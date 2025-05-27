SUPERMAN's Runtime Has Reportedly Been Revealed (And It's One Of The Man Of Steel's Shortest Modern Movies)

SUPERMAN's Runtime Has Reportedly Been Revealed (And It's One Of The Man Of Steel's Shortest Modern Movies)

A new report claims to have revealed Superman's runtime, and while it's among the Man of Tomorrow's shortest modern movies, that may be good news for the DC Studios reboot at the box office this July.

By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Six weeks out from Superman's release in theaters, it's impossible to predict whether the movie will be a hit. While the buzz surrounding the first DC Studios movie is extremely positive, it will be sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The DCU reboot needs a huge opening weekend, and when tickets finally go on sale next month, we'll have a better idea of how well the movie will fare in that respect. 

Still, if the next Jurassic World movie is a runaway hit and The Fantastic Four is more Deadpool & Wolverine than Thunderbolts* in terms of box office takings, the Man of Steel will be in trouble. Fortunately, Superman's rumoured runtime could be beneficial. 

According to @DCFilmNews, Superman has a current runtime of 122 minutes (2 hours, 2 minutes). The account reports that "International distributors have just received the update," and while it likely isn't set in stone, this is probably a good ballpark figure. 

A 2-hour runtime means Superman will play on a greater number of screens in theaters. Crucially, F1: The Movie is going to vacate IMAX screens for Superman, giving it a boost that Jurassic World Rebirth won't receive. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, meanwhile, is currently rumoured to have a 2-hour runtime. 

“It's humorous, but it certainly is not as comic or as much a comedy as either Suicide Squad or Guardians," filmmaker James Gunn previously said of his approach to Superman. "There's plenty of humor in it. People like Rachel [Brosnahan] are so funny and David [Corenswet] is very [funny as well], so there's humor in it."

"But it's trying to create something that is grounded, but also it's an incredibly fanciful world, it's fantasy, it's taking from other things like Game of Thrones, where it's this universe where superheroes actually exist," he continued. "What are they like? There's a magic there that's undeniable."

At 122 minutes, Superman is the shortest movie featuring the character outside of Justice League (120 minutes). Superman Returns was 154 minutes, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was 152 minutes, and Man of Steel clocked in at 143 minutes.

You can rewatch the latest Superman trailer in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/27/2025, 9:51 AM
Watch the DCU take flight
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/27/2025, 9:59 AM
1 post credit scene. First steps will have 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/27/2025, 9:59 AM
Squeeze in one more fart joke!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2025, 10:07 AM
@Lisa89 - Superman better not be like...
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/27/2025, 10:00 AM
That's less than two hours if you take the credits into account, so less than two hours to establish this Superman and all of those supporting characters ? I'm really hoping this doesn't end up feeling rushed.
elgaz
elgaz - 5/27/2025, 10:06 AM
@TheJok3r - Me too, though I'm pretty sure that I've read Gunn isn't doing the whole Krypton origin part again so it will basically be straight into a universe where Superman is already established. So 2 hours might be just about right, even with a lot of characters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 10:03 AM
Interesting , idk if I buy it since it seems a bit early for us to get an official runtime but we’ll see..

If true then it is the same runtime as the first Guardians film just for the sake of comparison to Gunn’s previous works.

Anyway , what matters for both this & FF (or pretty much any film) is how the runtime is utilized and on what rather then how long it is imo.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/27/2025, 10:04 AM
That just means more screens lmao 700m is a cake walk. GG Man of Steel
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 5/27/2025, 10:07 AM
OMG 2 HOURS THE MOVIE HAS BEEN CHOPPED TO DEATH AND IT SUCKS just getting it over with
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/27/2025, 10:07 AM
Movies need to get back to a nice tight length, imo. 90 to 120 minutes is more than enough.

