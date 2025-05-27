SUPERMAN's Runtime Has Reportedly Been Revealed (And It's One Of The Man Of Steel's Shortest Modern Movies)

Six weeks out from Superman's release in theaters, it's impossible to predict whether the movie will be a hit. While the buzz surrounding the first DC Studios movie is extremely positive, it will be sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The DCU reboot needs a huge opening weekend, and when tickets finally go on sale next month, we'll have a better idea of how well the movie will fare in that respect.

Still, if the next Jurassic World movie is a runaway hit and The Fantastic Four is more Deadpool & Wolverine than Thunderbolts* in terms of box office takings, the Man of Steel will be in trouble. Fortunately, Superman's rumoured runtime could be beneficial.

According to @DCFilmNews, Superman has a current runtime of 122 minutes (2 hours, 2 minutes). The account reports that "International distributors have just received the update," and while it likely isn't set in stone, this is probably a good ballpark figure.

A 2-hour runtime means Superman will play on a greater number of screens in theaters. Crucially, F1: The Movie is going to vacate IMAX screens for Superman, giving it a boost that Jurassic World Rebirth won't receive.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, meanwhile, is currently rumoured to have a 2-hour runtime.

“It's humorous, but it certainly is not as comic or as much a comedy as either Suicide Squad or Guardians," filmmaker James Gunn previously said of his approach to Superman. "There's plenty of humor in it. People like Rachel [Brosnahan] are so funny and David [Corenswet] is very [funny as well], so there's humor in it."

"But it's trying to create something that is grounded, but also it's an incredibly fanciful world, it's fantasy, it's taking from other things like Game of Thrones, where it's this universe where superheroes actually exist," he continued. "What are they like? There's a magic there that's undeniable."

At 122 minutes, Superman is the shortest movie featuring the character outside of Justice League (120 minutes). Superman Returns was 154 minutes, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was 152 minutes, and Man of Steel clocked in at 143 minutes.

You can rewatch the latest Superman trailer in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.