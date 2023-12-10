DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Reveals How Involved He Was With SHAZAM 2's End Credits Scene

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Reveals How Involved He Was With SHAZAM 2's End Credits Scene DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Reveals How Involved He Was With SHAZAM 2's End Credits Scene

James Gunn weighs in on Shazam! Fury of the Gods' end credits scene where A.R.G.U.S. agents Emilia Harcourt and John Economos showed up to recruit Billy for the JSA.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 10, 2023 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

James Gunn and Peter Safran assumed joint control of DC Studios on November 1, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Do you think there was enough time for Gunn to make any significant changes to the film before its release?

With Fury of the Gods' end credits scene inexplicably having Emilia Harcourt and John Economos show up as A.R.G.U.S. representatives to recruit Billy Batson for the Justice Society of America, some fans thought Gunn was already flexing his muscle.

That's because Emilia Harcourt is played by Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland. A few online trolls have been asserting that Gunn shoehorned in Harcourt's appearance in Fury of the Gods and Black Adam as one of his first acts as DC Studios co-chair. 

Of course, anyone that's even remotely familiar with how the filmmaking processs works knows that Harcourt's appearance in these films was likely something that was in the works, long before Gunn came aboard.

Responding to such claims on social media, Gunn stated, "It wasn't my call and I didn't write it – although it came out when I had just started at DC, its inclusion far predates me as (as does Harcourt as the warden of an underwater prison!). And, although I thought it was fun, I have no idea why those characters would be recruiting for the JS."

Gunn has previously stated repeatedly, that DC Studios film continuity doesn't start until Creature Commandos.

And that although some characters from the DCEU are moving forward into the DCU, it's simply because Gunn likes the actors for the role, not necessarily because he wants to keep the continuity of what happened to those characters in the DCEU.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego,

Shazam. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) as Shazam; Asher Angel (“Andi Mack”) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (“It Chapter Two”) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (“Promising Young Woman”) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (“Day Shift”) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (“Annabelle: Creation”) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (“This Is Us”) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (“A Dog’s Journey”) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (“Second Chances”) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (“White Lines”) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (“The Walking Dead”) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (“A Quiet Place Part II”) as Wizard.

Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), with Lucy Liu (“Kung Fu Panda” franchise) and Helen Mirren (“F9: The Fast Saga”).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (“Shazam!,” “Annabelle: Creation”) and produced by Peter Safran (“Aquaman,” “The Suicide Squad”). It is written by Henry Gayden (“Shazam!,” “There’s Someone Inside Your House”) and Chris Morgan (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “The Fate of the Furious”), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Executive producers are Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns. 

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Comments On Maxwell Lord Casting; Implies He Won't Be A Villain
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Comments On Maxwell Lord Casting; Implies He Won't Be A Villain
SUPERMAN: LEGACY - Kurt Russell Responds To Rumors He'll Play Jor-El In James Gunn's Upcoming Reboot
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY - Kurt Russell Responds To Rumors He'll Play Jor-El In James Gunn's Upcoming Reboot
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

FireandBlood - 12/10/2023, 10:51 AM
Crossovers for crossovers sake is all it was, like the entire DCEU
AmazingFILMporg - 12/10/2023, 10:59 AM
@FireandBlood -

Gunn is the CEO💁


Why didn't he just make them cut that after credit scene? He was announced as CEO in October 2022 and Shazam 2 came out March 2023👮...


There was plenty of time to cut it. Seems like the dude doesn't take responsibility. He wrote the awful after credit scenes for flash.



I think his wife didn't let him cut the scene🤠


She wears the pants
xfactor - 12/10/2023, 11:32 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - ummm because it wasn't his project?
kazuma - 12/10/2023, 11:33 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Why would he cut the scene out? It was a nothing movie that was tracking to fail. He was also brought in to handle the DCU, while Peter Safran is on the business end of things. Peter Safran (co-ceo), was the producer on Shazam 2.

So you blame Gun (co-ceo), but not Peter, who is co-ceo and producer on the fim?
MosquitoFarmer - 12/10/2023, 10:53 AM
Is Dwayne Johnson still the hierarchy?
MaxPaint - 12/10/2023, 10:59 AM
Oh it was just a "coincidence".
Slotherin - 12/10/2023, 11:00 AM
I actually didn't mind this one. It's weird but I felt like as the DCEU came to a dying light it actually displayed more connective tissue that was nice to see.
garu - 12/10/2023, 11:05 AM
He didn't know his wife would show up in a post credits scene? That's wild.
ObserverIO - 12/10/2023, 11:08 AM
So Peacemaker.

S2 is DCU. Confirmed.

S1 has Ezra Miller as The Flash and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

Is Ezra Miller officially the Barry Allen of the DCU? Inquiring minds need to know.
FireandBlood - 12/10/2023, 11:18 AM
@ObserverIO - Anything before Superman: Legacy has been Holiday Special-ed; it’s non canon. Including Peacemaker S1.
SethBullock - 12/10/2023, 11:54 AM
@ObserverIO - This is why they should just full reboot, but they won't because that would mean getting rid of certain characters played by certain actors that are Gunn's friends and collaborators.
Forthas - 12/10/2023, 11:08 AM
Let me see if I got this straight....James Gunns wife just happens to appear in a Peter Safran produced film. Gunn and Saffran just happen to become the heads of DC four months before the film is released and in said post credit scene Shazam suggests the JLS should be called "THE AUTHORITY" society....the very team that no one has ever heard of or considered until James Gunn arrived....
Repian - 12/10/2023, 11:10 AM
@Forthas - This is a conspiracy, friend... A conspiracy. xD
Forthas - 12/10/2023, 11:15 AM
@Repian - ...or James Gunn is obviously full of sh*t!
Repian - 12/10/2023, 11:53 AM
@Forthas - Dude, you spend too much time in your parents' basement. Go outside, sunbathe, meet a nice girl and ask her out to dinner.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/10/2023, 11:58 AM
@Forthas -


Gunn lies alot. Idk what happened to him but he has been exposed so many times. Even his past comments about superman have surfaced making look like a fraud💁
newmutantsRETURNS - 12/10/2023, 11:09 AM
JG should have just hard reboot all across the board with new talent...no holdovers of his faves and family members, just a true clean slate.
Repian - 12/10/2023, 11:14 AM
If the DCU is a success, I will enjoy reading future comments from today's madmen.
EskimoJ - 12/10/2023, 11:34 AM
@Repian - Longing for this day.
MadThanos - 12/10/2023, 11:18 AM
Hahahahaha this is a funny story. It seems like they (The Rock and Co.) tried to put Gunn on a difficult position putting his wife on that scene.
GhostDog - 12/10/2023, 11:21 AM
The Hierarchy was just doing whatever lol
WhatIfRickJames - 12/10/2023, 11:49 AM
NEPOTISM
AT
ITS
FINEST

JK, I don't give a flying frog's fat ass who Gunn casts in what as long as the content is good.

Michael Rooker for Supergirl.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder