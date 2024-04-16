SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains How He's Helming PEACEMAKER Season 2 At The Same Time

Over the weekend, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed he'd begun work on Peacemaker season 2. Considering the fact he's in the middle of shooting SUPERMAN, the news surprised fans (as did the fact Gunn is seemingly splitting his time between the two DCU projects).

Now, the filmmaker has elaborated on that by taking to Threads to say, "I only have a few days on weekends for [Peacemaker] - other directors start soon."

This comes after he previously confirmed, "I'll be directing some of the episodes (I'm directing today). But there are three other great directors joining me for the season."

So, no, Gunn isn't neglecting SUPERMAN!

The Guardians of the Galaxy director also shed some light on how he approaches shooting days. "Yeah, we try to get done in a reasonable amount of time. Most sets are more," Gunn explained after saying a typical day is 10 and a half hours. "But that's also SHOOTING hours - there is setup earlier in the day and some time for wrap."

It's hard to say when we'll get a new look at either SUPERMAN or Peacemaker, but set photos are surely bound to make their way online sooner rather than later. With Gunn working on both at the same time, we can't help wondering whether we'll get some sort of crossover to better establish the DCU...surely Supes can cross paths with Christopher Smith?

Whatever happens, the DCU is taking some big steps forward and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is likely next to begin filming. Here's some cool new fan art of Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel:

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.