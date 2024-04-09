SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Sends Video Message To CinemaCon; Full Logo Revealed

We were told to expect something from Superman director James Gunn during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel tonight, which led to some speculation that we may finally get a first look at our new Man of Steel.

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a little longer to see David Corenswet suited-up as the legendary DC Comics hero, but Gunn did send a video message from the set for those in attendance.

The filmmaker revealed that the movie's cast would be at next year's CinemaCon to "kick off the summer of Superman." Corenswet and co-star Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) also putting in an appearance. "Can we disclose something? There's a man in a cape," joked the former. "Yes, there’s at least one man in a cape. Here they heard it first"

The full Superman logo flashed up on the screen at the end of the clip. It hasn't been released or leaked online, but is believed to be pretty much identical to the one below.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”