SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan On How DCU Reboot Differs From Previous Movies: "This Is Not An Origin Story"

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan On How DCU Reboot Differs From Previous Movies: &quot;This Is Not An Origin Story&quot;

In a new interview, Superman star Rachel Brosnahan explains how James Gunn's DCU reboot sets itself apart from previous versions of the Man of Steel story...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2025 05:04 PM EST
We've seen a lot of different takes on Superman over the years, on the big and small screen, and most interpretations of the legendary DC Comics hero retell at least some aspects of the Man of Steel's origin story.

Director James Gunn has already confirmed that his upcoming DCU reboot will skip Kal-El's early life on Earth and begin when he has already embraced his destiny as Superman, and star Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) has now revealed that this is what she's most excited for audiences to experience when they see the movie.

“I also love that this is not an origin story," she tells Collider"We've seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists — Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp. We drop in at this point in their relationship that I've never seen before.”

As previously reported, Superman begins with Lois and Clark Kent already in a relationship.

"They've been together for about three months. And they're asking some questions about the future of their relationship. They're not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way. So, it was a really fun way into a familiar story.”

Comic readers and fans of the likes of The CW's Superman and Lois will be used to this dynamic, but it's not something that's been explored nearly as often in a feature format, and will hopefully make for an interesting introduction to these iconic characters in the DCU. 

You can check out the recently-released 5-minute preview below.

Superman also Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/7/2025, 5:46 PM
Thank GOODNESS!! I really don’t need to see another Superman origin story.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/7/2025, 5:46 PM
Gunn's wife needs an Origin Story
TK420
TK420 - 4/7/2025, 6:06 PM
@harryba11zack - Shhhh. He's liable to hear you...
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/7/2025, 5:48 PM
Damn together for 3 months and she's already giving superman the where is this relationship going talk.

💀
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/7/2025, 5:53 PM
@JurassicClunge - pretty normal- not like it’s marriage but that’s an appropriate time to determine what the relationship is going to be.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/7/2025, 6:03 PM
@fanboy03191 - brother that is way too fast!

Their relationship is younger than a phone contract! 😭
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 4/7/2025, 5:57 PM
Hey gang, I know this is completely off topic, but I stumbled across something that might interest fans of the Jurassic movies. It's a little budget film that has a cool concept. Check out "Primitive War trailer" on YouTube.
Looks kinda fun.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/7/2025, 6:06 PM
@ToldYaSo - haha that looks wild.
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 4/7/2025, 6:31 PM
@ToldYaSo - let em know about the uncharted movie we should've gotten to! Fountain of youth trailer from Guy Ritchie just dropped a few days ago.
TK420
TK420 - 4/7/2025, 6:09 PM
I think we could use a feel-good superhero movie. We've had plenty of the deconstruction stuff, I think anyway. Superman needs to be a legit good dude and a true aspirational hero... not breaking necks and shit.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/7/2025, 6:12 PM
Movie is gonna make alot of money. Don't underestimate a rowdy super dog and an earnest Kal El.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 6:20 PM
Sounds good!!.

Correct me if I’m wrong but I don’t think we have seen a version of Superman & Lois on screen that starts with them being early into a relationship at all…

Even shows like Smallville build up to that or Superman & Lois where they have already had a strong relationship for years so to show them in the nascent stage of their romance & figuring out if it has a future given their differing POV’s is fresh aswell as feels human & relatable imo.

User Comment Image

It does make me wonder then if Lois knows Clark is Superman already or finds out through the course of this story?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/7/2025, 6:29 PM
Good, his origin is iconic at this point.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/7/2025, 6:36 PM
Origins are the foundations and the building blocks for how we understand a characters start so we can compare that with where they go and where they finish. We can see the characters grow, learn their powers, huge moments of development for them, what defines them.

I get the alternative viewpoint that we've seen some of their origins a few times, but that idea of the origin was so popular that we had shows like Smallville that ran for 10 seasons! There's demand for these characters to have their origins depicted and if you have competent writers and directors you can depict these in ways we haven't seen before.

Feels like modern day writers are afraid of the notion that a character needs to be built-up. That you generally shouldn't start a story during the middle. It takes more work to write the origin and show gradual growth throughout the story, skipping the origin is lazier because we'll generally not see that slow growth.

Take this Superman for instance if we are skipping the origin then you miss the entire concept of how the world reacts to Superman, the defining moments of him starting at the Daily Planet, the first hints of Lex's obsession with him, the first meeting with Lois Lane, the first villain he faces, his initial bond with the Kents and him discovering his identity, his first time visiting the fortress... all of this is just gone forever in Gunn-verse. So many interesting moments that we'll just skip and these moments are foundational for everyone, not just Clark.

