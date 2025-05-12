SUPERMAN: The Man Of Steel Takes To The Skies In Motion Poster Ahead Of This Wednesday's Trailer Debut

DC Studios and James Gunn have confirmed that the new Superman trailer will be released this Wednesday with a motion poster that sees David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow take flight. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Billboards across the world were lit up with news that the first full Superman trailer will be released this Wednesday, and the video has now been officially released online.

In this "motion poster" for the DCU reboot, we see the familiar sight of Superman and Krypto together. However, this time, they're watching over Metropolis, and the teaser offers perhaps our best look yet at the fictional city's iconic skyline. 

The Man of Tomorrow then takes flight before we get confirmation about the trailer landing on Wednesday (we currently expect it to hit at 9am PT/12pm ET, though a release time hasn't been announced as we write this). 

So far, we've had a teaser trailer, a 5-minute preview, and a featurette for Superman. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how much more of the story this full trailer reveals, not to mention the type of epic visuals comic book readers are hoping to see on screen. 

Superman has a fight on its hands this summer against Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and, uh, Smurfs, so it's imperative that this next preview wow fans and regular moviegoers alike. 

Teasing what to expect from the reboot last December, filmmaker James Gunn said, "I think we can expect a Superman who is about compassion of the human spirit. A Superman who is about kindness, love and compassion while also being a very strong character. So I think he is the best of humanity even though he is an alien from out of space."

Check out this new teaser for Superman below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 5/12/2025, 12:41 PM
We can actually have a good summer movie season again?! 🤞
lord22
lord22 - 5/12/2025, 12:50 PM
@OgHerManM - with jurassic park 16 ? no we cannot
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/12/2025, 1:13 PM
@OgHerManM -
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/12/2025, 1:20 PM
@lord22 - I'm very excited for Jurassic World Rebirth. Box Office Predictions are already calling for 1 billion Plus.

Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/12/2025, 1:33 PM
@AllsGood - it looks as shit as the last several JP movies
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/12/2025, 12:43 PM
This will be the most profitable comic book movie of the year by far.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/12/2025, 1:12 PM
@RockReigns - RockReigns.. wrestling fan I take it?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/12/2025, 1:24 PM
@CaptainAwkward - I am! Mostly WWE though.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/12/2025, 12:45 PM
wasnt this posted by Mark like 4 hrs ago?? or something incredibly similar.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/12/2025, 12:46 PM
The same image as the one of them looking at earth but they changed the setting. Lazy af.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/12/2025, 12:54 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 12:55 PM
It’s a cool tease/announcement for the trailer…

I particularly like seeing the Metropolis Skyline aswell as the look of The Daily Planet and Lex/Luthorcorp in this universe.

Anyway , can’t wait to see the trailer on Wednesday!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2025, 12:56 PM
I can't wait to see the Union Terminal! Maybe it'll be in the after credits scene
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 1:07 PM
This looks great. The Movie will be one of the best CBMs ever made and easily the second best Superman film ever made, maybe even tied with STM.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/12/2025, 1:11 PM
@Pictilli - famous last words. I’ll remember this comment. Hit you back in July.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 1:16 PM
@CaptainAwkward - screenshot the receipt son

I'm rarely wrong

Hail Gunn!
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 1:14 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - looks great
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 1:38 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - lmfao 🤣
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/12/2025, 1:20 PM
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/12/2025, 1:32 PM
The aesthetics of this movie are going to be unique and top notch

