SUPERMAN Artwork Reveals First Look At Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Hawkgirl's Wings, And More

SUPERMAN Artwork Reveals First Look At Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Hawkgirl's Wings, And More

Newly revealed Superman artwork has revealed our first look at Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Hawkgirl's comic-accurate wings, and characters like Jimmy Olsen and The Engineer. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We recently shared a photo of a Superman cast and crew wrap gift featuring the Man of Tomorrow, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor. While not "official" artwork, it was created by someone involved in the movie and is thereby likely a good indication of what we'll see on screen. 

Today, we see the rest of the character designs and that means getting a first glimpse at Hawkgirl's wings, Metamorpho, and Eve Teschmacher's colourful pink attire. Also pictured are Jimmy Olsen and The Engineer, two characters we spotted on set.

The fact their costumes match what we saw in those photos all but confirms this artwork is based on official material the crew member has seen while working on Superman

Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho was the only Justice League International member we didn't get to see on set, but it's clear James Gunn is sticking to the comic books here (interestingly, the hero doesn't appear to have that LordTech-branded gear on). 

As for Hawkgirl, while she's wearing a corporate superhero suit, those wings look very accurate to the source material. 

Someone who appears very excited about Gunn's Superman is Kingdom Come and Superman: Birthright scribe Mark Waid. Talking to the Capes and Lunatics Podcast Network, the prolific comic book writer said, "I have got a good feeling about this movie. I mean I like James Gunn, I like his reverential approach by  and large to this kind of stuff; you know, reverential without taking it too seriously."

"I mean the movie has a dog in it, a superpowered dog with Heat Vision. So you know it's not any Zack Snyder," Waid added.

Take a closer look at this new Superman artwork in the X post below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Takes Flight On Rotten Tomatoes With 100%
Related:

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Takes Flight On Rotten Tomatoes With 100%
SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Logo Inspiration, DCU Introduction, And SHAZAM! 2 Not Being Canon
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Logo Inspiration, DCU "Introduction," And SHAZAM! 2 Not Being Canon
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2024, 2:43 PM
Why do I keep clicking
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/17/2024, 2:46 PM
It's symbolic - we're mugs for clicking.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2024, 2:51 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - ha humor in everything
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/17/2024, 2:50 PM
Can you imagine if James Gunn Superman is just like horrible and they try the whole reboot thing again? I mean I'm remaining hopeful for the movie really looking forward to it. But there's always that *In my Watcher voice* What If...?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2024, 2:54 PM
@HammerLegFoot - it’s like watching your favorite bad sports team, yeah you’re cheering, they’re doing good… but you just know that pick six or grand slam is about to swing the game
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/17/2024, 2:59 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I'm hoping it has a compelling plot, great performances and (by the time it's all polished/cut together) cinematic scale.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/17/2024, 2:57 PM
This movie will be sooooo cute
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 2:59 PM
I mean , that certainly looks like Metamorpho (not sure about the baggy shorts but I’ll reserve judgement till I see it in motion).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Miss Tessmacher’s pink outfit is cute lol and sums up that character well.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/17/2024, 3:13 PM
I want these movies to be good so I can buy the hot toys this movie looks bad
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/17/2024, 3:26 PM
I really hope Gunn doesn't make this movie too "goofy", I'm ok with a lighthearted more bright and happy kinda Superman movie, but Gunn has a tendency to lean into the humor a little (a lot) too much sometimes, to the point it just makes it hard to take the movie seriously .
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/17/2024, 3:27 PM
Mark Strong now cast as Carmine Falcone in ‘THE PENGUIN.’

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder