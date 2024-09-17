SUPERMAN Artwork Reveals First Look At Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Hawkgirl's Wings, And More

We recently shared a photo of a Superman cast and crew wrap gift featuring the Man of Tomorrow, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor. While not "official" artwork, it was created by someone involved in the movie and is thereby likely a good indication of what we'll see on screen.

Today, we see the rest of the character designs and that means getting a first glimpse at Hawkgirl's wings, Metamorpho, and Eve Teschmacher's colourful pink attire. Also pictured are Jimmy Olsen and The Engineer, two characters we spotted on set.

The fact their costumes match what we saw in those photos all but confirms this artwork is based on official material the crew member has seen while working on Superman.

Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho was the only Justice League International member we didn't get to see on set, but it's clear James Gunn is sticking to the comic books here (interestingly, the hero doesn't appear to have that LordTech-branded gear on).

As for Hawkgirl, while she's wearing a corporate superhero suit, those wings look very accurate to the source material.

Someone who appears very excited about Gunn's Superman is Kingdom Come and Superman: Birthright scribe Mark Waid. Talking to the Capes and Lunatics Podcast Network, the prolific comic book writer said, "I have got a good feeling about this movie. I mean I like James Gunn, I like his reverential approach by and large to this kind of stuff; you know, reverential without taking it too seriously."

"I mean the movie has a dog in it, a superpowered dog with Heat Vision. So you know it's not any Zack Snyder," Waid added.

Take a closer look at this new Superman artwork in the X post below.

First look at Isabela Merced's HAWGIRL wings and Anthony Carrigan's METAMORPHO in 'SUPERMAN'. pic.twitter.com/tJaHmsrBnn — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 17, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.