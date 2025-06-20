SUPERMAN Will Feature Three GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Stars - And One Addition May Confirm A Major SPOILER

It was inevitable that filmmaker James Gunn would bring some of the actors he worked with in the MCU to the DCU, and he's now named three Guardians of the Galaxy stars who will be part of Superman.

Gunn is currently overseas promoting the first DC Studios movie and confirmed in a new interview that Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Michael Rooker will be in the reboot.

"I will give you something that nobody knows. Pom Klementieff is one of the robots," he said of Superman's Fortress of Solitude robot guards. "In that same scene, it's Bradley [Cooper], it's also Pom, and Michael Rooker is another one of the robots. We've got two Guardians right there."

Read Gunn's remarks again, and you might notice that, while he says Klementieff and Rooker will join Alan Tudyk as one of the Superman Robots, he stops short of revealing Cooper's role.

Several months ago, it was widely reported that the Rocket Raccoon actor would physically appear in Superman as Jor-El, Kal-El's Kryptonian father. More on his role can be found in this plot leak, but what of Klementieff and Rooker?

The latter has already had two DCU roles, including Sam Fitzgibbon in Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2 villain Red St. Wild. He previously appeared in The Suicide Squad, as did Klementieff (she played a La Gatita Dancer).

Back to Cooper, and if he is Jor-El, that's a pretty impressive bit of casting on Gunn's part. How much of a role he'll play in the DCU beyond this cameo remains to be seen, as Gunn has confirmed he has no plans to revisit the destruction of Krypton from baby Superman's point of view.

A new TV spot and Lex Luthor-centric promo for Superman have also been released. The latter features a new dialogue scene, while we see the Man of Tomorrow downed by Kryptonite in that 30-second sneak peek.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.