SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At The Man Of Steel & Mr. Terrific Along With New Costume Detail

Following our first look at David Corenswet and Edi Gathegi on the set of James Gunn's Superman earlier today, Just Jared has shared a new batch of photos which give us a much better look at the costumes the Man of Steel and Mr. Terrific will don in the DCU reboot.

The images and video feature both actors walking around the Cleveland, Ohio set (which is doubling for Metropolis), and provide a much clearer look at the characters. Mr. Terrific is practically a double for his comic book counterpart, and we also get a full shot of the Man of Tomorrow's colourful costume.

In addition, several photos show Corenswet from the back, and he is sporting the yellow "S" badge on his cape. One eagle-eyed fan has also noticed that the suit's collar seems to be a little different to the costume in the officially-released image.

Up until recently, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”