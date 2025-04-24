SUPERMAN: Hot Toys Reveals Exciting First Look At Its Take On The DCU's Man Of Tomorrow

Hot Toys has shared a first look at its take on David Corenswet's Man of Steel from Superman. While the Hong Kong-based company stopped short of a full reveal, we do get a detailed look at the texture of the hero's suit and that eye-catching belt.

This design, while not favoured by some fans, is embracing the comic books in a big way. It's also far more colourful than what Henry Cavill's Kal-El donned in DCEU movies like Justice League and Black Adam.

Hot Toys will likely reveal this 1/6th-scale action figure in all its glory a couple of months from now. It's unclear whether other characters from the movie will be produced, though we'd imagine the "Justice Gang," Ultraman, and Lex Luthor are all strong possibilities.

The buzz surrounding Superman is positive, with Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO Michael De Luca recently hailing it as a "five-star movie."

"I love Superman. I think James Gunn has crushed it. It’s got tons of his trademark heart and humor and the action is jaw-dropping," the executive promised. "It’s the Superman I grew up with, so I get choked up when I watch it."

"I think it’s so epic and visually arresting and emotional. The performances are great. It is a five-star movie to me, and I can’t wait for the world to see it. Yeah, we’re really excited about Superman, James crushed it," De Luca added.

While a studio executive probably isn't the first person we'd look to for an honest review, the word from test screenings is good. Plus, everything we've seen from Superman points to James Gunn's movie delivering the take on this character that fans have been waiting for.

Check out this first look at Hot Toys' Superman figure in the Instagram post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.