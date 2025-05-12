SUPERMAN: The Man Of Steel Takes To The Skies In Motion Poster Ahead Of This Wednesday's Trailer Debut

Billboards across the world were lit up with news that the first full Superman trailer will be released this Wednesday, and the video has now been officially released online.

In this "motion poster" for the DCU reboot, we see the familiar sight of Superman and Krypto together. However, this time, they're watching over Metropolis, and the teaser offers perhaps our best look yet at the fictional city's iconic skyline.

The Man of Tomorrow then takes flight before we get confirmation about the trailer landing on Wednesday (we currently expect it to hit at 9am PT/12pm ET, though a release time hasn't been announced as we write this).

So far, we've had a teaser trailer, a 5-minute preview, and a featurette for Superman. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how much more of the story this full trailer reveals, not to mention the type of epic visuals comic book readers are hoping to see on screen.

Superman has a fight on its hands this summer against Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and, uh, Smurfs, so it's imperative that this next preview wow fans and regular moviegoers alike.

Teasing what to expect from the reboot last December, filmmaker James Gunn said, "I think we can expect a Superman who is about compassion of the human spirit. A Superman who is about kindness, love and compassion while also being a very strong character. So I think he is the best of humanity even though he is an alien from out of space."

Check out this new teaser for Superman below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.