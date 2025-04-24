SUPERMAN: Hot Toys Reveals Exciting First Look At Its Take On The DCU's Man Of Tomorrow

SUPERMAN: Hot Toys Reveals Exciting First Look At Its Take On The DCU's Man Of Tomorrow

Hot Toys has shared a teaser for its first Superman 1/6th-scale action figure, offering a detailed look at part of the costume David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow will don in the upcoming DC Studios reboot.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Hot Toys has shared a first look at its take on David Corenswet's Man of Steel from Superman. While the Hong Kong-based company stopped short of a full reveal, we do get a detailed look at the texture of the hero's suit and that eye-catching belt. 

This design, while not favoured by some fans, is embracing the comic books in a big way. It's also far more colourful than what Henry Cavill's Kal-El donned in DCEU movies like Justice League and Black Adam

Hot Toys will likely reveal this 1/6th-scale action figure in all its glory a couple of months from now. It's unclear whether other characters from the movie will be produced, though we'd imagine the "Justice Gang," Ultraman, and Lex Luthor are all strong possibilities. 

The buzz surrounding Superman is positive, with Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO Michael De Luca recently hailing it as a "five-star movie." 

"I love Superman. I think James Gunn has crushed it. It’s got tons of his trademark heart and humor and the action is jaw-dropping," the executive promised. "It’s the Superman I grew up with, so I get choked up when I watch it."

"I think it’s so epic and visually arresting and emotional. The performances are great. It is a five-star movie to me, and I can’t wait for the world to see it. Yeah, we’re really excited about Superman, James crushed it," De Luca added.

While a studio executive probably isn't the first person we'd look to for an honest review, the word from test screenings is good. Plus, everything we've seen from Superman points to James Gunn's movie delivering the take on this character that fans have been waiting for. 

Check out this first look at Hot Toys' Superman figure in the Instagram post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: The Superhero Team In James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Indeed Be Known As The Justice Gang
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Superhero Team In James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Indeed Be Known As The "Justice Gang"
SUPERMAN Prequel Novel Refers To The Kryptonian As Metahuman
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Prequel Novel Refers To The Kryptonian As Metahuman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 4/24/2025, 5:44 AM
Don't care what people say, I think this costume is 10 times better than the one from the Snyder movies.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/24/2025, 5:53 AM
@ChrisRed - I agree. Personally I could live without the lines but I like the collar and I love the colours. So much better than blue spray tan.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/24/2025, 6:26 AM
@ChrisRed - I agree. Better than the snyderverse and CW if only because it has the right parts and right colors, which makes all the difference in the world!
KurtLazner
KurtLazner - 4/24/2025, 6:28 AM
@ChrisRed - lol no, it isn't
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/24/2025, 6:30 AM
@ChrisRed - Judianna is that you?

🤣😩😩
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/24/2025, 6:42 AM
@KurtLazner - 'I think' = key.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/24/2025, 6:38 AM
Hot toys taking it into their own hands to make the suit looks good 😩😩😩

Nah be accurate...make it baggy and foam looking 😮‍💨

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder