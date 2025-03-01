SUPERMAN: New Leak Claims To Reveal How The Movie Compares To James Gunn's Previous Marvel And DC Work

As is so often the case, we've now heard good and bad things from Superman's early internal test screenings. It's always best to take chatter like that with a pinch of salt, though we perhaps shouldn't be surprised that the reboot is drawing mixed reviews.

While filmmaker James Gunn has a great track record, the Man of Steel isn't a character it's easy to make relevant in today's world. The hero is viewed as overpowered and old-fashioned by some, meaning even the best Superman movie is unlikely to strike a chord with them.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that someone they've spoken to has seen Superman and shared the following:

This person's ratings for Gunn's other superhero projects:



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 – 9/10



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 7/10



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 7.5/10



Peacemaker – 8/10



The Suicide Squad – 9/10



Creature Commandos – 7.5/10



That's by no means a bad rating, though it's clearly subjective because placing The Suicide Squad above Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3...well, to each their own!

The DCU's future hinges on Superman's success, something that doesn't appear lost on DC Studios after we recently learned marketing veteran Ricky Strauss has been tapped to consult on the movie.

It wouldn't be overly surprising for Superman to skip public test screenings, meaning we may not get proper reactions to this reboot until screenings take place for journalists in late June/early July.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.