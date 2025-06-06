SUPERMAN TV Spots Feature New Footage; James Gunn Announces Movie Is "100% Done" With New BTS Photo

Superman takes flight in just over a month, and director James Gunn has announced that the movie is finally locked and ready to go.

The DC Studios co-CEO shared the news on social media, along with a behind-the-scenes shot of some of the Daily Planet cast, including stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

"Our last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into #Superman," Gunn wrote. "We are now 100% done. Thanks to all my collaborators! It has been a joy. And for the rest of you - I can’t wait for you to see the movie July 11."

A couple of new TV spots that aired last night during the NBA Finals have now been shared online. The second is pretty lousy quality (and the guy that recorded it talks over some of it), but you can still make out quite a bit of new footage.

In addition to more of Lex Luthor expressing his disdain for "the most powerful being on planet Earth," there's an extended look at the Man of Steel vs. Ultraman stadium showdown, and Clark Kent and Lois Lane interacting with their Daily Planet colleagues.

Check out the spots and photo below, along with a pretty cool new popcorn holder (only available in the UK for the time being).

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."