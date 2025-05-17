JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH TV Spot Features Wild New T-Rex River Chase Footage; New Trailer Coming Tuesday!

Universal has confirmed today that a brand new theatrical trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth will arrive online this coming Tuesday, and to tease the launch, they've released a brand new TV spot featuring tons of never-before-new footage, including the much-talked about T-Rex river raft chase and we also get to see the Distortus Rex in action!

With the marketing finally starting to ramp up, we should be seeing a lot more dino carnage in upcoming spots as they finally let loose on some of the epic danger Scarlett Johansson and company will be finding themselves facing this Fourth of July.

This will be the latest in a long line of trailers we've seen this past week in the lead up to next week's action-packed double feature of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch. Other trailers that have launched this past week include Superman, Ballerina, Nobody 2, Ironheart, and Spider-Noir.

While there's plenty of superhero fare this summer, with both Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropping in July, but many pundits are projecting this latest dino adventure to be the summer's biggest box office blockbuster, especially after it was dubbed this summer's Most Anticipated Summer Movie by Fandango moviegoers.

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out new TV spot below: