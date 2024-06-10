SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Another Cast Photo After Hinting At Plans For Pa Kent In The Reboot

As work continues on DC Studios' Superman reboot, filmmaker James Gunn has shared another behind-the-scenes photo featuring the movie's cast...and a couple of friends.

In his Threads post, we see Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Pa Kent), along with some unnamed producers and Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker.

Gunn insists that his old pal only stopped by for a visit, though it was rumoured a while back that he's been cast as Lois Lane's father, General Sam Lane. While we don't necessarily expect Rooker to appear in Superman, it's not outside the realm of possibility despite Gunn's claims to the contrary.

The Superman writer and director also recently answered a fan question on Facebook about whether Jonathan Kent will be alive in the movie, bluntly responding with, "Well, I don't think I'd hire Pruitt to play a dead person for an entire film."

"...for an entire film"? We'll try not to read too much into that, though it's no secret that Clark Kent's father typically meets an untimely end in the comics and on screen which further inspires his son to be a superhero.

As for Superman's alien father, there's still no word on who will play Jor-El or whether he'll even appear in the movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell has been rumoured to play the fallen Kryptonian, though we're still not sure there was anything to that particular claim.

Check out Gunn's latest BTS photo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.