SUPERMAN Trailer Breaks Record As New 4K Stills Highlight Mister Terrific, Ultraman, And More

It looks like the Superman trailer is breaking viewership records for Warner Bros. and DC, a good start for the first DCU movie. We also have 4K screenshots featuring Lex Luthor, Mister Terrific, and more.

By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 11:12 AM EST
It's been a little over 24 hours since the first Superman trailer swooped online and it's still dominating the news cycle. DC Studios has to be happy with the response and it now looks like the DCU may indeed be able to wash away the bad taste left by the DCEU. 

Today, box office analyst Luiz Fernando has crunched the numbers and concluded that the Superman teaser is the biggest 24-hour debut for a DC trailer on a single YouTube channel since the pandemic. 

While Warner Bros. has yet to issue an official press release (that could drop later today or over the weekend), on the DC channel alone, it's racked up 22.6 million views.

However, when X is taken into account - and this is based on the accounts belonging to Warner Bros. Pictures, James Gunn, and Superman - it may be the biggest debut for any Warner Bros. trailer ever across all platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have yet to be counted. 

The number above doesn't include overseas accounts and channels so we'd bet on this being the biggest DC trailer debut in history. While we wait for official numbers - and those are bound to be much higher - it's clear now that there is a very real interest in the DCU and Superman

In related news, we told you earlier that a different version of the Superman trailer is currently playing in theaters before Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

There are only a couple of additional shots of Lex Luthor, The Engineer, Ultraman, and Mister Terrific but we now have 4K screenshots of those previously leaked scenes.

Interestingly, we see that Mister Terrific's mask is broken into two pieces above and beneath his mouth. That's a practical change and the character looks great here; we're still waiting for a proper look at Luthor's minions, though. 

"I love Mister Terrific," Gunn was recently quoted as saying. "These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They’re not just cameos, these are the characters. They’re supporting cast, but Mister Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

