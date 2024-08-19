SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Approach To VFX And Why The Movie Will Be In Post-Production For A Year

Filmmaker James Gunn spent quite a bit of time in the MCU directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (or "quadrilogy" if you could The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special).

As new DC Studios co-CEO, it appears he's learned from both that and a 2023 which saw him forced to make big cuts to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and help reshape The Flash, a failed blockbuster he'd bizarrely describe as one of the "greatest" superhero movies ever made.

Taking to Threads, Gunn shared insights into how he's approaching VFX and why Superman, which wrapped shooting in July, will be in post-production for close to a year.

"If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve," he explained. "And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented)."

"This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that. This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot," Gunn continued. "It’s why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I’m not directing, is being handled the same way. I can’t praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough."

It's good to hear that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is being handled in the same way, particularly as visual effects in the DCEU were nothing if not hit-or-miss. Who could possibly forget Black Adam's cartoonish villain, Sabbac, or The Flash's bizarre microwave scene?

Gunn later added, "I’ve always had a script essentially finished months before shooting, always completely storyboarded, and I’ve always insisted we be wrapped in time to do quality visual effects. I wouldn’t make a big film like that without the proper amount of post time."

It was always difficult to fault the visuals in Gunn's MCU movies (despite Marvel Studios' reported habit of putting pressure on its VFX artists), so that being carried over to the DCU bodes well for Superman and beyond.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.