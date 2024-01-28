SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Reveals How Much Of Kal-El's Origin Story Will Feature In Reboot

While Creature Commandos will be the first DC Studios project set in the new DCU, that's just going to be an appetiser; Superman: Legacy is the main course.

Very little is known about James Gunn's plans for the Man of Tomorrow, though we are expecting a take on the character that's more in line with his classic comic book adventures. While Lex Luthor is currently the reboot's only confirmed villain, rumours we'll also see Brainiac continue to swirl.

Updating fans on Threads earlier today, the filmmaker confirmed plans to shoot Superman: Legacy in IMAX. However, by far the biggest revelation came when Gunn revealed that "none" of the movie will be dedicated to Clark Kent's origin.

Like the radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker and the death of Bruce Wayne's parents, even people who have never picked up a comic book know about Krypton's destruction. Showing it again feels unnecessary and Gunn clearly wasn't tempted to put his own spin on how Kal-El came to Earth.

While the DC Studios co-CEO has so far only told R-Rated DC stories, Superman: Legacy will likely be more in line with his Guardians of the Galaxy work.

Talking last year about how he's approaching each DCU movie and TV show in terms of their ratings, Gunn explained, "It depends on the story. We’re going to give every story what it deserves. Some things we know. Superman is definitely something we know we’d like to be PG-13, so I’m going to make sure it is."

"Other things, like the Waller TV show, are a little bit more mature," he continued. "And we have other things that are aimed a bit more at young women or at kids that are still within this world."

A very cool new Superman: Legacy fan poster is also getting some attention on social media. You can take a closer look at that below!

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.