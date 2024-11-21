SUPERMAN: First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Could Release Online Sooner Than Expected

It seems the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman could be with us sooner than expected, and might also screen in theaters with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot, and the first teaser for the movie might be released online a little sooner than we were expecting.

Gunn has already confirmed that he will not be present at CCXP in São Paulo, which runs from the 5th to the 8th of December, but we had heard that the trailer will debut on Wednesday, December 25th during one of the scheduled NBA games.

Now, Collider is reporting that the trailer is tentatively expected to arrive online around mid-December, and could screen in theaters with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King on December 20.

Several online scoopers seem to have backed this up with the usual nods and winks, and since this would be around the same time the fourth episode of Creature Commandos drops, there's speculation that Gunn might be planning some kind of crossover event to mark the trailer's release.

We still have no idea what to expect from the teaser, but actor Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) did recently hype up the footage.

“I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I’m not joking, and I’m not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That’s how great it is.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

