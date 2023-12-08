SUPERMAN: LEGACY - Kurt Russell Responds To Rumors He'll Play Jor-El In James Gunn's Upcoming Reboot

For months, rumours have persisted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell will reunite with filmmaker James Gunn for Superman: Legacy.

The legendary actor will reportedly take on the role of Jor-El, the Man of Steel's Kryptonian father. We're assuming the movie won't deliver yet another depiction of Krypton's destruction, so we'll likely see the fallen warrior appear before Kal-El as a hologram in his son's Fortress of Solitude.

Doing the rounds to promote Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Russell was finally asked whether there's any truth to the rumours. While he stopped short of confirming anything, he certainly didn't deny it!

"Yeah! Yeah, I'll take on Marlon Brando!" Russell said with a laugh, referencing Richard Donner's classic Superman: The Movie. "I mean there was something awesome about the way he was just looking around - I don't care that he was looking at his lines - he's crazy-great to watch!"

"You know what: we don't know a lot about Jor-El. Maybe there's a version..." he continued before trailing off. "I never heard this, so I don't know. James Gunn was a blast to work with, though, so you never know."

He's 100% playing Jor-El, right?

It would be a perfect bit of casting if so, and with cameras set to begin rolling on Superman: Legacy early next year, we expect one final wave of casting announcements sometime in the next few weeks.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

As noted, it's recently been reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell may be in the running for Jor-El (there's no word on Ma and Pa Kent or whether they're even alive in this iteration of Clark Kent's story). Brainiac, meanwhile, is expected to serve as the reboot's big bad. With production set to begin early next year, we're hoping the final few cast members will be revealed imminently.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.