SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks "Pretty Family-Friendly" Reboot As More Trailer Rumors Swoop Online

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks &quot;Pretty Family-Friendly&quot; Reboot As More Trailer Rumors Swoop Online

Superman writer and director James Gunn has explained how the movie's tone differs from other upcoming DCU movies and TV shows. We also have yet another rumour about when the first trailer is coming...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Having spent the better part of a decade working alongside Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is now hoping to replicate the MCU's success as DC Studios' co-CEO.

However, the DCU won't be a carbon copy of the competition; instead, Gunn is taking a very different approach to telling these stories and dropped some hints about how Superman's tone differs from other movies and TV shows in an interview with MovieZine.

Calling the Man of Steel's highly anticipated reboot "relatively serious," Gunn would go on to confirm that it's also "pretty" family-friendly.

"Everything's going to be totally different," he started. "One of the things I love about DC Comics is that they've always been able to tell different stories in different ways. They've told stories that were more family-orientated, stories that were more adult-orientated, dark stories, light stories."

"I think for us, we just want to tell a bunch of different stories. A lot of those different stories are going to be in the DCU."

"We have something that's relatively serious like Superman and then something that's relatively comedic like Peacemaker all in the same universe," Gunn continued. "Something very adult like Peacemaker [and] something pretty family-friendly like Superman."

"I think that to be able to tell different kinds of stories is kind of what makes things fun. One of the things I've gotten a little sick of is all these stories being relatively the same. I'm trying to step outside of that. We at DC are trying to step outside of that," the filmmaker concluded. 

Despite a lot of set photos and a handful of official images, DC fans are eager to see the new Clark Kent in action when the first Superman trailer is released. There have been conflicting reports about when and where it will debut, and Grace Randolph is claiming that select members of the press will get to see it on Monday, December 9. 

If correct, then we'd imagine it will be released online later that same week so it can play in theaters before movies like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Before you get too excited, there have been rumblings online that the Superman teaser will be similar to the first Barbie sneak peek (meaning we may not see much in the way of footage from the movie itself). 

You can hear Gunn's comments in full below.

James Gunn says 'Superman' is "relatively serious" and "pretty family friendly"
byu/M00r3C inDCU_

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

