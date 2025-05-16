IRONHEART: New Banner For Next Disney+ MCU Series Gives Us A Better Look At Riri Williams' Armor

Marvel Studios released the first full trailer for Ironheart earlier this week, and while it didn't reveal that first glimpse of Mephisto (we still don't know for certain that he'll even show up in the series) we were hoping for, it did give us a better idea of what to expect from this latest Disney+ MCU show.

Now, we have a new banner spotlighting Dominique Thorne as genius-level inventor and budding hero Riri Williams, along with a more detailed look at what we assume will be one of her prototype suits (she's expected to construct several over the course of the series).

The trailer seemed to go over well enough with fans of the character, but those less familiar with Riri's comic book adventures will likely take a bit more convincing.

Official Ironheart textless promo-poster and banner & banner with logo pic.twitter.com/ovwL8gsnue — 🇦🇲Sipan Galoyan #StopAzerbaijaniAggression (@GaloyanSipan) May 16, 2025

Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

Marvel Television's all-new series #Ironheart launches with a 3-episode premiere June 24 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZGRhMf33fF — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2025

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.