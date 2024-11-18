SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On His Next DCU Project: "I've Got Four Different Things That I Could Do"

Superman director James Gunn still hasn't decided on his next DCU project, but it sounds like the filmmaker has quite a few options to choose from...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 18, 2024 01:11 PM EST
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn still isn't sure which DCU project he'll direct after Superman, but he's not short of a few options.

While speaking to Collider, Gunn reiterated that he is heavily involved with upcoming projects Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns, but has yet to decide which movie or series he'll step back behind the camera for.

“I've got like four different things that I could do, and I'm going to kind of jump back and forth between those things," Gunn told the site. "I'm going to see which one really speaks to me, and that's the one I'm gonna do.”

“One thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning […] is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is,” he added.

Gunn helmed episodes of Peacemaker season 2 along with Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones), and he also confirmed that "multiple" other R-rated projects are being discussed - but the story is what will ultimately inform the rating.

"It's not about testing out to see if this thing works. It's just about telling a story. If a story is going to be R-rated, we're totally okay with that. If it's going to be PG, PG-13, or G, I don't care — whatever is worthy of the story, that's what we're going to do."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/18/2024, 1:14 PM
You just know all four are screwball ensemble action/comdies.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 1:17 PM
@Lisa89 - Yup. Just like this Superman...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/18/2024, 1:18 PM
I bet one of them is Batman.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/18/2024, 1:22 PM
@ObserverIO - I actually think he's trying to stay away from it for a while, but comes the people who pushes him to do it and we get crap.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/18/2024, 1:21 PM
I genuinely believe Superman is going to be a banger, best Lex and Supes in a really long time. And I think it's financially successful and is the hopeful Superman film we've all wanted since Reeves. I personally love that we are stepping into the middle of a live action DCAU film and that superheroes exist. Retreading origins is boring. Super hyped for the future.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/18/2024, 1:24 PM
@McMurdo - I actually agree, but I'm just waiting for the teaser and see how that looks.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 1:29 PM
@McMurdo - For me, the core casting LOOKS great. That's about it.
Not saying it's going to be "bad", but I don't like all the character inclusion, the suit and I'm not a big fan of Gunn.

I just want a Superman with heart and emotion. A story that shows him being representative of the best in humanity.
A trailer would certainly help ;-)

Oh! And I better not hear that John Williams score! Great score, but it belongs in it's era.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/18/2024, 1:25 PM
Ok so I'm calling on the community to help me out. Before I see the first trailer, I want to know about the new Supes. Those are some GIGANTIC red boots to fill. I haven't seen this fella in anything (Don't get a lot of time to watch movies or shows anymore) So I don't know his skills.

Does he seem like a good Clark/Superman? You HAVE to nail that charm. Pretty much every Superman we've had so far does a good job of nailing that charm. Imo that's the most important part. My question is, from what you've seen of this actor, does he fit? Gunn saw something in em, so I'm thinking the answer is yes.

