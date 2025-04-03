SUPERMAN Extended Clip Leaks Online Following MINECRAFT Preview Screenings

We recently got confirmation that an extended preview of James Gunn's Superman will play in IMAX theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie this weekend, and what is believed to be the same clip screened for attendees at CinemaCon during Warner Bros.' presentation earlier this week.

Now, thanks to Thursday preview showings of Minecraft, the footage has leaked online.

Warner Bros. is hitting this with strikes left and right, but for now, you can check out the full clip and some smaller snippets/screenshots below.

"The footage starts similarly to the first trailer, with Superman crashing into the arctic, injured and whistling to summon Krypto, who arrives in a big snowy flurry. Krypto playfully jumps on Superman as he grunts in pain. “Take me home” he commands, holding out his cape. Krypto comedically drags Superman around the tundra as a crystal structure grows in the distance and creates two doors that glow with Superman’s logo — it’s the fortress of solitude.

Automatons greet Superman and pick him up to place him in a healing chamber powered by the sun. He tries to thank the automatons but they stress they do not have sentience. The clip transitions into the main Superman trailer, but ends with Superman leaving the fortress of solitude, almost leaving Krypto behind before his pet whimpers. He allows Krypto to tag along as he playfully charges and bites at Superman’s shoes as the clip ends."

During the presentation, Gunn also revealed that he was originally offered Superman back in 2018, but decided to make The Suicide Squad instead.

“Back in 2018 I was first offered Superman and I was like ‘oh my god, that seems so cool … it seems hard. And they said we also wanted you to do the Suicide Squad, and I took the easy way. It was an R-rated movie about a bunch of ragtag heroes.”

“But it stuck with me and it was a constant thought experiment in my mind. How can you take a character like that, perceived as old fashioned by many, so many permutations throughout the years… how can you do it for a modern audience? And one day it suddenly hit me in a burst, and I wanted to do a story that was utterly human, utterly fantastic” the director went on.

“This is a movie that celebrates kindness and human love,” added Gunn, “I want people to have that magical feeling when they come out of the movie and they love the person they came with a little more than when they went in.”

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."