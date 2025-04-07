SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan On How DCU Reboot Differs From Previous Movies: "This Is Not An Origin Story"

We've seen a lot of different takes on Superman over the years, on the big and small screen, and most interpretations of the legendary DC Comics hero retell at least some aspects of the Man of Steel's origin story.

Director James Gunn has already confirmed that his upcoming DCU reboot will skip Kal-El's early life on Earth and begin when he has already embraced his destiny as Superman, and star Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) has now revealed that this is what she's most excited for audiences to experience when they see the movie.

“I also love that this is not an origin story," she tells Collider. "We've seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists — Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp. We drop in at this point in their relationship that I've never seen before.”

As previously reported, Superman begins with Lois and Clark Kent already in a relationship.

"They've been together for about three months. And they're asking some questions about the future of their relationship. They're not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way. So, it was a really fun way into a familiar story.”

Comic readers and fans of the likes of The CW's Superman and Lois will be used to this dynamic, but it's not something that's been explored nearly as often in a feature format, and will hopefully make for an interesting introduction to these iconic characters in the DCU.

You can check out the recently-released 5-minute preview below.

Superman also Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."