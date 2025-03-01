SUPERMAN: New Leak Claims To Reveal How The Movie Compares To James Gunn's Previous Marvel And DC Work

SUPERMAN: New Leak Claims To Reveal How The Movie Compares To James Gunn's Previous Marvel And DC Work

There's once again some online chatter about Superman's internal test screenings and one leaker claims to reveal how the DCU reboot compares to filmmaker James Gunn's previous Marvel and DC work...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As is so often the case, we've now heard good and bad things from Superman's early internal test screenings. It's always best to take chatter like that with a pinch of salt, though we perhaps shouldn't be surprised that the reboot is drawing mixed reviews. 

While filmmaker James Gunn has a great track record, the Man of Steel isn't a character it's easy to make relevant in today's world. The hero is viewed as overpowered and old-fashioned by some, meaning even the best Superman movie is unlikely to strike a chord with them. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that someone they've spoken to has seen Superman and shared the following: 

This person's ratings for Gunn's other superhero projects:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 – 9/10

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 7/10

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 7.5/10

Peacemaker – 8/10

The Suicide Squad – 9/10

Creature Commandos – 7.5/10

He also rated Superman a 7.5/10

That's by no means a bad rating, though it's clearly subjective because placing The Suicide Squad above Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3...well, to each their own!

The DCU's future hinges on Superman's success, something that doesn't appear lost on DC Studios after we recently learned marketing veteran Ricky Strauss has been tapped to consult on the movie. 

It wouldn't be overly surprising for Superman to skip public test screenings, meaning we may not get proper reactions to this reboot until screenings take place for journalists in late June/early July.

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Photo To Mark Anniversary Of Filming Commencing In Svalbard
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Photo To Mark Anniversary Of Filming Commencing In Svalbard
RUMOR: As One Insider Calls SUPERMAN Terrible After Test Screenings, CLAYFACE Casting Rumors Heat Up
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: As One Insider Calls SUPERMAN "Terrible" After Test Screenings, CLAYFACE Casting Rumors Heat Up

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 5:26 AM
If Superman flops this is going nowhere. They'll be putting boomtubes and cosmic treadmills into whatever movie comes next in an attempt to kitchen sink the fan base; maybe even incorporate the Snyderverse, and then we'll be back to mostly mediocre Batman flicks for 15 years, then a full DC reboot helmed by Kirk Cameron
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/1/2025, 5:41 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I doubt it will flop, if it is as good as GotG3 and Creature Commandos even if not 'great' then enough should be interested/invested in it to give it a similar BO to GotG3 I'd say.

The more important things is how well recieved it is by the GA for future films however as if NOT great it could be at risk of diminishing returns esp if others of the new DCU are hit and miss or poorly recieved but currently hopefull it will at least be back to a Superman how I saw him as a kid, a North Star type not the path Snyder went with which for me didn't work even if the film was OK (and would have called it good if it wasn't Superman V Zod thus forcing me to compare it more harshly to Reeves Superman 1 & 2).
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/1/2025, 5:55 AM
@ProfessorWhy - for some strange reason I feel like the synderverse will return in some way shape or form but I just don’t know how.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/1/2025, 6:20 AM
@ProfessorWhy - as much as that is an obvious joke, I have zero doubts Kirk Cameron would make a better Superman movie than Gunn.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/1/2025, 5:30 AM
Well people act like GOTG3 was amazing so I guess it will be loved 😅🤣
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/1/2025, 5:54 AM
@BraveNewClunge - GOTG3 was very good. Ngl.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/1/2025, 5:48 AM
They rated TSS the same as GOTG and higher than GOTG 2 and 3. I don't trust their opinion.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 5:54 AM
Ok but how does it compare to the Guardians Holiday special since that’s not ranked?.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I don’t have a specific rating for every one of Gunn’s works (might do a rewatch) but they tend to usually be relatively solid pieces imo so I have faith that Superman will be that too at the least.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder