SUPERMAN's Sean Gunn Teases New Take On Maxwell Lord; Says Comparing MCU & DCU Roles Is "Apples And Oranges"

SUPERMAN's Sean Gunn Teases New Take On Maxwell Lord; Says Comparing MCU & DCU Roles Is &quot;Apples And Oranges&quot;

Sean Gunn, who is one of the few actors to appear in both the Marvel and DC movie universes, weighs in on making the jump from the MCU to the DCU in a new interview...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Sean Gunn played Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, taking the former Reaver from a supporting player to a fully-fledged member of the team over the course of the trilogy.

Gunn also played Weasel in The Suicide Squad, and is set to reprise the role for the Creature Commandos animated series, before making his live-action DCU debut as Maxwell Lord in his brother James' upcoming Superman reboot.

While speaking to The Wrap at FanExpo Chicago, Gunn was asked about making the jump from the MCU to the DCU, and he feels that - because he's now a part of a very different shared DC universe under his brother and co DC Studios CEO Peter Safran, comparing his experience is like "apples and oranges."

“I came into the whole process of working at Marvel once the machine was kind of already up and running smoothly and doing well. DC, I’ve done Suicide Squad, but now they’re kind of overhauling it, and it’s new ever since my brother took over as head of the studio,” he explained. “It’s sort of been a new process for them. So it would be, it’s really kind of true, like trying to compare apples and oranges.”

“Underneath it all, working with my brother is more similar than it is different to other things,” he added. “So the fact that I was working with James in Marvel and James in DC makes it actually — there’s a lot more similarities in terms of process.”

Gunn was also asked about his take on the villainous Maxwell Lord, and while he declined to go into too much detail, he did reveal that this version of Lord "won't be based on any live-action portrayals fans have seen before. It’s all from written materials with things that we figure we’re looking at."

Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has also been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

