SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On Why He Decided Playing Lex Luthor Would Be More Fun Than The Man Of Steel

After narrowly missing out on the title role in The Batman, Nicholas Hoult was approached by DC Studios and eventually cast as Lex Luthor...after initially being eyed to suit up as Superman (as you'll know, David Corenswet was later cast as the DCU's Man of Steel).

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Hoult confirmed he suited up for a Superman screen test but realised he'd be a better fit for Lex while reading James Gunn's Superman script.

"It's funny, because when I first read the script, I remember reading it and there was a little inkling part of me that was like 'Oh, I think you would have fun playing Lex,'" the British actor recalled. "And I kind of didn't say anything, and then when James [Gunn] called me to play Lex, I did kind of cackle - I think is how I'd describe it. I didn't say anything."

"I think he said, 'We want you to play Lex,' and I just laughed, because I think there was something in my instinct, when I first read the script, where I was like, 'I think that's more what I should be doing in this story.'"

Hoult also revealed that Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo's Lex Luthor: Man of Steel was a story he really "resonated" with while doing his research.

In a separate interview with Deadline, the X-Men: Days of Future Past star said, "I’m a fan of Superman and Lex Luthor as a character, so hopefully we’ve done something special with it that people enjoy."

"I just loved working with James Gunn," Hoult continued. "I think he’s an incredible director and has such a great sense of that world, that story, those characters. I just put my trust in him."

You can watch clips from both interviews in the X posts below.

Nicholas Hoult found inspiration for his Lex Luthor in one comic in particular. @NicholasHoult @JamesGunn



Our full chat: https://t.co/Pcc3ehDFNK pic.twitter.com/F2k3baw0f0 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 7, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.