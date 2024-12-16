SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday

SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday

A trailer teaser for Superman has just been released by James Gunn and, as well as seemingly offering a glimpse inside the Fortress of Solitude, we have confirmation of exactly when the trailer drops.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman director James Gunn has shared a brief teaser confirming that the first teaser trailer for the movie will be released online this Thursday at 6am PT/9am ET. 

The sneak peek below doesn't reveal much but does feature what appears to be our first look inside the Fortress of Solitude. We hear the wind blowing in the background as an icy version of the Man of Steel's iconic logo is put front and centre. 

A new synopsis has also been released which reads, "In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

In a press release, Warner Bros. confirmed that Superman stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People). 

There's no mention of Frank Grillo which is a little odd seeing as he was heavily featured in Superman's set photos. 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman). 

Check out this new teaser for Superman below and see the first poster for the movie here.

SUPERMAN Motion Poster Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Features A VERY Familiar Theme Song
Related:

SUPERMAN Motion Poster Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Features A VERY Familiar Theme Song
SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Teases His Imposing And Dangerous Take On DCU's Lex Luthor
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Teases His "Imposing And Dangerous" Take On DCU's Lex Luthor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 9:36 AM
I'll look dead ahead....to where my screen will be placed thank you 😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/16/2024, 10:15 AM
@BraveNewClunge - hype!!!!!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 10:37 AM
@vectorsigma - it's starting to build ngl but I will need the trailer to land 😮‍💨😅
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/16/2024, 9:37 AM
I don't mean to hijack this thread, but it's DC and I'm not sure another post will be any more appropriate than this one.

I finally got around this weekend to trying to watch Joker FAD. It really is THAT bad. It's just a meandering boring slog. I turned it off after about a half hour of Friday night, and then picked it up again last night and I STILL haven't finished it. And it's not like I was tired and falling asleep, I was just BORED and watched something else.

It just sucks.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 9:42 AM
@SATW42 - i haven't seen it yet, I live in the UK and am waiting until it's absolutely free on Netflix, prime or now tv or something 🤣
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/16/2024, 9:44 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I was kind of hoping for a train wreck enjoyment, but it's just not there.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 9:48 AM
@SATW42 - ahhh man, I feel like it's not worth my time but I always feel i have to.watxh something to judge for myself 😮‍💨😩
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/16/2024, 9:49 AM
@SATW42 - worst part was seeing Joker simp for Harley. It’s supposed to be the other way around.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 12/16/2024, 10:09 AM
@SATW42 - Not to mention that they crossed the line with him getting his cheeks clapped. Like, what the [frick], dude. That was way too far and [frick]ed up on the writer's part.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/16/2024, 10:13 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I think it’s on Max in the U.S., but honestly, I’d recommend pretending it doesn’t exist. The Joker is a fascinating character, sure, but the rumors are true—it’s incredibly boring and a complete waste of your precious time.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/16/2024, 10:23 AM
@SATW42 - I saw it this weekend for the first time also but could not get to the end because I fell asleep.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/16/2024, 10:28 AM
@AnthonyVonGeek - really, lol?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 10:39 AM
@JustAWaffle - curiosity will get the better of me and I'll end up regretting it 😅😮‍💨
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/16/2024, 10:46 AM
@Toecutter - Wait, what? I havent seen it yet and didnt plan to, but thought I might check it out on MAX at some point. He gets buttf**ked?
Mulanzo
Mulanzo - 12/16/2024, 9:38 AM
Font eerily similar to the title font for Superman 78 flyby credits. Oh god…. My pants aren’t waterproof.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/16/2024, 9:38 AM
On a positive note, really getting hyped for this
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/16/2024, 10:16 AM
@SATW42 - hype!!!!
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 12/16/2024, 9:42 AM
So much Kenergy in this teaser let's gooo
Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/16/2024, 9:44 AM
So excited for this. I'm actually unsure if I want to watch the trailers or just go in blind.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/16/2024, 9:45 AM
Lol a teaser for the teaser trailer
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/16/2024, 9:47 AM
Hopefully it’s a fun trailer like this was..
?si=dxJQVtDxKPMO0eNl
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/16/2024, 9:49 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 9:53 AM
User Comment Image

I’m so hyped right now!!.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/16/2024, 9:54 AM
Plot twist: Everyone looks up and misses the trailer as it plays on their screen.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/16/2024, 9:54 AM
Seems like a mixture of so many past Superman versions.

Like this one looks like the door of MoS's spaceship for example.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 12/16/2024, 9:56 AM
That theme feels, right

Simple poster, excellent tag line…This is a good start
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/16/2024, 9:57 AM
I think I just shat myself
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/16/2024, 9:58 AM
I'm ready.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 10:00 AM
Creature Commandos comes out on Thursday too right…

I wonder if they’ll be some sort of tie in or not?.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/16/2024, 10:02 AM
Woo hoo!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/16/2024, 10:04 AM
I got chills can’t even lie
SuperCat
SuperCat - 12/16/2024, 10:05 AM
User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/16/2024, 10:07 AM
Are we sure this is inside of the Fortress Of Solitude though?
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 12/16/2024, 10:11 AM
I can't help but think this little scene is a shot at Man of Steel, superman sheild is upside down and turns right side up with the camera 😆
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/16/2024, 10:17 AM
Hype!!!!

#InGunnWeTrust
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/16/2024, 10:22 AM
@vectorsigma - Hell yeah!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/16/2024, 10:22 AM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/16/2024, 10:25 AM
It does not look like an S. It would not shock me if someone going in blind did not realize it was a Superman film.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/16/2024, 10:36 AM
@Forthas - Someoene going in blind? Please explain the scenario in which someone came across this short video in any other context than either a social media post from James Gunn that says "Superman" in the description, or embedded in an article like this one which likely has the word "Superman" in the headline.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/16/2024, 10:27 AM
As long as Gunn refrains himself from using the same tone and catchy pop songs from his past work, I think this might work.


Still think some of the costumes look real cheap tho, and the Supes one, idk something off about it but hopefully in the finalized film it looks better.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder