SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains How He's Helming PEACEMAKER Season 2 At The Same Time

After recently revealing that he's already working on an episode of Peacemaker season 2, filmmaker James Gunn has explained how he's working on that and SUPERMAN at the same time. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Over the weekend, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed he'd begun work on Peacemaker season 2. Considering the fact he's in the middle of shooting SUPERMAN, the news surprised fans (as did the fact Gunn is seemingly splitting his time between the two DCU projects). 

Now, the filmmaker has elaborated on that by taking to Threads to say, "I only have a few days on weekends for [Peacemaker] - other directors start soon." 

This comes after he previously confirmed, "I'll be directing some of the episodes (I'm directing today). But there are three other great directors joining me for the season."

So, no, Gunn isn't neglecting SUPERMAN

The Guardians of the Galaxy director also shed some light on how he approaches shooting days. "Yeah, we try to get done in a reasonable amount of time. Most sets are more," Gunn explained after saying a typical day is 10 and a half hours. "But that's also SHOOTING hours - there is setup earlier in the day and some time for wrap."

It's hard to say when we'll get a new look at either SUPERMAN or Peacemaker, but set photos are surely bound to make their way online sooner rather than later. With Gunn working on both at the same time, we can't help wondering whether we'll get some sort of crossover to better establish the DCU...surely Supes can cross paths with Christopher Smith? 

Whatever happens, the DCU is taking some big steps forward and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is likely next to begin filming. Here's some cool new fan art of Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel:

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Evansly
Evansly - 4/16/2024, 8:08 AM
He schedules his time out

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/16/2024, 8:15 AM
That's what I figured would be the case. He filmed Guardians Vol. 3 and the Christmas Special at the same time, filming the Special on the weekends. Obviously that's the same group of folks for both productions, but half of it was also filmed at the Earth setting instead of Knowhere.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/16/2024, 8:16 AM
That fan art for Millie looks pretty good. Shorten the hair a bit and i'll say perfect!
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/16/2024, 8:23 AM
Bro is PREPARED and ORGANZIED. Respect.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2024, 8:27 AM
People forget that he worked on TSS , Peacemaker S1 and GOTG Vol 3 pretty much back to back (with some intersection) and all those imo turned out well so let’s not panic right now.

I get people’s concern (I do have some still) since he’s pretty much the creative head of the DCU so he’s involved in the other projects to a certain degree aswell as the ones he’s writing/directing also which includes these 2 and Creature Commandos.

Let’s take a deep breath , relax and see what he cooks up…

If you think all 3 weren’t up to par when they come out then you can criticize & complain but let us see a bit of footage atleast first.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 4/16/2024, 8:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - he has some serious work ethic, it's really impressive. Probably one of the reasons they decided to make him the co-head of the DCU. His track record on getting the work done, and done well is really solid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2024, 9:01 AM
@RedFury - yep

I think originally they just wanted Peter Safran but he brought on Gunn having worked with on TSS as the head of creative while he handles the business side which is a good idea honestly.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/16/2024, 8:28 AM
In other news...the REAL Superman Henry Cavill is going to be a first time dad. I did not realize his girlfriend was an executive for the production company behind War Hammer.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/16/2024, 8:34 AM
@Forthas - He had his turn at least, but definitley not the real or definitive version...He really didn't get the best opportunity after the first movie. Not his fault..

As far as becoming a dad! Good for him! Looking forward to see him ham it up in the new Ritchie movie, though it's a bummer there's no UK release as Amazon bought it to likely debut on Prime video.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/16/2024, 8:36 AM
@UniqNo - Wow! No London release? I would imagine that would be the first place it is released. Bummer! I will be there this weekend.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/16/2024, 8:41 AM
@Forthas - Certainly seems like it!

https://www.joblo.com/the-ministry-of-ungentlemanly-warfare-uk-release/

I hope it turns out good. Cavill's been needing some positive exposure as i feel he's generally seen as a one note kind of guy. It would be cool though if Aaron Johnson does end's up as the next bond to then see Cavill as the villain. Would be kind of poetic.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/16/2024, 8:48 AM
@UniqNo - I think Cavill's turn in the Witcher gave him a bit of credibility. As far as Aaron Taylor Johnson is concerned, I have a hard time seeing him as a gentlemanly spy. I don't think I am alone given he was cast as a character that is the exact opposite of Bond in Kraven. While Cavill is not necessarily my first pick for Bond. I think he fits the role better.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/16/2024, 8:57 AM
@UniqNo - Looking forward to that movie. Despite some misses, I’ve always been a fan of Ritchie’s movies and The Gentleman proves he can still make good ones. Plus the cast is great. Hoping it lands!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/16/2024, 9:15 AM
@mountainman - His movies have all been entertaining to me. Never watched that Madonna one though, but it's meant to be trash anyway. I did quite like his King Aurthur though. There was potential there but the money didn't come in.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/16/2024, 9:30 AM
@UniqNo - His King Arthur movie is one of the few I didn’t like from him. I just didn’t like the reimagining and found it to be too much of the “modern street gangster” trope inserted into Arthurian legend. But I have a lot of friends that enjoyed it so I know it’s a personal preference.

But his early career movies - like Layer Cake and Lock, Stock - are all time classics and he’s constantly produced interesting films over his career.

I personally think Aladdin is the best of the “shot for shot” Disney live action movies and I believe Ritchie is a big part of the reason why.

This one just looks very cool and fun. I’m excited to see it. Will be the 2nd movie I’ve seen in theaters this year after Dune 2.

After how much I’ve enjoyed Reacher, I’m also hoping Ritchson sees more success and this movie could be a great springboard for him. Plus Cavil needs another win. He was great in The Witcher but the showrunners and writers ruined that one for me. Hopefully this does well and his Highlander and Warhammer projects continue his win streak.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 4/16/2024, 8:48 AM
I'm really confused here....so is Peacemaker maker s2 part of the New DCU ..or is this the end actual last thing being done as part of the DCEU ?? A shadowy version of Supes showed up at the end of PM s1 ...I assumed it was DCEU cause Aquaman and Flash were both DCEU.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/16/2024, 8:52 AM
@emeraldtaurus - Its part of the new DCU
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/16/2024, 8:49 AM
The Batman II on the other hand gets pushed into oblivion, lel.
Origame
Origame - 4/16/2024, 8:56 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I mean, not into oblivion. Just the following year.

And we're still on track for the penguin show, which is basically a sequel to the batman anyway.
Origame
Origame - 4/16/2024, 8:53 AM
It'd be funny if he just forgets which project he's working on and we end up with lois lane saying "you know, starfish is slang for butthole. You think there's a connection?"
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/16/2024, 9:24 AM
Imagine the pressure of having to shoot what needs to be one of the greatest movie going experiences of the modern age; a movie that needs to replicate the effect of the original Iron Man, 20 years and so much similar content later. A movie that needs to be Avengers level but doesn't have any of the build up or lead in. I hope he can do it. I can barely imagine the pressure, though.

