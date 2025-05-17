RUMOR: Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Is Being Eyed To Play Magneto In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Once upon a time, casting rumours for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were endless. Now, it's the turn of the X-Men reboot as we have another wild casting rumour to share with you, this time for Magneto...

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

With Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier set to direct Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, the rumour mill continues churning out possible names for the highly anticipated movie (which, for what it's worth, we've heard is currently being referred to as Uncanny X-Men internally at the studio).

We're not putting too much stock into any of these casting claims, but following this past week's Professor X and Jean Grey rumours, there's a possible update on the MCU's Magneto. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios is eyeing three-time Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis for the role of the Master of Magnetism. Would he ever really consider a superhero movie role? We wouldn't bank on it, though the same might have once been said for Sir Ian McKellen. 

It's worth noting that this comes after the insider said, "No new [X-Men] cast will be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films, because the focus is on giving closure to the original characters. Casting hasn’t started yet because director Jake Schreier hasn’t officially signed on. That’s why Sadie Sink isn’t playing Jean Grey."

"That said, there are three roles Kevin Feige has specific actors (or at least types) in mind for: Xavier, Magneto, and Storm. The names he’s considering feel a bit too big to actually land, but you’ll see — I’ll mention them soon. Aside from those three, I haven’t heard of any other actors being considered yet," they added. 

So, while the studio would like Day-Lewis to play Magneto, no offer has gone out, and he's likely just indicative of the type of actor Feige would like to see fill the role in the MCU. After McKellen and Michael Fassbender, we're not shocked to see that Kevin Feige is aiming high. 

Day-Lewis won the "Best Actor" Oscar for his roles in My Left FootThere Will Be Blood, and Lincoln. He's also known for In the Name of the Father, Gangs of New York, Phantom Thread, and The Last of the Mohicans

McKellen is confirmed to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. They'll be joined by Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), though this X-Men team feels far from complete. 

Meanwhile, a lesser-known social media scooper, @mainmiddleman, has claimed that Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Acolyte) are contenders to suit up as the MCU's Storm post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Hereditary star Alex Wolff is also said to be in talks for an unknown role. 

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date. 

X-MEN: Working Title For Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot Revealed; [SPOILER] Has Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role
RUMOR: X-MEN Reboot's Leads Revealed; Colman Domingo Eyed For Professor X, Daisy Edgar Jones For Jean Grey
RedFury
RedFury - 5/17/2025, 12:40 PM
This would be absolutely off the wall if it happened lol. It's actually incredibly hard to believe, and I'm surprised anyone would even put it out as a rumour until it had more teeth. It would be an amazing pull, but him coming out of retirement for a super hero movie is something I don't think anyone would ever have guessed hahaha.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 12:42 PM
@RedFury - technically , he’s already out of retirement since he’s acting in a movie that he’s son directed and co wrote with him.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/17/2025, 12:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh okay, so maybe he's looking in making a big public comeback then. Though if the rumour has any salt to it, I would bank on it being all about the massive paycheck he'd get for doing it lol. Or maybe he just really loves the X-Men.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 12:51 PM
@RedFury - or he could find Magneto to be the fascinating character he is

Stranger things have happened lol
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/17/2025, 3:01 PM
@RedFury - I'll say it: Daniel Day-Lewis is too good to lower himself and his craft for a comic-book genre movie. (But, maybe he needs the money???) 🤔
Battinson
Battinson - 5/17/2025, 12:41 PM
Duuuuuuudes that would be [frick]ing awesome!!! DDL is my favorite actor, There Will Be Blood is my favorite movie. He'd be [frick]ing epic
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 2:09 PM
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/17/2025, 12:45 PM
Hahahahaha YEAH RIGHT! Hahahahahahah
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 2:15 PM
A White Magneto would be a hate crime for lefties.

