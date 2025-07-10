SUPERMAN: With Ultraman Now Confirmed To Be [SPOILER], What Can We Expect From The Character's DCU Future?

James Gunn's Superman is now playing in a number of regions ahead of its global release on Friday, but thanks to early fan and press screenings, plot details have been doing the rounds since earlier this week.

Spoilers follow.

One of the biggest talking points since those first set photos circulated online was the character known as Ultraman, a masked villain who appeared to be every bit as powerful as the Man of Steel. There was speculation that he might turn out to be an evil alternate universe version of Supes (like Ultraman from the comics), a clone, or possibly even an established villain like Parasite or Bizarro.

The identity of Ultraman - who is also the Hammer of Boravia, just in case that wasn't clear - remains a mystery for the majority of the movie, but after taking heavy damage during the final battle, he unmasks to reveal that he is indeed an exact clone of Kal-El. David Corenswet also plays Superman's doppelgänger, who has long hair but otherwise looks pretty much the same.

Lex Luthor reveals that he was able to clone Superman from a strand of his hair, and that the silent Ultraman is technically stronger, but "even stupider" than the Man of Tomorrow.

When Krypto destroys Lex's means of communicating voice commands to Ultraman, Superman is able to defeat his foe by sending him hurtling through a black hole that opens in Metropolis thanks to Luthor's continued use of a pocket universe. Earlier on in the movie, Superman mentions that anyone who winds up in the black hole will be "stuck there forever," but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing Ultraman again.

With so many other villains to choose from, Gunn may decide not to revisit Ultraman down the line, but there's a lot of potential to repurpose this incredibly powerful character as a version of Bizarro who returns from the black hole seeking vengeance against Superman, and possibly Lex Luthor.

Have you seen Superman yet? If so, what did you make of the Ultraman reveal?

Los Angeles kept the excitement up, up, and away all night long. 💫 #Superman - only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now. https://t.co/mznvQOz0g3 pic.twitter.com/JaUxKk7omI — Superman (@Superman) July 9, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."