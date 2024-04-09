SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Sends Video Message To CinemaCon; Full Logo Revealed

Though we didn't get that suit reveal, director James Gunn did send a video message to CinemaCon attendees from the set of the DCU Superman reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

We were told to expect something from Superman director James Gunn during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel tonight, which led to some speculation that we may finally get a first look at our new Man of Steel.

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a little longer to see David Corenswet suited-up as the legendary DC Comics hero, but Gunn did send a video message from the set for those in attendance.

The filmmaker revealed that the movie's cast would be at next year's CinemaCon to "kick off the summer of Superman." Corenswet and co-star Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) also putting in an appearance. "Can we disclose something? There's a man in a cape," joked the former. "Yes, there’s at least one man in a cape. Here they heard it first"

The full Superman logo flashed up on the screen at the end of the clip. It hasn't been released or leaked online, but is believed to be pretty much identical to the one below. 

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Related:

Recommended For You:

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 10:30 PM
I know some don’t like them using the Kingdom Come logo design…

User Comment Image

However I do since it seems like it could tie into the theme of Clark reconciling his alien heritage with his human upbringing..

It looks & feels alien while still being recognizable enough to be mistaken as a “S” by humans.

I also could just be reading into it which i have a tendency to do lol.
CookieHound
CookieHound - 4/9/2024, 11:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Completely agree with you opinion on the logo.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/9/2024, 10:35 PM
User Comment Image
garu
garu - 4/9/2024, 10:38 PM
it's a bird, it's a plane

User Comment Image
RubyRhod
RubyRhod - 4/9/2024, 10:44 PM
It Looks cartoonish and childish
User Comment Image
kazuma
kazuma - 4/9/2024, 11:11 PM
@RubyRhod - Drop your 5 favourite Superman runs.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/9/2024, 11:29 PM
@RubyRhod - Yeah I'm not feeling it either. Just makes me even more worried about the rumors of how the movie will be.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 4/9/2024, 10:46 PM
LESSSGOOOOO SUPES
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 10:50 PM
@WakandanQueen - he’s gonna be so good!!

?si=tB38AkXypbR6f9GF
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/9/2024, 10:50 PM
It look like the Fleischer Superman cartoons logo.

User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/9/2024, 10:52 PM
Why does the logo say ‘Legacy’ though?
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/9/2024, 10:55 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Might have already been produced and set for events like this, and considering there’s still plenty of time before the film’s release, we’ll likely see an updated one at some point with Legacy dropped out.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/9/2024, 10:56 PM
@DTor91 - I guess, just seems like the simplest thing to fix when you changed the title months ago
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/9/2024, 11:25 PM
@CerealKiller1 - It tends to happen when early merchandise and licensing is commissioned. It’s like how there was a number of Across The Spider-Verse figures and other products released and were still labeled as Part 1 even though that was dropped many months prior.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/9/2024, 10:53 PM
It says Legacy though…

Not loving the yellow outline around emblem. Other than that, it’s pretty cool
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 11:01 PM
Kinda gives me vibes of My Adventures with Superman…

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/9/2024, 11:09 PM
Wish Gunn kept the Legacy title.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/9/2024, 11:12 PM
User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 4/9/2024, 11:30 PM
@SuperCat - Dude you are the true Superman here,😂👍.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/9/2024, 11:19 PM
Who’s Danny and why is he releasing the logo and not Gunn?
Nightmare
Nightmare - 4/9/2024, 11:24 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 4/9/2024, 11:29 PM
I’ll wait til I see the full display

