SUPERMAN: We've Heard Much More Positive Things About That Recent Screening

On the heels of some negative buzz about a recent screening of James Gunn's Superman, we have heard that the response was a lot more positive overall...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 28, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, hosts Jeff Sneider and John Rocha shared some of the things they heard about a recent screening (as far as we know, there has only been one) of James Gunn's Superman, and the buzz was definitely leaning negative.

Rocha was told that the DCU reboot had a similar tone to Captain America: The First Avenger and The Mummy, and that the movie was said to be "decent" overall. Sneider's source was not as optimistic, suggesting that there is "reason to be worried" about the finished film.

We've now heard from a well-placed source who has spoken to people who have seen the movie, and their feedback was a lot more positive.

Apparently, Superman was described as "Guardians of Galaxy-level good," and while some of the VFX was unfinished, a "lot of the shots were polished enough with seven months to go" before release. Those in attendance (that shared their opinions) reportedly "loved the movie."

It's worth keeping in mind that both of these things can be true. It's highly unlikely that everyone who saw Superman at this screening felt exactly the same way about it. It's also important to note that plenty of much-loved films received negative responses from early screenings, and vice versa. At the end of the day, we won't know what to expect until we're sitting in the theater next July.

One thing we do know for sure is that the majority of CBM readers were very happy with the first trailer. According to our poll, 33% of you felt the teaser was "Great," while only 1% went with the most negative option, "Worst. Trailer Ever."

SuperSurvey

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 4:34 PM
Feralwookiee - 12/28/2024, 5:16 PM
harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 5:35 PM
BraveNewClunge - 12/28/2024, 4:37 PM
At least DC damage control is working faster than it used to 😅
ProfessorWhy - 12/28/2024, 4:39 PM
@BraveNewClunge - I heard Sean Gunn thinks it's great
BraveNewClunge - 12/28/2024, 4:59 PM
@ProfessorWhy - 😅😅😅😅


he's the DCU's big bad 👀
NinnesMBC - 12/28/2024, 4:38 PM
I figured as much. A movie featuring Superman must convey the same core values someone like Captain America embodies in their stories: dignity, hope, decency and fighting for what's right for everyone.

A humor close to The Mummy wouldn't exactly fit. Unless there are some really funny gags with Metamorpho since he could easily pass as some kind of Ihmotep reference.
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2024, 4:49 PM
@NinnesMBC - I don’t know about humor being of that ilk..

The Mummy influence might be in regards to the sense of adventure or perhaps the relationship between Clark & Lois is very Rick & Evie coded

Since Evie in the first one was kinda clumsy , Clark might fit her role with Lois is more of the Rick and vice versa when Clark becomes Superman.
NinnesMBC - 12/28/2024, 4:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe. Evie also wasn't taken seriously but used her knowledge to always help and that is how they win in the end. Rick just engaged physically which is what Clark can do as Superman.

TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2024, 4:55 PM
@NinnesMBC - true

They might have elements of both but the romance itself is like that.
NinnesMBC - 12/28/2024, 5:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - One can find countless parallels and similarities if we squint our eyes enough.

I could totally see Metamorpho trying to scare any of this movie's heroes with an angry scream and the one that replies with another but louder scream is Guy Gardner, classic Imhotep and Rick meeting from the 1st movie.
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2024, 5:07 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep

We’ll see.

The First Avenger I could understand being similar tonally especially in regards to both Cap and Superman’s characters but the Mummy comparison is eyebrow raising
NinnesMBC - 12/28/2024, 5:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The Mummy's tone was adventure with a mix of horror and humor, the latter being to help audiences relax when the scary elements kicked in thanks to how some characters reacted to it.

I agree about TFA tone and why some link it with this movie.
bonesmcgee - 12/28/2024, 5:10 PM
@NinnesMBC - I don’t think meant to be literally like The Mummy, but just a feel good type of humor. Banter might be present only when it’s appropriate, which is my issue with today’s mainstream movies: too quip heavy.
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2024, 5:12 PM
@NinnesMBC - true

As you said , perhaps with Metamorpho we’ll get some horror elements
NinnesMBC - 12/28/2024, 5:30 PM
@bonesmcgee - Well there are many types of "feel good" type of humor which The Mummy fits in it's own category, but I understand from where you're coming from.
NinnesMBC - 12/28/2024, 5:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Don't forget that Hawkgirl's character also has ties to ancient Egypt due to her cycles of reincarantion and Metamorpho got his own because also a connection to Egypt. :P
ProfessorWhy - 12/28/2024, 4:38 PM
I don't think anyone believes that this will be a bad James Gunn movie. But a good superman movie? 🤞
soberchimera - 12/28/2024, 4:40 PM
It's also important to note that plenty of much-loved films received negative responses from early screenings
Name. One.
TheFox - 12/28/2024, 4:41 PM
@soberchimera - Guardians of the Galaxy reportedly had rough early test screenings.

soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/28/2024, 4:44 PM
@TheFox - Ah ok, I’ve never heard that before. People seemed to like the first trailer when it came out in 2013 or whatever.
bonesmcgee - 12/28/2024, 4:52 PM
@soberchimera - Barbie.
bonesmcgee - 12/28/2024, 4:54 PM
@soberchimera - Keep in mind, Superman’s VFX are far from finished and the score hasn’t been recorded. That most definitely will affect the screening if it doest seem like it would. Plus, the final edit can be really different in pacing and arrangement of scenes.
MarkCassidy - 12/28/2024, 5:02 PM
@soberchimera - let's see .. Star Wars.
soberchimera - 12/28/2024, 5:25 PM
@MarkCassidy - In February 1977, Lucas screened an early cut of the film for Fox executives, several director friends, and Roy Thomas and Howard Chaykin of Marvel Comics, who were preparing a Star Wars comic book. The cut had a different crawl from the finished version and used Prowse's voice for Vader. It also lacked most special effects; hand-drawn arrows took the place of blaster beams, and footage of World War II dogfights replaced space battles between TIE fighters and the Millennium Falcon.
Gee, I wonder why… I was hoping you had an example from within the past 20 years.
soberchimera - 12/28/2024, 5:27 PM
@bonesmcgee -
MarkCassidy - 12/28/2024, 5:32 PM
@soberchimera - I went with one of the most beloved movies of all time to hammer home the point. Lucas was told he was insane for releasing the movie... Some fellow directors hater it with a passion. You never know how general audiences are going to react to a movie until it's playing in theaters for all to see.
McMurdo - 12/28/2024, 5:40 PM
@bonesmcgee - barbie was awful tho
TheFox - 12/28/2024, 4:40 PM
I love how there are now two articles up with polar opposite takes on how the new movie is shaping up-- so no matter how the movie actually turns out, someone's going to claim that they called it ahead of time.

This is a depressingly effective method of clickbait. I gotta stop coming to this damn website.

McMurdo - 12/28/2024, 5:42 PM
@TheFox - love ya bud but you don't need to sign every comment with your initial. Your user name is to the very direct left of your comment.
Nolanite - 12/28/2024, 5:47 PM
@McMurdo - how about me?
Nolanite out.
Steel86 - 12/28/2024, 4:41 PM
Oh gosh. What in the heck is going on. There's obviously an insidious plot to try and sabotage this film for whatever reason. Marvel bias? Gunn hate? Love for Cavill and Zack Synder? Who knows. Scooby Doo we need you! There's a mystery at foot.
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2024, 4:51 PM
@Steel86 - User Comment Image

It could be those but you forgot something else , it could all be made up BS for clicks.
MisterBones - 12/28/2024, 4:46 PM
Clickbait at its finest. Especially given the other recent article that was just posted.

That being said Guardians of Galaxy-level good“ versus being compared to the First Avenger and Mummy films.

I’d take Mummy and First Avenger vibes honestly over GOTG. Especially the Mummy films (Fraser ones). Genuinely great overall tones those movies have (more-so the first two than the third). The first film is a genuine preposterous adventure masterpiece with perfectly blended action, romance, humor, and story.
User Comment Image
bonesmcgee - 12/28/2024, 5:02 PM
@MisterBones - my issue with the previous Superman movies and projects is how they’re stuck, being unable to evolve and move on from the past. It’s always about his origins, making stuff up, being tonally misguided that it polarizes the fanbase, or feels dated instead of grelong classic/old school. I can forgive the first two Reeve movies but Superman never had his Raimi/Spidey moment.
MisterBones - 12/28/2024, 5:13 PM
@bonesmcgee - agree completely.

Raimi really legitimized a previously difficult to adapt superhero to the big screen. The emotional struggle to try and be everywhere for everyone and losing yourself in the process. The realization that every good deed goes punished. He was relatable I would say through his Peter Parker side for many, trying to focus on school , work , girlfriend and then being a superhero that isn’t even greatly admired in the city.

Raimi’s movies are basically the perfect adaptation of Silver Age Spider-Man. Supes needs that.
BillyBatson1000 - 12/28/2024, 4:47 PM
Click Bait, Rumours and Spoilers. So many reasons to avoid this site.

Come on guys!
RolandD - 12/28/2024, 4:53 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - And yet we keep on coming back
BillyBatson1000 - 12/28/2024, 5:12 PM
@RolandD - You sir, are absolutely right. But, less and less.
GeneralZod - 12/28/2024, 5:20 PM
@RolandD - ... for over a decade.
