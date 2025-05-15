SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious "Baby Joey" - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious &quot;Baby Joey&quot; - SPOILERS

Photos of another Superman toy set have been shared online, and the action figures include Lex Luthor in his green Warsuit, and a mysterious green alien(?) named "Baby Joey."

By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2025 02:05 PM EST
As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman and new tie-in merchandise continues to hit the shelves, these toy sets are beginning to get a little more revealing.

Possible spoilers follow.

The Luthorcorp Lab set below comes with action figures of Superman (David Corenswet), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his green (likely Kryptonite-infused) Warsuit. Also included are Krypto, and a mysterious green infant listed as "Baby Joey."

There's speculation that this could be the same creature spotted in the recent BTS featurette, or possibly even Luthor's not-yet-matured clone of the Man of Steel, aka Ultraman, aka the Hammer of Boravia. We still haven't seen this character without a mask, so he could very well have green skin.

While these toy sets don't always represent what we end up seeing on the screen, this little green fella would be a very strange and random addition if he wasn't going to appear in the movie. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: Kal-El Confronts Lex Luthor In New Stills; Nicholas Hoult Teases His Relentless Villain
SUPERMAN: Kal-El Confronts Lex Luthor In New Stills; Nicholas Hoult Teases His "Relentless" Villain

TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/15/2025, 2:04 PM
Baby Joey......fuuuuuuu*k I hope this is just a random toy character and not something from the movie.

My biggest fear with this movie is that Gunn is going to go too over the top goofy with some aspects trying to pander for laughs.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/15/2025, 2:19 PM
@TrentCrimm - He's definitely going for laughs. It seems like it's going to be almost a kids movie with adult themes. I think it will be entertaining but not sure if ill love it
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/15/2025, 2:19 PM
@TrentCrimm - My fear is the over abundance of villains. I hope their introductions and their time of character development doesn't reduce Clark's development. Not to mention that their lack of development will make them fodder and uninspired. So it's going to be a tricky balance.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/15/2025, 2:22 PM
@TrentCrimm - that used to be my worry, too, but I think he reined it in with Guardians 3 enough to show that he can make something more meaningful and heartfelt without letting the goofiness get in the way. Now, Waititi and Thor Love and Thunder is a different story...
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/15/2025, 2:37 PM
@TrentCrimm - that may be out of Gunns control. Movies are pretty much 90 minute commercials to sell toys, that’s why the heroes always have new costumes in sequels.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/15/2025, 2:56 PM
@NonPlayerC -
"I think it will be entertaining but not sure if ill love it"
That's kind of where I'm sitting right now, I think I'll like the movie, but I'm not convinced I'll love it.

@SonOfAGif -
I'm surprisingly less worried about that part, from what I see it just looks like Lex is going to be the main villain, with U-Man and The Engineer as henchmen/the muscle. The "Justice Gang" just seem more like they'll be a conflict that Superman encounters during the movie, which I mean, when you're doing a superhero story, that's just part of the territory, ya wanna see the hero going through trials and tribulations, I think if the movie has the runtime to handle it then it'll be fine...hopefully lol

@SummersEssex -
I never want to think about Love and Thunder ever again lol And I did really enjoy Ragnarok and L&T felt like Taiki turning on the fanbase and purposely going out of his way to make a movie they'd hate.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 5/15/2025, 5:19 PM
@NonPlayerC - imagine that. The character primarily aimed at kids is almost gonna be a kids movie.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 2:08 PM
This Lex is going to be one twisted mofo. His lab and pocket dinension will reveal just the very tip of his depravity, which is all in service of his egomania.

Baby Joey looks like some sort of baby "kryptonite man" experiment.

[frick]ed up.

Gunn is getting Lex and pretty much everyone else right. I am so here for it!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 2:24 PM
@Pictilli - User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 2:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - imagine being mad you aren't getting more of this:

User Comment Image

snyderbotism is a disease
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 2:28 PM
@Pictilli - get that gunn outta your mouth
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 2:44 PM
@harryba11zack - what's not to like so far? Honestly. You really prefer the snyderverse shit to this?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 2:51 PM
@Pictilli - I see some good/ some very meh/ and some very bad and I've heard some really REALLY stupid shit if them rumours are true. could it be good? sure but not from what i'm seeing so far. What you said up top in regards to Lex just sounds like your trying to sell us on things that have not yet been shown, if they even exist.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 2:54 PM
@harryba11zack - everything I wrote is in character for Lex Luthor though... so what's the problem there?
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 5/15/2025, 3:09 PM
@harryba11zack - He prefers HERMAN.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 3:16 PM
@Pictilli - "Lex is going to be one twisted twisted mofo"....this could be be said about any and every lex we have seen so far, again we have yet to see Nicholas in action at his point for all we know he could pull an eisenberg performance or an Ace Ventura and ham it the phuck up for all we know. Best Lex is subtle, those rumours don't make this dude sound remotely subtle, maybe he is in the film but again, from what I've seen and heard so far, it isn't looking to be. "Gunn is getting Lex and pretty much everyone else right" he's already f**ked the suits, aside from maybe Luthors and mr terrific, but again, we have yet to see anything else character wise about the rest of the other characters to say they're all gonna be spot on, (Jimmy Olsen for example, from the leaks does not sound like Jimmy from the books, don't know nothing sbout the other heros yet because again there been nothing from the trailers that say oh that's spot on characterisation for all them.

Again this film could end up being good but the bad for me is outweighing the good so far.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 3:26 PM
@harryba11zack - the suits are not [frick]ed up, the Superman suit has all of the right costume parts and colors true to what his creators gave him, only the execution of elements is different, but the elements are all still there, which is more than could ever be said of Snyderman or CWman.

