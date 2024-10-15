SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Teaser Featuring The Man Of Steel And Krypto The Superdog!

When Superman was shooting in Cleveland, we were left with good reason to believe Krypto the Superdog is set to appear in the movie. Based on what we could piece together from photos and footage, Mister Terrific pursues him outside a pet store and eventually takes a laser blast through the foot.

No dog was spotted on set, likely because Krypto will be a CG creation similar to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Cosmo. Today, filmmaker James Gunn has taken to X to share the first official look at Superman and Krypto sitting side-by-side on the moon watching over Earth.

"Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer," he revealed. "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs [and] never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least."

"He immediately came in [and] destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script [and] changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life."

Gunn added, "What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

This is the sort of comic book-inspired imagery many DC fans have been desperate to see on screen for years now. Whether Krypto will eventually don a cape remains to be seen, though we expect the pooch to take on a significant role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

It feels like we're getting closer to a trailer for Superman and would imagine it'll be online before the year is over (CCXP in Brazil this December remains the most likely destination for a debut).

Check out this new Superman teaser video below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.