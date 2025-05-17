RUMOR: Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Is Being Eyed To Play Magneto In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

With Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier set to direct Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, the rumour mill continues churning out possible names for the highly anticipated movie (which, for what it's worth, we've heard is currently being referred to as Uncanny X-Men internally at the studio).

We're not putting too much stock into any of these casting claims, but following this past week's Professor X and Jean Grey rumours, there's a possible update on the MCU's Magneto.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios is eyeing three-time Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis for the role of the Master of Magnetism. Would he ever really consider a superhero movie role? We wouldn't bank on it, though the same might have once been said for Sir Ian McKellen.

It's worth noting that this comes after the insider said, "No new [X-Men] cast will be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films, because the focus is on giving closure to the original characters. Casting hasn’t started yet because director Jake Schreier hasn’t officially signed on. That’s why Sadie Sink isn’t playing Jean Grey."

"That said, there are three roles Kevin Feige has specific actors (or at least types) in mind for: Xavier, Magneto, and Storm. The names he’s considering feel a bit too big to actually land, but you’ll see — I’ll mention them soon. Aside from those three, I haven’t heard of any other actors being considered yet," they added.

So, while the studio would like Day-Lewis to play Magneto, no offer has gone out, and he's likely just indicative of the type of actor Feige would like to see fill the role in the MCU. After McKellen and Michael Fassbender, we're not shocked to see that Kevin Feige is aiming high.

Day-Lewis won the "Best Actor" Oscar for his roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln. He's also known for In the Name of the Father, Gangs of New York, Phantom Thread, and The Last of the Mohicans.

McKellen is confirmed to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. They'll be joined by Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), though this X-Men team feels far from complete.

Meanwhile, a lesser-known social media scooper, @mainmiddleman, has claimed that Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Acolyte) are contenders to suit up as the MCU's Storm post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Hereditary star Alex Wolff is also said to be in talks for an unknown role.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date.