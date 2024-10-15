SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Teaser Featuring The Man Of Steel And Krypto The Superdog!

We finally have a new official look at next July's Superman as filmmaker James Gunn has dropped a cool teaser showing the Man of Tomorrow sitting alongside Krypto the Superdog as they watch over Earth...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

When Superman was shooting in Cleveland, we were left with good reason to believe Krypto the Superdog is set to appear in the movie. Based on what we could piece together from photos and footage, Mister Terrific pursues him outside a pet store and eventually takes a laser blast through the foot. 

No dog was spotted on set, likely because Krypto will be a CG creation similar to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Cosmo. Today, filmmaker James Gunn has taken to X to share the first official look at Superman and Krypto sitting side-by-side on the moon watching over Earth.

"Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer," he revealed. "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs [and] never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least."

"He immediately came in [and] destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script [and] changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life."

Gunn added, "What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month.  Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

This is the sort of comic book-inspired imagery many DC fans have been desperate to see on screen for years now. Whether Krypto will eventually don a cape remains to be seen, though we expect the pooch to take on a significant role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

It feels like we're getting closer to a trailer for Superman and would imagine it'll be online before the year is over (CCXP in Brazil this December remains the most likely destination for a debut). 

Check out this new Superman teaser video below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/15/2024, 12:36 PM
Good, so many Superman projects ignore Krypto, glad he'll be getting attention here.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 10/15/2024, 12:37 PM
Gunn is gonna full comic, love to see it.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/15/2024, 12:37 PM
That dog looks homeless 😭😅

Trust Gunn to base krypto on his own dog 😭
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/15/2024, 12:38 PM
@TheClungerine - also...why does every superman promo this guy releases look like he threw it together last minute 😩🥴
RedFury
RedFury - 10/15/2024, 12:38 PM
As a massive animal lover I'm a huge fan of the animal love Gunn puts into his films. The man gets how important our furry friends are, and is another reason I'm such a big fan of his films. Can't wait to see Krypto.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/15/2024, 12:39 PM
First image from this that I actually like.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/15/2024, 12:40 PM
Awesome.

Snyderbots on suicide watch.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/15/2024, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 10/15/2024, 1:09 PM
@Forthas - Lol, so you’re upset that Superman is being treated exactly as Superman should. You just whine about everything.
l0rdleg0las
l0rdleg0las - 10/15/2024, 12:41 PM
I like the direction it seems like Superman will be going. I liked Cavill in the role, but never cared for how the character was portrayed. Gunn seems to have gotten the character correct. And this image of Superman with his dog is just great. It shows who the character is. Just a good guy who is hanging out with his dog, who just happens to be one of the most powerful beings on the planet
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/15/2024, 12:42 PM
Im sure this movie will look good, but these promos suck. They legit look like cw promos

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 12:54 PM
@ThePenguin - I honestly like this better then the suit reveal

Just feels wholesome
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/15/2024, 12:57 PM
@ThePenguin - Well that Superman and Lois promo is the only good show on the CW
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/15/2024, 12:58 PM
@Arthorious - I never implied superman and lois is bad. Its fantastic.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/15/2024, 12:45 PM
If this movie can pull of the heart and genuine goodness of Superman, I’ll be happy. Far too much cynicism and deconstructing of our heroes in recent years.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/15/2024, 12:45 PM
Image looks a little cheap but i like the concept of it. Very All-Star Superman. Can’t wait to see Krypto in action. Superman has a super powered dog and that is cool.
Knightstar
Knightstar - 10/15/2024, 12:46 PM
Someone key up the not impressed gif.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 10/15/2024, 12:47 PM
One picture is all it took to confirm this will be the beat Superman movie we’ve ever seen.
PC04
PC04 - 10/15/2024, 12:48 PM
Always found the Super-Power Pet thing to be a little lame and off putting. Maybe Gunn will execute it well?
dracula
dracula - 10/15/2024, 12:52 PM
@PC04 - did great with cosmo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 12:49 PM
I’m sure some will hate it or think the inclusion of Krypto means the movie will be too goofy (newsflash , comics can be that too) but I’m all for it.

Krypto has appeared in various iterations in live action on the small screen but this might be his big screen debut which is exciting and a small way to help differentiate this version of Superman from the others.

Interested to see what the backstory of this version is such as whether he’s Clark’s pet from Krypton or a superpowered dog due to lab testing that he finds on Earth etc.

Also if Krypto is cg then that’s some of the best cg I have ever seen lol.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 10/15/2024, 12:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - And maybe Krypto will give more children more reasons to like the movie (like with the Guardians films)?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/15/2024, 1:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Krypto will almost certainly be CGI. They don't really use real animals for anything anymore.
blackandyellow
blackandyellow - 10/15/2024, 12:52 PM
I've always loved Krypto. My favorite story of his is from Action Comics 13 where he saved Kal-El when he was a baby but got sucked into the Phantom Zone. He watched over Superman his whole life as a spirit until he was eventually released from the Phantom Zone.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheHummus
TheHummus - 10/15/2024, 12:52 PM
I’m game for it. Gunn did a great job with Eagly so I’m feeling a dog ought to be a walk in the park for him
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/15/2024, 12:53 PM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/15/2024, 1:01 PM
Even the dog is a nepo-puppy and part of an emotional blackmail story, just like every other tidbit about this movie, release date included, lel.

It's like when Vin Diesel has to make everything about something family this and family that related, as wholesome as some shit might be, after a certain point it just feels fake af but K, i guess.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/15/2024, 1:04 PM
@Doomsday8888 - A NEPO PUPPY. Do y'all hear yourselves? How broken do you have to be to hear an artist say "I was inspired by my experience rescuing an abused animal" and get mad about it?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/15/2024, 1:10 PM
@Clintthahamster
That hook was to get y'all attention and it worked eheheh. :P
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/15/2024, 12:54 PM
They had dogs on krypton? Or is this a radioactive powers situation? Not really familiar with where krypto comes from
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/15/2024, 12:55 PM
@JFerguson - Well yeah dude. They had aliens that looked exactly like humans. Why not dogs?
blackandyellow
blackandyellow - 10/15/2024, 12:56 PM
Krypto sacrificing himself to save Superman in Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow is the saddest panel in comics IMO.

User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 10/15/2024, 1:00 PM
@blackandyellow - User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 10/15/2024, 12:59 PM
Ozu? Like the best Japanese director ever?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/15/2024, 1:04 PM
About bloody time
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/15/2024, 1:07 PM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 10/15/2024, 1:08 PM
Wonder if they will go the new 52 route of him being in the phantom zone
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/15/2024, 1:09 PM
I [frick]ing hate that collar
dracula
dracula - 10/15/2024, 1:10 PM
Not the typical bread for krypto

And if i were to change the bread, not the bread i would go with

But that picture is so nice and the dog is cute

So yeah im on board
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/15/2024, 1:10 PM
Krypto's going to steal the show! Save this post!

