SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Another Cast Photo After Hinting At Plans For Pa Kent In The Reboot SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Another Cast Photo After Hinting At Plans For Pa Kent In The Reboot

Filmmaker James Gunn has shared another photo from behind the scenes of Superman, this time featuring a familiar face from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Plus, what's he saying about Pa Kent?

By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 06:06 AM EST
As work continues on DC Studios' Superman reboot, filmmaker James Gunn has shared another behind-the-scenes photo featuring the movie's cast...and a couple of friends. 

In his Threads post, we see Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Pa Kent), along with some unnamed producers and Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker. 

Gunn insists that his old pal only stopped by for a visit, though it was rumoured a while back that he's been cast as Lois Lane's father, General Sam Lane. While we don't necessarily expect Rooker to appear in Superman, it's not outside the realm of possibility despite Gunn's claims to the contrary.

The Superman writer and director also recently answered a fan question on Facebook about whether Jonathan Kent will be alive in the movie, bluntly responding with, "Well, I don't think I'd hire Pruitt to play a dead person for an entire film."

"...for an entire film"? We'll try not to read too much into that, though it's no secret that Clark Kent's father typically meets an untimely end in the comics and on screen which further inspires his son to be a superhero. 

As for Superman's alien father, there's still no word on who will play Jor-El or whether he'll even appear in the movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell has been rumoured to play the fallen Kryptonian, though we're still not sure there was anything to that particular claim. 

Check out Gunn's latest BTS photo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/10/2024, 6:33 AM
Hmmmm, who should play Jor-El...?
Shaq baby! Let's just come around full circle.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/10/2024, 7:14 AM
@lazlodaytona - Maybe skin pigmentation skips generations on Krypton (like hair color in mixed race white-skinned people or red/black hair in mixed race black/white peoples).

They're aliens. Another species. Anything goes.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/10/2024, 6:42 AM
Let me guess, Jonathon majors for Jor-El. Fun stuff
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 6:49 AM
If true then Rooker as Sam Lane could work though it would raise the question even moreso of how much of TSS is canon or not given we would have three actors then in him , Fillion & Hoover that were in that be in this aswell as different characters..

Also , both Pa & Ma Kent has been alive in some versions aswell like the DCAU so there’s precedent for it so I could see that being the case here aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/10/2024, 7:07 AM
Keep the Kents alive this time or kill them both off. Leaving just Martha alive and having Clark leave her seems cruel.

I'm hoping they're both alive though. No reason for either to die. Krypton is the explanation for Superman's powers, but the Kents are the reason for literally everything else from the costume to the morality to the worldview and willingness to help others. Clark Kent with superpowers creates the Superman persona and the mild mannered reporter disguise. The Kents are the most formative part of the character's personality and gave him the best life he could have possibly had on earth, while Krypton is just the explanation for his powers.

Watched The Heavy the other night and Pruitt is a great actor.
stevezegers
stevezegers - 6/10/2024, 7:14 AM
I like the Kents being alive too. Helps ground Clark and makes him different from all the orphan superheroes. He has this warm home to go back to.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/10/2024, 7:21 AM
After Donner's Superman The Movie killed Jonathan off and Superman III killed Martha off-screen, it will be good to have a cinematic Superman that has them both alive indefinitely, for a change.

I think the early cinematic versions of Superman (at least the Fleischer cartoons) had both his parents die when he was still a child and he was raised in an orphanage for most of his life. But that's a lonely Superman and I think we've probably had enough of Supes moping.

Time for a Superman with a happy healthy family.

