SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A "Double-Wide Trailer" Not A Farmhouse In DCU

Following an extended break from social media, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has answered a handful of fan questions, including one about whether Clark Kent is poor or from a middle-class background.

Weighing in on the debate, Gunn shed some light on how he's approached the DCU's take on the character. "Our house in Superman is a converted double-wide trailer," the filmmaker said, explaining why he settled on that approach rather than the expected farmhouse. "I wanted his upbringing to reflect more closely the Missouri farmers I was raised around."

This makes sense and is another example of the authenticity that Gunn is bringing to the table with Superman. He's talked a lot about making the Man of Tomorrow more relatable, something that's often the case in the best comics revolving around the Kryptonian superhero (such as All-Star Superman, a key source of inspiration for Gunn).

Inevitably, some will see the word "trailer" and immediately find fault with Clark Kent not having grown up in the classic farmhouse setting seen in the comics.

However, in the real world, Jonathan and Martha Kent would need to be millionaires to live in the type of sprawling farms seen in Superman: The Movie and Smallville (Man of Steel, perhaps less so). Should practicalities and realism be put to one side for a better aesthetic? That's debatable, but Clark coming from more humble beginnings does better suit the character.

Superman's take on Kent Farm also doesn't look that bad, even if it doesn't fit the stereotypical design typically associated with the character's home in Smallville, Kansas.

First look at the Kent Farmhouse for ‘SUPERMAN’ filming at LaGrange, Ga pic.twitter.com/cw3UCiSi0a — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 1, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.