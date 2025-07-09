SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] Suited Up As [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online (And It's Awesome)

SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] Suited Up As [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online (And It's Awesome)

There have long been rumours about Superman featuring a major DCU character (you know the one we're talking about), and a first look at their cameo appearance in the movie has now leaked online...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It hardly feels like a spoiler to say that Supergirl appears in Superman. After all, Milly Alcock's cameo in the movie has been rumoured for upwards of a year and was to be expected when Supergirl (formerly titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) lands in theaters next year.

Supergirl's role in this movie is a minor one, as she drunkenly shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. We've seen the Maiden of Might from afar thanks to Supergirl set photos, but some leaked images and footage now fully reveal the DCU's Kara Zor-El.

There's a clear punk rock inspiration, no great surprise given the approach the DCU is taking to the character. Plus, we'd expect her to have some style, especially with Cruella director Craig Gillespie at the helm of Supergirl

Recently, Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn opened up on how Kal-El and his cousin differ. 

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility," he started. "But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways." 

"Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she's kind of a mess. I mean, she's had real issues growing up," Gunn continued. "And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

Based on what Superman reveals about Jor-El, it's easy to imagine that Supergirl had a rough time of it on Krypton, perhaps explaining why she's such a mess and not necessarily the biggest fan of Earth. 

Supergirl is one of two major cameos in Superman, with the other miraculously kept completely under wraps until this week. You can learn more about that by clicking here

Take a closer look at Milly Alcock as the DCU's Supergirl in the posts below.

First Look at the DCU Version of Supergirl
byu/Best-Mud9100 inSupergirl

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is Now The Best-Reviewed DC Movie Since THE SUICIDE SQUAD In 2021
Related:

James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is Now The Best-Reviewed DC Movie Since THE SUICIDE SQUAD In 2021
SUPERMAN Has Already Earned $20 Million In Presales; Should Break A Big MAN OF STEEL Record This Weekend
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Has Already Earned $20 Million In Presales; Should Break A Big MAN OF STEEL Record This Weekend

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/9/2025, 10:38 AM
User Comment Image
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 7/9/2025, 10:39 AM
great, yet another "angsty teen" chick, went down so well in that ant man film
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/9/2025, 10:40 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - her minute scene is already so much better than anything they did with Cassie in Quantumania.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/9/2025, 10:41 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - the way they replaced the original Cassie then replaced the replacement for a prettier girl was just soulless
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2025, 10:39 AM
She is no allcock,that would be Hunter Shafffer
Laridian
Laridian - 7/9/2025, 10:41 AM
@Malatrova15 - Grow up.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/9/2025, 10:39 AM
She was great in her cameo - I’m excited for Supergirl now!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/9/2025, 10:40 AM
So, let me get this straight:
In this universe, Superman is an extremely flawed guy who can be beaten and bleed without even the use of Kryptonite, and Supergirl is an edgy alcoholic twat?

Great. 😑
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 10:43 AM
@Feralwookiee - so how can you humanize a literal god without giving them human traits???
Laridian
Laridian - 7/9/2025, 10:42 AM
It's a one minute scene and it's awesome. Sets up 'SUPERGIRL' perfectly.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 10:44 AM
Eat crow dipshit haters and naysayers.

Special mention to @VictorSmegma aka Josh "snoflake" Wilding 😭😭😭😭

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder