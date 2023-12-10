DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Reveals How Involved He Was With SHAZAM 2's End Credits Scene

James Gunn and Peter Safran assumed joint control of DC Studios on November 1, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Do you think there was enough time for Gunn to make any significant changes to the film before its release?

With Fury of the Gods' end credits scene inexplicably having Emilia Harcourt and John Economos show up as A.R.G.U.S. representatives to recruit Billy Batson for the Justice Society of America, some fans thought Gunn was already flexing his muscle.

That's because Emilia Harcourt is played by Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland. A few online trolls have been asserting that Gunn shoehorned in Harcourt's appearance in Fury of the Gods and Black Adam as one of his first acts as DC Studios co-chair.

Of course, anyone that's even remotely familiar with how the filmmaking processs works knows that Harcourt's appearance in these films was likely something that was in the works, long before Gunn came aboard.

Responding to such claims on social media, Gunn stated, "It wasn't my call and I didn't write it – although it came out when I had just started at DC, its inclusion far predates me as (as does Harcourt as the warden of an underwater prison!). And, although I thought it was fun, I have no idea why those characters would be recruiting for the JS."

Gunn has previously stated repeatedly, that DC Studios film continuity doesn't start until Creature Commandos.

And that although some characters from the DCEU are moving forward into the DCU, it's simply because Gunn likes the actors for the role, not necessarily because he wants to keep the continuity of what happened to those characters in the DCEU.

