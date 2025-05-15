SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious "Baby Joey" - SPOILERS

As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman and new tie-in merchandise continues to hit the shelves, these toy sets are beginning to get a little more revealing.

Possible spoilers follow.

The Luthorcorp Lab set below comes with action figures of Superman (David Corenswet), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his green (likely Kryptonite-infused) Warsuit. Also included are Krypto, and a mysterious green infant listed as "Baby Joey."

There's speculation that this could be the same creature spotted in the recent BTS featurette, or possibly even Luthor's not-yet-matured clone of the Man of Steel, aka Ultraman, aka the Hammer of Boravia. We still haven't seen this character without a mask, so he could very well have green skin.

While these toy sets don't always represent what we end up seeing on the screen, this little green fella would be a very strange and random addition if he wasn't going to appear in the movie.

New 'SUPERMAN' Luthorcorp Lab toy set from Spin Master featuring:



• Superman

•Lex Luthor

• Metamorpho

• Mr. Terrific

• Krypto and Baby Joey



Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."