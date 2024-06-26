SUPERMAN: The Mysterious Character Spotted In Set Photos May Not Be Who You Think - SPOILERS

Last night, a mysterious masked man was spotted on the set of James Gunn's Superman, but this may not be the character many fans have assumed it is...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2024 07:06 AM EST
The latest round of photos from the Cleveland set of James Gunn's Superman proved to be the most intriguing yet, as they appeared to confirm that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) would indeed be facing off against a physical threat in the upcoming DCU reboot.

Earlier this year, a rumor did the rounds that Supes would encounter a clone/doppelgänger of himself when Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) uses some of the hero's DNA to create an exact clone of his nemesis. Reports claimed that this villain would be known as Ultraman, but we're not so sure this is the character we're looking at in these photos.

There's been speculation that this mysterious masked man could be a take on The Authority's Midnighter (unlikely), but we think he might be a slightly more obscure character known as Ulysses, aka "The Last Son of Earth."

In the comics, Neil Quinn was the son of two Prime Earth scientists who worked at a research center called Ulysses. After dark matter penetrated their lab, the couple sent their son through a portal into the fourth dimension, where he gained powerful superhuman abilities.

Quinn doesn't usually wear a mask (though he has been known to do so), but as you'll see from the panels below, his armor is very similar to the character in the photos.

Of course, there's always a chance this guy will be an amalgamation of several different characters, and could still turn out to be some kind of clone of Superman (there's probably a good reason his face is hidden).

Have another look at the "Ultraman" shots below, along with some new photos of Corenswet in Clark Kent mode.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature New Characters; Seemingly Confirm That The Man Of Steel Will Face [SPOILER]
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/26/2024, 7:36 AM
Maybe I've watched too many of these films . .
Brondern
Brondern - 6/26/2024, 7:40 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I honestly hate what Snyder did with Superman, I don't understand how people are fans of his crap
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2024, 7:41 AM
@Brondern - I appreciate you being honest about hating what Snyder did with Superman.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/26/2024, 7:44 AM
@Brondern - Yeah, this isn't a comment on Snyder - just the constant repetition of ideas.
Origame
Origame - 6/26/2024, 8:03 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - ignore him. He just likes to stir drama.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2024, 8:07 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - An epic photo, from an epic film, with an epic Superman outfit!
bbuk
bbuk - 6/26/2024, 8:14 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - yes exactly, i dont want to see Superman in handcuffs again unless Lois is whipping him in the bedroom
bbuk
bbuk - 6/26/2024, 8:15 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - i dont want to see Supes in cuffs again unless Lois is whipping him in the bedroom
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2024, 7:40 AM
Brondern
Brondern - 6/26/2024, 7:43 AM
@TheFinestSmack - How do you manage to post images on here? It's not working for me
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/26/2024, 7:47 AM
@Brondern - Make sure the link ends in .jpg or .png. for gifs they need to end in .gif
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2024, 7:48 AM
@Brondern - It wasn't letting me post gifs the other day so i think the site is just wonky. But usually i just right click an image and "copy image address" and just paste that into the comments. 50% of the time it works 100% of the time.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/26/2024, 7:55 AM
Wonder who is playing the guy with U.
Bizzaro, Ultra Man, Midnighter, Ulysses or someone else.

Interesting thing. He and Superman seems to be same height. Logo on his chest speaks Ulysses.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 8:00 AM
Oh so this is just speculation then actual news or even a rumor , got it.

It could be Ulysses and given his comic backstory , he could provide a nice mirror and parallel to Clark aswell given his arc of trying to reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing supposedly in this.

Also , that guy in the metal mask is not Ulysses but The Machinist who was another villain during that run.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/26/2024, 8:02 AM
Yet another comic written by Geoff Johns.

Art kinda sucked but Geoff always got Supes.
bbuk
bbuk - 6/26/2024, 8:07 AM
I been using CMB for more than 12 years. i used to post pics from Dark Knight Rises set, Bill Batty here. etc Well i decided to post here my thoughts. I like the suit except a few issues. For god sake, why the hell is the same handcuff scene from MOS being recreated. IT IS. that is ludicrous. we really don't need to see Superman in handcuffs again. and i really didnt want to see so many army again, we had all that in MOS. i do get the sense wit the Mr T sphere, there may be some multidimensional or parallel universe in this move or something wiered as all the Daily planet stuff look a bit funny coming out of sphere like they don't know where they are all of a sudden. I think Gunn has too many characters in this, there wont be enough character development, I think corenswet will be great as hes an emotional actor. Also im assuming the daily planet stuff will question where is Clark Kent when they are in or exit the sphere? Also i wonder which of the staff knows clark is Superman, i am guessing no one actually, I think Lois might have guessed by the end of the movie, also cloning superman is a stupid idea, we already had that in Superman 3.
bbuk
bbuk - 6/26/2024, 8:14 AM
he looks bigger and taller than superman

