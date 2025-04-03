SUPERMAN Extended Clip Leaks Online Following MINECRAFT Preview Screenings

We're not sure how long this will stay up, but the extended clip from James Gunn's Superman that screened at CinemaCon this week has now leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 03, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We recently got confirmation that an extended preview of James Gunn's Superman will play in IMAX theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie this weekend, and what is believed to be the same clip screened for attendees at CinemaCon during Warner Bros.' presentation earlier this week.

Now, thanks to Thursday preview showings of Minecraft, the footage has leaked online.

Warner Bros. is hitting this with strikes left and right, but for now, you can check out the full clip and some smaller snippets/screenshots below.

"The footage starts similarly to the first trailer, with Superman crashing into the arctic, injured and whistling to summon Krypto, who arrives in a big snowy flurry. Krypto playfully jumps on Superman as he grunts in pain. “Take me home” he commands, holding out his cape. Krypto comedically drags Superman around the tundra as a crystal structure grows in the distance and creates two doors that glow with Superman’s logo — it’s the fortress of solitude.

Automatons greet Superman and pick him up to place him in a healing chamber powered by the sun. He tries to thank the automatons but they stress they do not have sentience. The clip transitions into the main Superman trailer, but ends with Superman leaving the fortress of solitude, almost leaving Krypto behind before his pet whimpers. He allows Krypto to tag along as he playfully charges and bites at Superman’s shoes as the clip ends."

During the presentation, Gunn also revealed that he was originally offered Superman back in 2018, but decided to make The Suicide Squad instead.

“Back in 2018 I was first offered Superman and I was like ‘oh my god, that seems so cool … it seems hard. And they said we also wanted you to do the Suicide Squad, and I took the easy way. It was an R-rated movie about a bunch of ragtag heroes.”

“But it stuck with me and it was a constant thought experiment in my mind. How can you take a character like that, perceived as old fashioned by many, so many permutations throughout the years… how can you do it for a modern audience? And one day it suddenly hit me in a burst, and I wanted to do a story that was utterly human, utterly fantastic” the director went on.

“This is a movie that celebrates kindness and human love,” added Gunn, “I want people to have that magical feeling when they come out of the movie and they love the person they came with a little more than when they went in.”

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/3/2025, 4:37 PM
Some of the visuals are good, and some are terrible.
Seeing Krypto hurt an already beaten Superman was very cringy.
The jokes (i assume they are jokes) with the female voiced robot were very, very bad.

A mixed bag
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
@Webheaded225 - the female robot said one line. Lmao
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/3/2025, 4:42 PM
@Webheaded225 -

I think it's Gunns attempt at making Krypto behave like a "real dog" that's excited to see its owner.

It's fun seeing Krypto in live action like this, but I think it could easily be over done in the actual film, especially with Gunn at the helm. I hope he doesn't give him the comedic relief sidekick role and keep him at Superman's feet for the whole movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
@Webheaded225 - absolutely. The Krypto scene did not work for me.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/3/2025, 4:53 PM
@TrentCrimm - I understand that, and i think it can work well in other settings. But it was very cringy to see Superman being hurt by his dog. Idk if it's supposed to feel like a joke or if we are supposed to feel sorry for Supes, the tone is not very consistent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:54 PM
@RockReigns - one line too many
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/3/2025, 4:58 PM
@Webheaded225 - You don't even know the tone prior to this clip/scene starting. You're assuming.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
This can’t be real. I mean, this entire project gotta be a joke. I can’t! LOL
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 4:39 PM
Looks fantastic. Right amount of humor. Superman looks great. Krypto is a gem.

I’m sold.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/3/2025, 4:50 PM
@RockReigns - love the look and the music. Like a previous poster, I wasn’t a fan of krypto beating up Superman but at the same time it was playful and cute. Also wasn’t a fan of the appreciation line. Seemed like an odd dialogue to have. Lastly, the sun healing him would think would have a calming effect and he looked in pain. I guess it’s like peroxide but usually the sun doesn’t have that effect to Superman but there just me being nitpicky. I prob sound like a hater but really did love the preview. Ok, in some of the shots I think the trunks look too big lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:44 PM
I was hoping for more from gunn this time around but this was just joke after joke after joke.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack - when Lex said “he’s back.”

Was that a joke?? Because I didn’t get the funny part of it.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:49 PM
@RockReigns - I only saw the Krypto scene and was not impressed. I'm not sure what is going on here. Now, I am concerned.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:55 PM
@RockReigns - yes
Gambito
Gambito - 4/3/2025, 4:44 PM
FANTASTIC
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
Christ, not only is it a visual downgrade from Synder's film's, the constant jokes gave me Thor 4 vibes
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
That dog finna steal the WHOLE DCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 4:51 PM
@BlackStar25 - this Krypto being this seemingly overeager or excitable dog should lead to some fun & funny moments.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/3/2025, 4:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - OH....FOR SURE! A lot of those set photos and video tease that Krypto will probably be a menace. Love that. Cant wait to see that in this and Supergirls film
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
Well rhat got taken down quickly...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:49 PM
"could NEVER ever think this suit is bad at all in anyway" ok no, this guy right here is a lying c0c4 5ucking
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/3/2025, 4:51 PM

I hope the movie is so great that I don't care about the sh!tty costume.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/3/2025, 4:52 PM
Looks awesome!!! And the suit looks even better in motion than in stills!!

My footage:

https://streamable.com/tkqg3r
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 4:58 PM
I do not insulting CBM members and readers but I honestly need to get this off my chest.

To all the haters…. Go Fuuuuck yourselves.

DC Is Back. See you at the next trailer, bitches.

For [frick]s Sake

