SUPERMAN Concept Art Showcases The (Casualty-Free) Destruction Of Metropolis In James Gunn's Reboot

Superman will end 2025 as this year's highest-grossing superhero movie. Throw in the positive reviews, and it's fair to say that filmmaker James Gunn has got the DCU off to a strong start with his reboot.

There was some room for improvement (more time in The Daily Planet newsroom would have been welcomed), but with Man of Tomorrow on the horizon, Gunn looks set to continue exploring the DCU's Metropolis.

The DC Studios co-CEO has been praised for making a point of showing the city being evacuated during the right act, and thanks to artist Victor Martinez, we have a new look at the destruction that rained down on Superman's home, thanks to Lex Luthor.

Of course, unlike 2013's Man of Steel, there were presumably no casualties, thanks to that timely evacuation and Superman's intervention.

Doing the rounds to promote the movie this summer, Gunn was asked about the insurance rates in the city Clark Kent calls home. "I mean, I live part of the time in California, and we have fires and earthquakes, so it’s about the same," he shared "It's just that there aren’t as many fires and earthquakes in Metropolis, just more Kaiju."

He added, "I wanted to create a universe that was different from ours. One of the things I liked about DC was it wasn’t our world, it was another world, it was Gotham instead of New York, it was Metropolis instead of whatever, it was Star City and Central City and all of these different places, it was like a fictional world and so I wanted to create this other planet, this other reality, that’s what I love doing."

"If you destroy New York in the MCU, it’s, I mean, it’s heavy to destroy any city, but anything can happen in the DCU. We can destroy anything at any time. We could destroy a continent. It could happen. It gives you the freedom to do what you want," Gunn concluded.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

