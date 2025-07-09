SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] Suited Up As [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online (And It's Awesome)

It hardly feels like a spoiler to say that Supergirl appears in Superman. After all, Milly Alcock's cameo in the movie has been rumoured for upwards of a year and was to be expected when Supergirl (formerly titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) lands in theaters next year.

Supergirl's role in this movie is a minor one, as she drunkenly shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. We've seen the Maiden of Might from afar thanks to Supergirl set photos, but some leaked images and footage now fully reveal the DCU's Kara Zor-El.

There's a clear punk rock inspiration, no great surprise given the approach the DCU is taking to the character. Plus, we'd expect her to have some style, especially with Cruella director Craig Gillespie at the helm of Supergirl.

Recently, Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn opened up on how Kal-El and his cousin differ.

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility," he started. "But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

"Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she's kind of a mess. I mean, she's had real issues growing up," Gunn continued. "And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

Based on what Superman reveals about Jor-El, it's easy to imagine that Supergirl had a rough time of it on Krypton, perhaps explaining why she's such a mess and not necessarily the biggest fan of Earth.

Supergirl is one of two major cameos in Superman, with the other miraculously kept completely under wraps until this week. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

Take a closer look at Milly Alcock as the DCU's Supergirl in the posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.