They would wail that Magneto should have been black.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/17/2025, 2:23 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - that’s not true. They just don’t get hung up if a black actor is cast.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/17/2025, 2:54 PM
@epc1122 - It's not about getting "hung up" on a race-swap. It's a matter if it's appropriate for the original source character. We are told that Black Panther can NEVER be anything other than black because being an African Prince is fundamentally integral and necessary to the character itself. In the case of Erik Lehnsherr (Magneto) he is a Jewish concentration-camp survivor. And THAT is as fundamentally integral and necessary for his character as being an African Prince is to T'Challa. 🤨
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/17/2025, 12:45 PM
Did anyone forget that Daniel Day-Lewis retired from acting; and only came out of that retirement to be in a movie because it was being directed by his son?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/17/2025, 12:45 PM
I just don't see him taking the role but who knows.

What interesting ways would he method act Magneto?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2025, 12:50 PM
@Wahhvacado - he can pay using a Fake 20 bill yo experience segregation in real time
Polaris
Polaris - 5/17/2025, 12:46 PM
Omg. There's no way this happens, right? It would be crazy
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/17/2025, 12:59 PM
@Polaris - zero chance. But can you imagine. It'd be Xmen 97 Magneto brought to life.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/17/2025, 2:13 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah, it would be incredible. Even though it won't be him, it's good news they're looking for a "DDL type" if there's truth to this rumor
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/17/2025, 12:47 PM
would it be fantastic, yes. Do I believe it..... No
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 12:47 PM
If true then I admire the ambition but I don’t think DDL will ever be in a superhero film , atleast not a franchise that has him as a recurring character rather then one-off…

Of course he would be great but sadly I don’t see this coming to fruition.

My choice is still Daniel Craig!!.

RedFury
RedFury - 5/17/2025, 12:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Craig would be the perfect casting. He would make an incredible Magneto.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/17/2025, 12:48 PM
I‘m sorry but it’d be easier to believe that Michael Jackson has returned from the dead to haunt kindergartens around the globe.

He’s notoriously hard to get to be interested in something. It’s hard to believe he’d actually be interested in a recurring role in a long running franchise?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2025, 12:49 PM
Hahaha imagine Day Lewis quiting retirement just to make slop...nice try diddy ...next Time you Will cast Jack Nicholson as Rick Jones
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/17/2025, 12:49 PM
Don't think it would happen. The only chance is maybe DDL wouldn't mind playing a role for fun but it still had teeth.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 5/17/2025, 12:50 PM
NEVER.

And he's a long term player, that would need to be a multi picture deal. I for sure don't see this.

Hey may do a cameo as a variant for fat ass check though...who wouldn't.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/17/2025, 12:51 PM
Idk if it would happen. I wouldn’t be against it, though.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/17/2025, 12:51 PM
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/17/2025, 1:36 PM
@OptimusCrime - what did you want to say about it?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 1:56 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Ideally Jocasta should be played by Michelle Pfeiffer, but Hank Pym didn't create Ultron in this universe so they've [frick]ed that.

Also obligatory comments about race-swapping, blah blah blah and obligatory milf insinuations of an older woman playing a character called Jocasta, fap fap fap.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 1:57 PM
(not that you can actually race-swap a robot, but she's a black actress so you know that 99 comments would be about that).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 1:58 PM
(and the other 69 comments would be porn memes).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 1:59 PM
Josh probably did the right thing actually, lol.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/17/2025, 2:13 PM
@MyCoolYoung - what ive already said is that he was a pathetic human being for that headline
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/17/2025, 12:57 PM
That would be awesome. And no way he's doing it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/17/2025, 12:58 PM
No he isn't.
MrTshirt
MrTshirt - 5/17/2025, 12:58 PM
I still think Denzel would be an interesting Magneto. Move his story to SA apartheid. It could work.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 2:13 PM
@MrTshirt -

Can we cast White actors as Storm, Bishop, Jubilee, and Psylocke?
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 5/17/2025, 2:50 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Man, you're a racist piece of sh*t.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/17/2025, 12:59 PM
He's not doing it, but it would be worth it to have him film all the Magneto scenes and then immediately shave his head and film all the Prof. X scenes. =c)
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/17/2025, 1:02 PM
I wanna see Daniel Craig or Viggo for Magneto and Ralph Fiennes for Charles. I also wouldn’t mind seeing Emma Laird(Mayor of Kingstown, The Brutalist) at Jean. She’s a super smoke and a very underrated actor. Plus she’s only 26

soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/17/2025, 1:30 PM
@BruceWayng - Stanley Tucci for Professor X.
