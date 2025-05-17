JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH TV Spot Features Wild New T-Rex River Chase Footage; New Trailer Coming Tuesday!

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH TV Spot Features Wild New T-Rex River Chase Footage; New Trailer Coming Tuesday!

A new TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth has been released, featuring tons of never-before-seen new footage from the upcoming dino blockbuster. Plus, we have confirmation a new trailer is coming Tuesday!

News
By RohanPatel - May 17, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park

Universal has confirmed today that a brand new theatrical trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth will arrive online this coming Tuesday, and to tease the launch, they've released a brand new TV spot featuring tons of never-before-new footage, including the much-talked about T-Rex river raft chase and we also get to see the Distortus Rex in action!

With the marketing finally starting to ramp up, we should be seeing a lot more dino carnage in upcoming spots as they finally let loose on some of the epic danger Scarlett Johansson and company will be finding themselves facing this Fourth of July. 

This will be the latest in a long line of trailers we've seen this past week in the lead up to next week's action-packed double feature of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch. Other trailers that have launched this past week include SupermanBallerinaNobody 2Ironheart, and Spider-Noir.  

While there's plenty of superhero fare this summer, with both Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropping in July, but many pundits are projecting this latest dino adventure to be the summer's biggest box office blockbuster, especially after it was dubbed this summer's Most Anticipated Summer Movie by Fandango moviegoers.

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out new TV spot below: 

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Fights To Survive In New Photos From Upcoming Dino Sequel
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Fights To Survive In New Photos From Upcoming Dino Sequel
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Writer And Director Tease Bigger, Meaner, Scarier Mutant Dinosaurs Like The D-Rex
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Writer And Director Tease "Bigger, Meaner, Scarier" Mutant Dinosaurs Like The D-Rex

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 6:16 PM

At this point, they could just reuse tons of previous movie dinosaur chases and no one would notice. there's always a new crop of kids to sell billions of $ in merch via their parents.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2025, 7:23 PM
@DocSpock - ITS ok ...Scarlett turns into a velociraptor on this one
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 7:31 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Excellent! Okay if ScarJo's shirt and bra fly off multiple times, I'll go see it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/17/2025, 8:15 PM
@Malatrova15 - It's true, all of it!

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/17/2025, 6:23 PM
This looks better than any of the Jurassic World movies but that’s not saying much now is it?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/17/2025, 6:33 PM
Nice to see this iconic moment from the novel being adapted. Gonna be cautiously optimistic and hope that this will be a step in the right direction because I do genuinely enjoy this franchise.
User Comment Image
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 5/17/2025, 7:03 PM
So…bailed on all the PRATT PARK films…

How many islands did Hammond have?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/17/2025, 8:46 PM
@IronGenesis - I wanna say 5 only because in the Lost World, the boat captain and his son cal the islands the 5 deaths.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 7:33 PM

I hear ScarJo nearly bailed when she found out dinos have no d!cks.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 5/17/2025, 8:45 PM
why did they turn off commemts on the Jocasta casting article?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/17/2025, 8:48 PM
So Isla Nublar was where the dinosaurs were brought over. Isla Sorna was where they were created. And so this new island is where they started to experiment with the trial version ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder