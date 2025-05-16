IRONHEART: New Banner For Next Disney+ MCU Series Gives Us A Better Look At Riri Williams' Armor

Marvel Television has released a new promo banner for Ironheart, and it gives us a more detailed look at the first (presumably) suit of armor Riri Williams will don in the series...

By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Marvel Studios released the first full trailer for Ironheart earlier this week, and while it didn't reveal that first glimpse of Mephisto (we still don't know for certain that he'll even show up in the series) we were hoping for, it did give us a better idea of what to expect from this latest Disney+ MCU show.

Now, we have a new banner spotlighting Dominique Thorne as genius-level inventor and budding hero Riri Williams, along with a more detailed look at what we assume will be one of her prototype suits (she's expected to construct several over the course of the series).

The trailer seemed to go over well enough with fans of the character, but those less familiar with Riri's comic book adventures will likely take a bit more convincing.

Check out three versions of the new banner at the link below.

Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

Have another look at the trailer, poster and promo stiulls below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image

Image

Image

Image

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/16/2025, 11:02 AM
User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 5/16/2025, 11:08 AM
Sigh , marvel and these iron man armors are dropping the ball, her comic suit is cool as hell and so was her WF one. This feels like war machine jr
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - it seems like she makes a couple atleast in the show so wouldn’t be surprised if it evolves to her more comic one by the end.

User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 5/16/2025, 11:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I hope so MCU still leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to costuming , I don’t care about the lines and paneling stuff people do but they still shy away from just full costumes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 11:19 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I don’t know if I agree with that but I do wish they didn’t always keep changing the costumes but I get it’s for promotional reasons etc.

Also to be fair ,Riri has a few armors before she gets to the current one in the comics so makes sense to follow that.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/16/2025, 11:35 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - at least this armor feels like it has weight to it. Miss that from the iron man movies. Infinity war and endgame forgot to make the Iron Man armors feel tangible.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 5/16/2025, 1:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - fair I’m actually looking forward to this one so we’ll see
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 5/16/2025, 1:54 PM
@MisterBones - yeah things got a little too sleek . They should also bring back real helmets and masks , enough of the nano tech shit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 11:09 AM
Cool , that’s a nice banner imo.

Anyway , show seems decent so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/16/2025, 11:12 AM
In terms of interest and viewership, I'd imagine once this show is over and done it will be at the bottom of the pile next to Echo.

I may or may not binge it once it's all done. I can't picture it having too much impact on the MCJU or even BP/ Wakanda side of things aside from maybe a cameo from maybe one or a few of the Dora Milaje,
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/16/2025, 11:18 AM
As far as I'm concerned, this show can only be a pleasant surprise, because I don't see that it can possibly be any worse than I'm expecting.

Thorne is a good actress, though. Check out Freaky Tales.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 11:32 AM
@MarkCassidy -

"As far as I'm concerned, this show can only be a pleasant surprise, because I don't see that it can possibly be any worse than I'm expecting."

Very well said.

And with all the other bad MCU D+ shows they did release, there clearly must be good reasons why they left this on the shelf for 3 years.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:54 AM
@MarkCassidy -

Mickey needs us to jump on the team and come in for the big win.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:57 AM
@MarkCassidy -

"Check out Freaky Tales."

?si=YY7FjfbhqI9ZQFht
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/16/2025, 12:43 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - oh not you... you'd hate it. There's literally one white man in it and he's a nazi.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/16/2025, 12:50 PM
@MarkCassidy - At least he'd have a character he could really relate to.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/16/2025, 1:01 PM
@ClintthaManster - Representation matters!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 1:38 PM
@MarkCassidy -

Huh, I may have to check it out.

It sounds like a few dreams I had.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 11:23 AM
MCU Zero Hype label Is wild
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:58 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Ha.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/16/2025, 11:33 AM
Here they come…
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 11:41 AM
@MisterBones - naah fam....this series Is small beans for the boys
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 5/16/2025, 11:41 AM
Man i don't know why Marvel bothers with shows like Echo, Ironheart, hell even Agatha, when there's a much bigger appetite from audiences for characters that are still due their time.

I really hope once we get to the mutants they are allowed the time and effort to breathe in that space/medium.



Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 11:43 AM
@NoDaysOff - i mean...if you throw enough shit to the wall one Is bound to stick...they want their next Guardians of The Galaxy ...its been a while thou
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 5/16/2025, 11:47 AM
@NoDaysOff - they mainly bother with such characters because women actually exist.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 11:50 AM
@NoDaysOff - Feige's plan was to have half or more than half of their hero's be female, by any means necessary, so long as boxes were ticked, regardless of quality and audience interest, shockingly this method cannot be sustained for long term in a business.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:59 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

Kevin Fartie said over half of the MCU heroes would be female.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2025, 12:01 PM
@NoDaysOff - they needed to fill disney plus with content. And like it or not but disney owns these IPs and hope to mine value out of them. Yes even squirrel girl. You either let it sit on the shelf or give it a creative run

Plus there's an overarching narrative here. You don't just jump to mutants with explaining how they came about (and using 2 phases to make money off it in the process).

Yes the could choose to only have super A listers and ignore the rest of their IP but when you have a cow that makes milk, why squeeze it dry? Slow that drip and keep that cow around long as you can
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 12:08 PM
@NoDaysOff -

Marvel is full of Marxist liberals.

Their masters of Disney are Marxist liberals.

Marxist liberals want to Brainwash people.

They want to social engineer people to believe and behave as they do.

They want to lie. They want ignorant people to believe their lies, and to spread those lies.

They don't want to help Migrants. They want more individuals in their districts to gain power. Not even citizens, just any human bodies.

They don't like freedom, peace, and prosperity. They want to tear it all down.

They don't like White people. They don't like men. They don't like healthy families.

They don't need any violence. They can just brainwash people into believing lies, and they could make good people their slaves.

They want us to eat bugs and live in pod apartments.

Don't be their sucker. Don't be their fool. Don't be their slave.

Think for yourself.

Let's have a peaceful and prosperous future with freedom.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 12:19 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Disney is worth 196 Billion U.S. Dollars. Good Luck MAGA Loser beating them.

The Total Assets of the Walt Disney Company amounted to More than 196 Billion U.S. Dollars in 2024. In 2023, the Walt Disney Company generated over 19 percent of its revenue through its sports segment which includes the ESPN properties.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 12:22 PM
@Vigor - "you dont jump to mutants whitouht explaining how they came about"

But Están Lee literally Made mutants so he doesnt have to keep making origin histories ....
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/16/2025, 12:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - agree
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 12:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ALL Marxist Liberal Blue States our Liberal Constitutions Protects us from Trump and MAGA Republicans. The only States Trump is hurting are Red States NOT Blue States.

Our States haven't changed a bit.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@AllsGood - none of that means anything though lol. People could do this all day. Elon Musk is work 424 Billion U.S. Dollars dude. People and companies are filthy rich on all sides of politics and culture.

It means very little in terms of value really. Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini, Chairman Mao - all very wealthy for a time. All of them long dead and gone (and in disgrace).

So what is your point? Why not try arguing for the qualities of Disney if you're so happy about their wealth production? Just merely pointing to Disney's dollar signs as a virtue or evidence of their awesomeness is a total mistake on your part hahah
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 12:50 PM
@Lucasberg - Disney Unbeatable.

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 5/16/2025, 12:52 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - He's right, ya know...
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/16/2025, 1:06 PM
@Lucasberg - "Sure, Disney's doing okay financially, but you know who else was financially successful? HITLER."
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/16/2025, 1:07 PM
@AllsGood - well with a point as strong as the one you just made, you persuaded me. Disney is all. Sleigh kween
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 1:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - AND All Marxist Liberal Blue States our Liberal Constitutions is the Law.

NOT Trump Trumps Executive Orders. We are ignoring all of Trumps Executive Orders. Just like all Red States ignored President Biden Executive Orders.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/16/2025, 1:33 PM
@ClintthaManster - you just made up a quote (and meaning to said quote) which I never conveyed but okay. Why do you resort to lying on comic book movie boards? I've seen you do this before and its always strange to see hahaha
