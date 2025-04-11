Matt Bomer Denounces Victim Mentality Regarding Losing SUPERMAN Over Sexuality

In a now deleted Tweet, Matt Bomer had some strong words for those who paint him as a victim.

Matt Bomer came out as gay in 2012 and has played several gay characters since then. His most well known role to date is definitely still as Neal Caffrey in White Collar, but he also portrayed Larry Trainor aka Negative Man in DC’s Doom Patrol.

The Tweet in reference was towards a news outlet that implied he lost the role of Superman due to his sexuality. The Tweet, via Deadline, read:

“This conversation had nothing to do with Superman, so please stop painting me into a victim narrative for your own clickbait. I love my career and wouldn’t change a thing about it. The conversation we had was about a lack of journalistic integrity, and now you’ve done the same thing. Please do better. I wish you the best always, Matt.”

Clearly, Matt Bomer does not want to be portrayed as a victim of discrimination of any kind. That being said, he did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2024 in which it did seem as if he was insinuating that he lost the role of Superman at least partially due to his sexuality.

“I went in on a cattle call for Superman, and then it turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again… It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. This is a very early iteration of Superman written by JJ Abrams called Superman: Flyby.

He even said he, “...Signed a three picture deal at Warner Brothers.”

When the interviewer asked if Bomer’s sexuality could have been used against him for the role of Superman, Bomer said, “Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you. How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.”

His words are, of course, open to interpretation. Regardless of why he lost the role, Matt Bomer has clearly moved on from Superman, even though he is a common choice when fans are asked who they’d like to see play the character, and he does not want to be painted as a victim.

Matt Bomer has had a very successful career in both movies and television. He has a new sitcom on Hulu called Mid-Century Modern, and was last seen on screen in 2023’s Maestro.

Superman will be portrayed next by David Corenswet in the first DCU film titled Superman which was once titled Superman: Legacy. Rachel Brosnahan will also star as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion will play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific.

