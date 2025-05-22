SUPERMAN Poster Sees Daily Planet Journalist Clark Kent Transform Into Metropolis' Man Of Tomorrow

With rumblings that Superman's release could be halted in several countries due to a new lawsuit, DC Studios has given fans a welcome distraction by sharing an awesome new motion poster for James Gunn's upcoming reboot.

In that, we see David Corenswet's Clark Kent transform into the heroic Man of Steel. The DCU has done a terrific job of creating a clear distinction between both sides of the Kryptonian's personas, giving Clark and Superman two distinct personalities and appearances.

There's a real All-Star Superman vibe here, and it's going to be exciting to watch how Cowenswet explore the duality of this character.

The trailers for Superman have mostly focused on the superhero rather than The Daily Planet reporter, and the expectation is that Corenswet will channel the iconic Christopher Reeve with his performance.

Corenswet has previously said that he's well aware of the pressure a role like Superman brings. The actor also knows that there's a very good chance he'll ultimately be remembered mostly for playing the Man of Tomorrow. And he's okay with it.

"Would this be worth doing if this was the only thing I do as an actor for the rest of my life?" he pondered. "I think the answer is yes."

"Compared to Batman and Spider-Man, he isn’t depicted as having great inner turmoil. If he’s invincible, what’s at stake?" Corenswet added, citing All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison. "All the important stuff. You can be the most well-adjusted, well-intentioned person, but people will still die. You can’t save everyone forever."

Take a closer look at this new Superman motion poster below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.