Hoult has saved his head and is wearing a power suit at the head of his corporation... these two things alone were missing from Eisenberg and his stuttering neurotic sperg performance where all Eisenberg did was play an amped up version of the same character he plays in every movie. Hoult is not only a better actor but more charismatic and better looking and more accurate to comic book Lex in every way. They are in no way remotely the same.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 3:40 PM
@Pictilli - "the Superman suit has all of the right costume parts and colors true" no, colour and the knickers are the only thing right about that shit suit looks like a biker suit they stolen of the set from a CW show.

Why does your responses sound like they're written in AI? Jesse is not the only live action live action Luthur so I don't get why he is your go to everytime someone here isn't entirely on board, hell, he's not even suppose to be Lex, he's Alexander (the son). Why not compare new Lex to actual Lex Luthor betrayals like Michael Rosenbaum or Gene Hackman?





Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 3:46 PM
@harryba11zack - because the only people hating on this movie in the manner in which you do are snyderbots. Hoult's Lex will also be better than Hackman and Rosenbaum.

As for the suit, you don't refute anything I said: it is the execution you dislike, but it still has the right parts and colors, which alone makes it more accurate than Snyderman and CWman.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 3:57 PM
@Pictilli - "Hoult's Lex will also ne better than Hackman and Rosenbaum.".... he could be but highly doubt it.

dude, it's a bad suit, looked bad in the promos, behind the scenes and in film, nothing will change that opinion. hopefully they hire a real costume designer for the sequel if there is one.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 4:00 PM
@harryba11zack - okay, but he will absolutely be better than Eisenberg.

Again, the suit has the right parts and colors and satisfies the bare minimum needed to he the Superman suit, which is better than what we got with Snyderman and CWman, so that is a big step in the right direction.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 4:08 PM
@Pictilli - too early to tell.

No, if the the suit had the "RIGHT" parts then it would look good but it doesn't.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 4:15 PM
@harryba11zack - it does have the right parts and right colors:

- blue shirt & pants ✔️
- red trunks ✔️
- red cape ✔️
- red boots ✔️
- yellow belt ✔️
- red & yellow S shield ✔️

You don't like the material the suit is made of, which is a question of execution, but all of the accurate parts and colors are still there, unlike Snyderman and CWman.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/15/2025, 4:22 PM
@harryba11zack - "looks like a biker suit they stole of the set from a CW show" Where exactly, dumbass?

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 4:30 PM
@Pictilli - don't forget the shoulder pipe lines, the over sized nappy, a neck collar that makes the actor look like he's got a weak thin neck, more folds on his suit than a Shar-Pei
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 4:32 PM
@harryba11zack - all execution, my guy. The parts and colors are still accurate.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 4:32 PM
@NinnesMBC - dude that suit looks like a55, the one suit CW did right was with brandon routh, User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/15/2025, 4:40 PM
@harryba11zack - So besides being stuck in the 2000s with Smallville you're also petty enough to cherry pick. You live up quite well to being a dumbass.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 4:40 PM
@Pictilli - "execution" ?? could you explain this defence u keep using here, I say "suit looks bad" u use "execution" does this word prevent the suit from looking bad somehow?
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 4:44 PM
@NinnesMBC - cw arrow verse began in 2012, the cw reference I made was in terms of the suit liking like it's made for tv not film.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/15/2025, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack - Which they let go behind early on, hardly anything resembled biker jackets afterwards esp. if they were street level vigilantes. As I said, sheer pettiness.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 4:51 PM
@NinnesMBC - Adjust the brightness of the colours, add the Guardians of the Galaxy folds and line work, slap on a pair of Grandma's underwear and you get pretty close. The oversized sleeve's and the seams are almost matching as it is.
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 4:58 PM
@harryba11zack - no, the perceived "bagginess" (it isn't) is just the way its elements are executed, it is the style of the suit.

The suit has the same costume designer as the GOTG suits and Winter Soldier IIRC.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 5:12 PM
@Pictilli - "no, the perceived "bagginess" (it isn't) is just the way its elements are executed, it is the style of the suit.
The suit has the same costume designer as the GOTG suits" .....sooo you are trying to say the suit looks bad because of Gunn's decision to use the same costume designers as his previous film thereby making it a bad hiring choice on gunn's part? do i have that right? User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 5/15/2025, 5:16 PM
@NinnesMBC - Slap some red trunks on him (if you want to be more comic accurate) and dial that blue a touch lighter... and I like it more than Corenswet's suit...

Personally ;-)
bcom
bcom - 5/15/2025, 5:18 PM
@harryba11zack - I honestly think this is the best live action Superman suit there's been so far. It's got the classic look (apart from the Kingdom Come 'S'). It's not unnecessarily complicated and busy with lines and textures everywhere and the muscle definition isn't overly exaggerated.

The new suit is growing on me, but I still really like this one.
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/15/2025, 5:19 PM
@Pictilli - Man, I racked my brain thinking the same shit movie looks fantastic in every way That's what pisses em off because they know its gonna be a BANGER
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 5/15/2025, 5:23 PM
@harryba11zack - the [frick] you talking about. The suit is great and bar the trunks, actually looks practical and functional. And its infinitely better than the metallic looking wetsuit we had last time round
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 5/15/2025, 5:27 PM
@HashTagSwagg - bit disingenuous to compare a highly edited promo shot to a set pic before they run it through post. Pretty much every superhero costume on set looks baggy until they touch them up afterwards
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 5:31 PM
@BigPhilbowski - You saying they don't look similar?
