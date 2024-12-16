SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday

Superman director James Gunn has shared a brief teaser confirming that the first teaser trailer for the movie will be released online this Thursday at 6am PT/9am ET.

The sneak peek below doesn't reveal much but does feature what appears to be our first look inside the Fortress of Solitude. We hear the wind blowing in the background as an icy version of the Man of Steel's iconic logo is put front and centre.

A new synopsis has also been released which reads, "In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

In a press release, Warner Bros. confirmed that Superman stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

There's no mention of Frank Grillo which is a little odd seeing as he was heavily featured in Superman's set photos.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

Check out this new teaser for Superman below and see the first poster for the movie here.