet in the first DCU film titled Superman which was once titled Superman: Legacy. Rachel Brosnahan will also star as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion will play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific. 

Would you like to see Matt Bomer play the Man of Steel? Let us know in the comments!

ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/11/2025, 11:04 AM
He would’ve been a great Supes … but Flyby, aside from a horrible name, had a weird plot. But that’s back when nobody really knew what to do with CBMs and now it’s pretty much just Sony that’s still confused.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/11/2025, 11:07 AM
Ok.

Let’s be honest here.

There is no way in hell any studio back in 2010’s was going to hire a gay man to Superman, that’s just a fact.

And Matt knows it, the reason why he’s not speaking up is because he doesn’t need that type of attention addressing it and he wants to work and keep getting it.

I commend him for that. Sometimes just ignore the bullshit, even if it’s true.

He would had been a great Superman though.

But when a door closes , a mother[frick]ing window must open.

Something good will come around the corner Matt.🙏🏾

For [frick]s sake

NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/11/2025, 11:07 AM
I mean he's wasn't wrong...but my takeaway wasn't that he was playing victim.

Would be pretty brave if they cast an openly gay character in a major hetero role.

Can you imagine someone like Quinto as Batman or Luke Evans as Bond. That would be wild, but both great actors I can see do justice to the roles.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/11/2025, 11:08 AM
@NoDaysOff - openly gay actor**
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/11/2025, 11:10 AM
Nah, he'd have sucked. Glad he had the sense to walk away.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/11/2025, 11:10 AM

I think he makes a good point. He doesn't want to be put in the giant box full of whiny gays who bleed victimhood and go nuts whenever they don't get everything they want.

He seems like a standup gay guy who has principles.

