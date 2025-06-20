SUPERMAN Will Feature Three GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Stars - And One Addition May Confirm A Major SPOILER

Superman director James Gunn has confirmed that three Guardians of the Galaxy stars will appear in the upcoming DCU reboot, and he might have confirmed a major spoiler for the movie. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It was inevitable that filmmaker James Gunn would bring some of the actors he worked with in the MCU to the DCU, and he's now named three Guardians of the Galaxy stars who will be part of Superman

Gunn is currently overseas promoting the first DC Studios movie and confirmed in a new interview that Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Michael Rooker will be in the reboot. 

"I will give you something that nobody knows. Pom Klementieff is one of the robots," he said of Superman's Fortress of Solitude robot guards. "In that same scene, it's Bradley [Cooper], it's also Pom, and Michael Rooker is another one of the robots. We've got two Guardians right there."

Read Gunn's remarks again, and you might notice that, while he says Klementieff and Rooker will join Alan Tudyk as one of the Superman Robots, he stops short of revealing Cooper's role. 

Several months ago, it was widely reported that the Rocket Raccoon actor would physically appear in Superman as Jor-El, Kal-El's Kryptonian father. More on his role can be found in this plot leak, but what of Klementieff and Rooker?

The latter has already had two DCU roles, including Sam Fitzgibbon in Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2 villain Red St. Wild. He previously appeared in The Suicide Squad, as did Klementieff (she played a La Gatita Dancer). 

Back to Cooper, and if he is Jor-El, that's a pretty impressive bit of casting on Gunn's part. How much of a role he'll play in the DCU beyond this cameo remains to be seen, as Gunn has confirmed he has no plans to revisit the destruction of Krypton from baby Superman's point of view.

A new TV spot and Lex Luthor-centric promo for Superman have also been released. The latter features a new dialogue scene, while we see the Man of Tomorrow downed by Kryptonite in that 30-second sneak peek. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/20/2025, 1:10 PM
Supes and Lex are going to have some really fun banter amongst them. I love it
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/20/2025, 1:30 PM
@JoshWilding - The headline should read “At Least Three GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Stars“. I mean, be realistic. 😒
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/20/2025, 1:33 PM
Yelling Superman again. Stfu.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/20/2025, 1:33 PM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 1:36 PM
Is the other hidden star the GOTG script 🧐😉😮‍💨
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 1:39 PM
He's always shouting lol I wonder if he's addressing the public in that speech.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/20/2025, 1:39 PM
Lolz i cant comment. Trying for the 3rd time
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 1:40 PM
@vectorsigma - i can see this, if what you're commenting is something you have posted a few times i think it blocks it.


Happens every time I call bobertwats a 🤡 or mcMurdo to cope 😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/20/2025, 1:49 PM
@JurassicClunge - lolz!

I just typed N e P o T i S m with a smiley
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/20/2025, 1:40 PM
Fantastic clip. More character alone for Superman right there than all of the snyderverse. Thank you, Gunn!!!


And that Lex edit is amazing haha... must have consulted some zoomers for the marketing. It's brilliant!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 1:41 PM
Those promos were nice , I particularly like the moment where Superman states that “they have been wrong about him and that he does love , feel scared etc.

I wonder if Pom is this robot then…

User Comment Image

I remember hearing Rooker and Cooper in the clip we got (the latter moreso as the voice of the fortress which lends credence to the theory of him being Jor El in this)

Anyway , fun little bit of banter between Supes and Lex in that second promo!!.

