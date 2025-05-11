SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A "Double-Wide Trailer" Not A Farmhouse In DCU

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A &quot;Double-Wide Trailer&quot; Not A Farmhouse In DCU

Superman director James Gunn has revealed new details about his take on Kent Farm in the DCU, revealing that Ma and Pa Kent reside in a "double-wide trailer" similar to those the filmmaker saw growing up.

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Following an extended break from social media, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has answered a handful of fan questions, including one about whether Clark Kent is poor or from a middle-class background. 

Weighing in on the debate, Gunn shed some light on how he's approached the DCU's take on the character. "Our house in Superman is a converted double-wide trailer," the filmmaker said, explaining why he settled on that approach rather than the expected farmhouse. "I wanted his upbringing to reflect more closely the Missouri farmers I was raised around."

This makes sense and is another example of the authenticity that Gunn is bringing to the table with Superman. He's talked a lot about making the Man of Tomorrow more relatable, something that's often the case in the best comics revolving around the Kryptonian superhero (such as All-Star Superman, a key source of inspiration for Gunn). 

Inevitably, some will see the word "trailer" and immediately find fault with Clark Kent not having grown up in the classic farmhouse setting seen in the comics. 

However, in the real world, Jonathan and Martha Kent would need to be millionaires to live in the type of sprawling farms seen in Superman: The Movie and Smallville (Man of Steel, perhaps less so). Should practicalities and realism be put to one side for a better aesthetic? That's debatable, but Clark coming from more humble beginnings does better suit the character. 

Superman's take on Kent Farm also doesn't look that bad, even if it doesn't fit the stereotypical design typically associated with the character's home in Smallville, Kansas. 

You can read Gunn's comments in full below. Once you've done that, be sure to head to the comments section where you can let us know your thoughts on this news. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals He's Writing A New, Unannounced DCU Film
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals He's Writing A New, Unannounced DCU Film
SUPERMAN: Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan Hints At The Elemental Hero's Explosive Big Screen Debut
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan Hints At The Elemental Hero's Explosive Big Screen Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
knomad
knomad - 5/11/2025, 5:32 PM
The more I'm hearing, the less I'm liking.

RIP, DCU
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/11/2025, 5:32 PM
you know soup talking to his dead papa on a snowy mountain isn't looking too bad now
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/11/2025, 5:37 PM
"I wanted his upbringing to reflect more closely the Missouri farmers I WAS RAISED IN."

User Comment Image


You're meant to be making a movie about Superman!, not SuperGunn.
With this and the self insertion we saw in creature comando's, I'm starting to beileve all those leaks and rumours against him.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/11/2025, 5:42 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I’m behind- what leaks and rumors?
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 5/11/2025, 5:39 PM
The farmhouse looks fine. Maybe I don’t know what a double wide trailer looks like, but that farmhouse is not what I imagined! I was thinking more trailer park.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 5/11/2025, 5:44 PM
Everything is about him
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/11/2025, 5:47 PM
The Kent's farmhouse is played by Gunn's cousin, SMH

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder